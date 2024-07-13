Bronny James speaks about the possibility of playing in the G League. (0:35)

LAS VEGAS -- Bronny James said he will welcome any assignment in his first season as a professional, as long as it comes with a chance to play and improve as a basketball player.

"I'm just looking forward to any basketball I play -- no matter what level I'm playing at," James said after the Los Angeles Lakers' 99-80 loss to the Houston Rockets in L.A.'s opening game in the Las Vegas Summer League on Friday.

James was asked about the possibility of spending time in the G League after Houston's Cam Whitmore -- the No. 20 pick in the 2023 draft -- finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.

As a rookie, Whitmore played 13 games for Houston's G League affiliate -- the Rio Grande Valley Vipers -- and averaged 26.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.1 steals.

After scoring a quick six points to put L.A. up 13-10 midway through the first quarter against Houston, James struggled on offense the rest of the way, finishing with eight points on 3-for-14 shooting (0-for-8 from 3) with three turnovers.

Through three summer league games, including two in the California Classic, James is shooting 6-for-26 overall (23.1%) and 0-for-12 from 3.

"I just feel like I'm in a little slump right now," James said.

Bronny James has made only one shot outside of the paint through three summer league games with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Candice Ward/Getty Images

Dane Johnson, the Lakers' summer league coach, shrugged off James' early offensive woes.

"Shoot, he's going to have a long career," Johnson said. "This is just the beginning. We just keep instilling [confidence], keep that in their heads. So, we've got a long way to go."

Johnson, who primarily coaches L.A.'s G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, was asked about James potentially spending time in the G League next season.

"I don't know about that yet, so I can't really comment on that," Johnson said. "But I think all these guys are going to be in the G League at some point -- the draftees."

Dalton Knecht, an L.A. rookie taken with the No. 17 pick, led the Lakers with 25 points on 9-for-18 shooting (5-for-11 from 3), 6 rebounds and 4 assists against Houston.

James' embrace of the G League was a shift from the messaging shared by his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, leading up to the draft.

Paul told ESPN's Jonathan Givony that he informed teams he had no interest in his client joining any NBA franchise on a two-way contract.

"I got the word out early to teams that if you plan on bringing Bronny in, here's what you need to know: If you won't give him a real deal, there's nothing to talk about," Paul told ESPN. "It's hard to get real development on a two-way deal."

James continued to play hard defense in the Houston game, however. He recorded two steals -- increasing his total to five in the summer league thus far -- and often guarded Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard, the No. 3 pick in the draft, the entire length of the court.

"I've known Reed since fifth grade," James said. "I know he's a shooter, so I was just trying to get in his body and prevent those 3-balls from going up. I was trying to pick him up full court and showing my effort to the GM and coaches."

Indeed, Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka was sitting courtside, along with coach JJ Redick and his two new assistants -- Scott Brooks and Nate McMillan. Greg St. Jean -- who is in the process of being added to Redick's staff, sources told ESPN -- was in attendance, too.

Sheppard scored 23 points on 9-for-17 shooting (4-for-6 from 3) with five assists and four turnovers.

Redick joined ESPN's broadcast of the Lakers-Rockets game and told Mark Jones and Doris Burke that James has been "terrific" thus far. The coach complimented the 19-year-old's defensive flashes.

"We want him pressuring the ball," Redick said. "I told him yesterday, I said, 'If you get blown by, if you have 10 fouls, that's on me. I want you up pressuring the ball.'"