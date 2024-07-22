Open Extended Reactions

NBA summer league in Las Vegas is coming to a close, and newly drafted prospects and young veterans are wrapping up their efforts to make lasting impressions.

Rookies Stephon Castle (No. 4, San Antonio Spurs), Dalton Knecht (No. 17, Los Angeles Lakers) and Reed Sheppard (No. 3, Houston Rockets) had strong starts to their professional careers. Sheppard made the biggest splash in Las Vegas, averaging 20 points on 49% from 2 and 38.5% from 3 in his first three games.

Summer league will wrap up Monday night as the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Miami Heat (8 ET, ESPN) in the championship.

As we head into the heart of the offseason, our NBA Insiders are breaking down the biggest performances and surprises from summer league action in Northern California, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

What has been the biggest surprise at summer league?

Kendra Andrews: After struggling with his shot at the California Classic, Dalton Knecht found his footing in Las Vegas. He shot 39.1% from 3 on 7.7 attempts per game and averaged 21.1 points. It's unclear where Knecht will fit into new coach JJ Redick's plans, but the No. 17 pick proved he can add shooting depth in Los Angeles.

Kevin Pelton: Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington, who averaged 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists at summer league, looked ready to contribute as one of the youngest players in the NBA this upcoming season. One day shy of his 19th birthday, Carrington capped his summer with 13 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's win against the Milwaukee Bucks. There will be rough stretches if the Wizards turn their offense over to Carrington as a rookie -- maybe all the better for their pursuit of 2025 lottery positioning -- but his ability to hit pull-up 3s could eventually make Carrington a dangerous pick-and-roll player.

Ohm Youngmisuk: The Clippers might have found another second-round gem in 2023 pick Jordan Miller. Taken 48th overall out of Miami, Miller opened summer league with 36 points and 6-for-10 shooting from behind the arc in a win over Denver and didn't fade into the background after that. He led the Clippers to the summer league semifinals, averaging 25.4 points (third best in summer league), 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 60% from 3. Miller will try to keep this momentum and follow in the footsteps of another 6-foot-5 guard the Clippers took at the same pick in the 2019 second round -- Terance Mann. With Paul George and Russell Westbrook gone via free agency, there is an opportunity for Miller to prove himself in training camp after playing in just eight regular-season games last season.

Tim Bontemps: From the start of summer league, Reed Sheppard looked the part. I was high on Sheppard's potential during the draft process, and he showed with his play in Las Vegas why the Rockets should be very excited about his future in Houston -- where he could be a perfect fit alongside Amen Thompson as a long-term backcourt tandem. If it weren't for the crowded Houston roster and rotation, he would be my clear pick for Rookie of the Year.

Jeremy Woo: Despite a short stretch of games, Miami Heat's Kel'el Ware is turning a corner -- he was productive, looked extremely comfortable in Las Vegas and has landed in an excellent developmental spot with the Heat. Reputed for his inconsistent motor outweighing his considerable coordination and touch around the basket, the game is coming easily to Ware right now. He has more space to operate and for guards finding him for lobs. I was initially unsure about the fit when Miami took him 15th in the draft, but his trajectory is pointing in the right direction.

play 0:16 Nice basket from Kel'el Ware The Miami Heat's Kel'el Ware has impressed

What was the biggest disappointment at summer league?

Andrews: That Zach Edey barely got to play. I was looking forward to seeing the Grizzlies' No. 9 pick go up against summer league talent. But ankle injuries during the California Classic and in Vegas limited the 7-foot-4 center to just 42 minutes on the court this summer. Edey joining the young and contending Grizzlies is intriguing, but his availability will be something to watch on a team that was riddled by injuries last season.

Pelton: Alex Sarr's inaccuracy. Given Sarr's skill level for his age and size, I'm shocked the Wizards' No. 2 pick shot 0-for-15 from the field on Tuesday and finished summer league at 23% shooting on 2-pointers and 12% on 3s. On the other side, Sarr looked the part of a top pick defensively, erasing shots and switching out on the perimeter, but he'll have to rein in hunting 3s on offense and find more opportunities to finish above the rim.

play 1:52 No. 2 pick Alex Sarr held scoreless on 0-of-15 shooting Alex Sarr struggles against the Trail Blazers, failing to connect on all 15 of his attempts from the field in the Wizards' loss.

