Denver Nuggets forward/center Zeke Nnaji has agreed on a four-year, $32 million contract extension, his agent Adam Pensack of Pensack Sports told ESPN on Saturday night.

The deal includes a player option for the fourth year, Pensack said.

Nnaji, who lands his rookie-scale contract extension as part of the 2020 NBA draft class, is expected to play a more prominent role in the defending champions' lineup this season.

Nnaji, who was the 20th overall pick, averaged 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 13.7 minutes for the Nuggets -- including 56% from the field.