The New York Knicks on Tuesday re-signed Precious Achiuwa, with his representative, Raymond Brothers, telling ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that it's a one-year, $6 million deal.

Achiuwa ended last season as a key member of the Knicks' rotation after he was acquired by New York in the OG Anunoby trade with Toronto.

He ended up starting 18 times in the regular season and twice in the playoffs after injuries decimated the Knicks' frontcourt. He averaged 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in 24.2 minutes in his 49 games with the Knicks.

Achiuwa is a strong rebounder and can play either power forward or center, though he struggles as a shooter. The Knicks found success keeping him close to the rim, where he can attack the offensive glass.

Achiuwa, who turns 25 in September, was drafted by the Heat with the 20th overall pick in 2020 and traded to Toronto following his rookie season.