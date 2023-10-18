Open Extended Reactions

How will your team perform over the next three NBA seasons?

The Future Power Rankings are ESPN's projection of the on-court success expected for each team over the next three seasons: 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Consider this a convenient way to see the direction in which your favorite team is headed. To determine the Future Power Rankings, we asked ESPN analysts Kevin Pelton, Bobby Marks, Andre Snellings and Tim Bontemps to rate teams in five categories and rank them relative to the rest of the league.

Since the last version of the Future Power Rankings dropped at the start of last season, we've seen the Denver Nuggets claim their first NBA title. But was that enough to vault them to the top of our rankings? And what about the Utah Jazz, who were in the cellar last year but had a surprisingly strong start to their rebuild?

An explanation of each category and a full view of how each team did in each category is at the bottom of the rankings. Each team also received an overall Future Power Rating of 0 to 100, based on how well we expect it to perform over the next three seasons. Here are our latest rankings.