What's next for Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs?

The reigning unanimous Rookie of the Year will enter his sophomore season with a new point guard in future Hall of Famer Chris Paul and new expectations as the franchise looks to build its roster into a contender around its generational star.

And ESPN's experts are predicting big things for San Antonio's 7-foot-4 phenom.

How many league MVPs and titles will Wembanyama amass during his career? Will he follow in the footsteps of legendary Spurs big men Tim Duncan and David Robinson and spend his entire career in San Antonio? How many Olympic medals will Wembanyama help deliver for France?

Our panel -- composed of ESPN writers, reporters, editors and analysts -- projects what lies ahead for the NBA's next superstar.

Victor Wembanyama will be the best player in the NBA by the _____ season.

The race for the next face of the league is far from settled, with young stars such as Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic among the group vying for the title.

It's time to add Wembanyama to the list.

Though our panel doesn't foresee Wemby taking the throne next season, the Spurs' big man is on his way to becoming the NBA's best player -- and as soon as the 2025-26 season. Our panel was unanimous, however, in predicting that the Spurs phenom will, at some point soon, own the league.

2025-26: 15.8%

2026-27: 42.1%

2027-28: 31.6%

2028-29: 10.5%

How many NBA titles will Wemby win?

play 1:41 Wemby's rookie-season highlights have the NBA buzzing Check out some of the best plays of Victor Wembanyama's rookie season with the Spurs.

Despite adding Wembanyama to the roster, the Spurs ended the 2023-24 campaign 14th in the West and with the same 22-60 record they had the previous season. Though the Spurs are a long way from title contention, they're still trying to build a stronger team around their budding superstar.

But winning an NBA title is no easy feat -- and only 12 players have won six or more rings, with Bill Russell (11) holding the record. For now, our forecast narrowly predicts Wembanyama claiming two rings -- joining the likes of Bill Walton, Kevin Durant, Wilt Chamberlain and Kawhi Leonard.

One title: 26.3%

Two: 36.8%

Three: 31.6%

Four: 5.3%

How many MVPs will Wemby win?

play 9:23 SC Feature presents: 'The Future' - Victor Wembanyama Take a look into Victor Wembanyama's journey to becoming a global phenom who went on to become the first Frenchman to be drafted No. 1 overall.

With massive expectations entering the league last season, Wembanyama responded by claiming the Rookie of the Year award, becoming the sixth player in NBA history to do so with a unanimous vote. He was also a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year and the first rookie to make the NBA All-Defensive first team.

But the accolades won't stop there as Wembanyama has his sights set on the MVP award -- something he believes is a good barometer of team success.

Only nine players in NBA history have claimed three or more MVPs, and a majority of our panel has Wembanyama eventually sitting among an elite group that includes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six MVPs), Michael Jordan (five), Bill Russell (five), LeBron James (four), Wilt Chamberlain (four), Larry Bird (three), Nikola Jokic (three), Magic Johnson (three) and Moses Malone (three).

One MVP: 10.5%

Two: 15.8%

Three: 63.2%

Four: 5.3%

Five or more: 5.3%

The Spurs will finish _____ in the Western Conference in 2024-25.

After going 22-60 in Wembanyama's rookie year, the Spurs have their eyes on a playoff spot in the crowded Western Conference postseason picture. With the amount of talent in the West as well as a roster lacking a lot of postseason experience, a top-six seed might be out of the question for the Spurs next season, according to our panel.

But don't fret, San Antonio, a spot in the play-in was the big winner at nearly 80%.

In the play-in tournament (7-10): 78.9%

Outside the postseason (11-15): 21.1%

How many playoff series will Wemby and CP3 win in San Antonio (2024-25 and beyond)?

In a move aimed at helping Wembanyama grow as a player, the Spurs signed 19-year veteran and 12-time All-Star Chris Paul this offseason. The 39-year-old point guard joins a young San Antonio roster, so how many seasons he'll play alongside Wemby isn't clear.

In a move aimed at helping Wembanyama grow as a player, the Spurs signed 19-year veteran and 12-time All-Star Chris Paul this offseason. The 39-year-old point guard joins a young San Antonio roster, so how many seasons he'll play alongside Wemby isn't clear.

Due to those factors, the duo failing to win a playoff series together was the runaway choice. Those voting for three series wins are banking on either San Antonio making a shocking run to the 2025 Finals or Paul playing multiple seasons with the franchise.

Zero series wins: 68.4%

One: 21.1%

Three: 10.5%

Will Wemby spend his entire career in San Antonio?

Several of the Spurs' most successful players spent their entire careers in San Antonio and had plenty of trophies to show for it. Hall of Famers David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili were Spurs for life, while others such as Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker -- who spent his final season with the Charlotte Hornets -- moved on after achieving success under coach Gregg Popovich. Wembanyama is in the unique position of carrying on the San Antonio big man legacy, but several factors are at play in projecting his future in Texas. How long will Popovich continue to coach? And how will the franchise surround the future All-Star? Our panel was nearly split on Wemby's long-term future with the franchise.

Yes: 52.6%

No: 47.4%

How many Olympic medals will Wemby and France win during his basketball career?

France has a decorated history in the Olympics, though the gold medal has eluded the 2024 host nation. With three silver medals (1948, 2000, 2020), the Blues have come close, including at the last Olympics, but with Wembanyama leading a group of young stars, France will threaten for gold for the foreseeable future. With that in mind, our forecast has Wembanyama and France medaling three times throughout his career. Surprisingly, "two" and "zero" tied for second in the survey, while 5.3% of our panel said Wemby would lead France to at least four medals.

Zero medals: 21.1%

One: 15.8%

Two: 21.1%

Three: 36.8%

Four or more: 5.3%