Youngmisuk: The Wizards knew Alex Sarr needs plenty of time to develop. Sarr wants to play defense, can move like a small player and has great length. Still, after seeing his debut with 12 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 blocks against Atlanta's No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, it was jarring when the 7-foot teenager became the first player to shoot 0-for-15, including 0-for-7 from 3, and failed to score a point in a game against Portland. Sarr can also put the ball on the floor, although, as one Wizards talent evaluator pointed out, he can sometimes get in trouble when he does.

Bontemps: With this year's event between the 2023 debut of Victor Wembanyama and next year's entrance of Cooper Flagg and the rest of the lauded 2025 NBA draft class, the atmosphere in Vegas was lacking. The presence of Bronny James didn't meet previously hyped expectations, and it didn't help that the American audience wasn't familiar with the international top two picks.

Woo: Timberwolves No. 8 pick Rob Dillingham struggled a bit with efficiency. He looked uncomfortable at times, which could be a result of the on-court inactivity due to injury seen in his pre-draft process. With his lack of physical strength at this stage, he doesn't have a lot of margin for error.

Which rookie will have an immediate impact on their NBA team?

Andrews: As the young Rockets look to take the next step, Reed Sheppard will have an immediate role. He has looked comfortable since the start of summer league, finding his shooting spots with ease and acting as floor general. These tools will earn him minutes in Houston in support of the Rockets' young core of Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun

Pelton: Donovan Clingan. Although Clingan's offense -- and particularly his 3-point shooting -- is still a work in progress, his rim protection will pay immediate dividends for a Portland Trail Blazers team that ranked 23rd in defensive rating last season. In particular, Portland struggled to defend at the hoop. Opponents made 70.5% of shots in the restricted area, per NBA Advanced Stats, second highest in the league behind the Wizards. Clingan, whose 4.3 blocks per game were an NBA summer league record, will be a dramatic upgrade.

play 0:18 Reed Sheppard gets the basket plus the foul Rockets guard Reed Sheppard gets the basket plus the foul

Youngmisuk: Sheppard looked confident and performed above his size of 6-foot-2, 182-pounds. He averaged 20 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds, and he shot 50% from the field. But he surprised on the defensive end, averaging 2.8 steals and 1.3 blocks. Obviously, things will get much tougher at the next level, but Sheppard looks up for the task. And if summer league is any indication, the Kentucky product is going to be a fan favorite.

Bontemps: Zach Edey, because of the situation he joins in Memphis. Not only was Edey the ninth overall pick and coming off winning a second consecutive national player of the year award at Purdue, but the 7-foot-4 center appears on track to be the starting center for a Grizzlies squad that will be looking to make a deep playoff run with Ja Morant back in action alongside Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Woo: It's obvious at this point that Houston needs to play Sheppard. His ability to space the floor will be crucial, and he'll operate with less playmaking workload thanks to the number of creators on the floor around him. I'm not saying he'll be a starter, but what we saw from him in Vegas portends well for his ability to help the Rockets immediately.

Monday's champion will be _______.

Andrews: The Grizzlies have been rolling all summer with a balanced and strong offense. Jaylen Wells led the Grizzlies with 28 points in the semifinals against the LA Clippers, and second-year forward GG Jackson II's average of 20.8 points ranks 11th best throughout summer league.

Pelton: Memphis. The Heat's 5-0 record has been built on 44.5% 3-point shooting, far better than any other team in Vegas. No other team is even shooting 40% beyond the arc. We already saw Miami come back to earth in the semifinal, when 31% from 3 was good enough for a three-point win because the Warriors shot 23.5%. Given normal shooting, I like the Grizzlies' chances.

Youngmisuk: Even without Zach Edey, Memphis should still have plenty to win with. Jackson is averaging 20.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 34.1% shooting from behind the arc. Scotty Pippen Jr., meanwhile, is averaging 20 points, 8.2 assists and 5 rebounds and is coming off a triple-double in the semifinal win over the Clippers.

Bontemps: Memphis, simply because of the presence of Jackson and Pippen, the latter of whom had a triple-double in Sunday's one-point win over the Clippers and has averaged 20 points throughout summer league.

Woo: Miami. That roster fits well together, and I'll make that pick with the caveat that third-year guard Josh Christopher needs a semifinals repeat. Christopher led the team with 23 points against the Warriors on Sunday.