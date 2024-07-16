Check out some highlights from Gary Trent Jr. as he agrees to a contract with the Bucks. (2:04)

The Milwaukee Bucks and free agent guard Gary Trent Jr. agreed to a one-year deal Tuesday, his agents, Rich Paul and Lucas Newton of Klutch Sports, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Trent, 25, joins Milwaukee after spending the past 3½ seasons in Toronto. He averaged 13.7 points on 43% shooting in 71 games during the 2023-24 season and shot 39% from 3, his best mark since the 2019-20 season.

Trent's addition marks the biggest offseason move for the Bucks this summer as they have largely kept their roster intact heading into next year. Trent should make up for the loss of Malik Beasley, who signed a one-year deal with the Pistons, and help boost Milwaukee's outside shooting. Trent has shot 41% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers over the past two seasons, according to Second Spectrum, making him an ideal fit on the floor with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo commanding the ball in their hands.

Trent will also be reunited with Lillard, who was his teammate for over two seasons in Portland.

In addition to his shooting ability, Trent also provides some defensive upside for Milwaukee. He is one of four players with 500 3-pointers and 300 steals over the past three seasons, according to research by ESPN Stats & Information, along with Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton and Houston's Fred VanVleet.

Trent has a connection with Bucks coach Doc Rivers through his father, Gary Trent Sr. Rivers flew to Miami during the offseason to help recruit Trent to Milwaukee.

After being drafted by Sacramento in the second round in 2018, Trent was traded to Portland, where he spent 2½ seasons as teammates with Lillard before he was traded to Toronto during the 2020-21 season. Trent exercised a player option to remain in Toronto for the 2023-24 season but didn't receive an extension offer from the Raptors after the season, sources told ESPN.

By signing with Milwaukee, Trent will have a chance to join a championship contender next season with a chance to rebuild his value and test the free agency waters again next season.