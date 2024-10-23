Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- James Harden has never described a preseason game the way he did last Monday.

"It's cracking in here," Harden said. "Just the screen, the fans, the lights on the seats -- it's going to be a good season for us. I'm just excited about the whole atmosphere in this building. I think the city of LA is excited about it as well."

From the largest double-sided Halo Board display in an arena setting to "The Wall" of seats and the state-of-the-art technology designed for a seamless fan experience, Steve Ballmer's $2 billion arena is ready to make its grand debut in the NBA's 79th season.

"There's a lot of people who have put every ounce of everything they've got into delivering this for the people of Los Angeles," said Gillian Zucker, CEO of Halo Sports and Entertainment. "And we hope they love it.

"Literally from the second you walk in, it's just energy, excitement, fun. It gives a personality to this building that's very Steve."

While the Intuit Dome promises to reveal a lot more with the Halo Board and fan experience than it has shown so far in concerts and two preseason games, the addition of the league's 30th arena has rustled up a lot of excitement from fans, teams and media.

Ahead of the Clippers' Intuit Dome regular-season debut, we ranked the 29 NBA arenas, from the New Orleans Pelicans' Smoothie King Center to the Los Angeles Lakers' Crypto.com Arena.

We asked our NBA Insiders to score each arena on a scale of 1-5 in four categories: accessibility/location, food/concessions, amenities, and overall fan experience. We averaged those scores to give each arena a final rank.

With independent research and information provided by NBA Insiders, here is the 2024-25 NBA arena rank from top to bottom to help you plan your next visit for this season.

-- Ohm Youngmisuk

1. Golden 1 Center, Sacramento Kings

Location: Sacramento, California

Capacity: 17,608

Opening year: 2016

Small market, elite arena. There might not be a more underrated arena in the league than the Golden 1 Center. It doesn't have the nostalgia of Arco Arena, which closed in 2022, but it makes up for it with top-notch food, amenities and fan experience. This arena claims the No. 1 spot in our rankings after scoring in the top 5 in all four categories and No. 1 in accessibility and location. In the heart of downtown, the arena is surrounded by restaurants, and the food options inside the arena are worth writing home about as well. The local restaurants and breweries inside source 90% of their ingredients within a 150-mile radius of the arena, and there's even a dedicated coffee bar to sustain fans during those late-night games. With a fan base nicknamed "Cowbell Kingdom," the crowd is one of the loudest in the league -- a reason it ranked fifth in fan experience. Let's not forget the arena's most defining characteristic: the iconic purple beam that's lit from the top of the building after every Kings win.

2. Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks

Location: New York

Capacity: 19,812

Opening year: 1968

Madison Square Garden is the mecca of basketball, and as the oldest arena in the NBA, it's full of history. The legendary sound-absorbing ceiling, iconic organ music and a juiced-up New York crowd are just a few reasons MSG ranked No. 1 in fan experience. Celebrities often dot the courtside seats alongside Knicks loyalists like Spike Lee and Ben Stiller, adding to the glamour of the New York nightlife. Right above Penn Station, one of the busiest transportation facilities in the Western Hemisphere, "The World's Most Famous Arena" ranked second in accessibility and location. Home to New York classics like a stuffed pastrami sandwich and even a 5-pound hotdog, MSG came in fourth in food and concessions. In one of the busiest touring cities in the country, Madison Square Garden is a New York attraction that's hard to miss.

3. Chase Center, Golden State Warriors

Location: San Francisco

Capacity: 18,064

Opening year: 2019

Though it will never replicate the memories and atmosphere of Oakland's Oracle Arena, the $1.4 billion Chase Center, located on the bayside of San Francisco, lives up to the hype. For one, the arena's food -- which includes the NBA's first fully plant-based restaurant, among other Bay Area staples -- claimed No. 1 in our concessions rankings along with amenities. Additionally, In a partnership with Adobe, there are 87 original pieces of art, including one of Stephen Curry eating popcorn, and 250 pieces of photography in the Chase Center art collection around the arena. In downtown San Francisco with views of the Bay Bridge, "Dub Nation" comes in at eighth for overall fan experience. Despite taking the top spot in two categories, the Warriors' arena took a hit in the accessibility/location category (23rd overall), ultimately landing Golden State's home in the No. 3 spot.

4. TD Garden, Boston Celtics

Location: Boston

Capacity: 19,600

Opening year: 1995

From the iconic parquet floor to the 18 championship banners overhead, every detail of TD Garden adds to the Celtics' undeniable home-court advantage. The home of the Celtics has seen solid upgrades, but the unique and classic atmosphere remains. Ranked second overall in fan experience, the Boston crowd erupts at every word spoken by the PA announcer's distinctive voice, and the playoff atmosphere is like no other. With the T running right through the arena, it ranks fourth in accessibility, location and amenities.

5. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto Raptors

Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Capacity: 19,800

Opening year: 1999

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the only arena outside the U.S. to host an NBA All-Star Game, offers a diverse and vibrant environment that should be on every basketball fan's radar. Even in an older venue, the city's energy is reflected in the arena's atmosphere. From lively in-game entertainment from the team's mascot aptly named "The Raptor" to the viewing area outside the arena called "Jurassic Park," it's a fun place to experience basketball in Canada. This explains why voters ranked it fourth in overall fan experience -- its highest placing in each of the categories. Despite being on the harbor with views of the Toronto islands, Scotiabank scored 10th in accessibility and location and lower in food, concessions and amenities. The venue might not have the glitz of some newer arenas, but it's a destination spot with a devoted fan base.

6. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit Pistons

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Capacity: 20,332

Opening year: 2017

Come to Little Caesars Arena for the basketball, stay for the food. Despite some voters commenting on the venue being better suited for a Detroit Red Wings match (citing a steep upper bowl and seats that don't provide the best views for basketball), the arena ranked second overall in food/concessions and sixth in amenities. If you can get past the lack of nostalgia compared to the Palace of Auburn Hills, the arena's downtown location is also a major upgrade. The 5,100-square-foot scoreboard is one of the largest in the world and provides excellent visuals. And did we mention the food? The offerings -- which include a slice of Little Caesars pizza -- cannot be overstated. It came in 26th in fan experience, its lowest ranking, but that's likely due to the Pistons' rebuilding era. The arena's architecture and design make it a promising venue as the team improves.

7. Barclays Center, Brooklyn Nets

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Capacity: 17,732

Opening year: 2012

In the center of Brooklyn, the Barclays Center is located right next to a subway station, making it easily accessible from all parts of the city, so it's no wonder it comes in sixth in accessibility and location. Ranking fifth in both food and amenities, Barclays' entertainment is strong, and the venue has some of the best food in the NBA, bringing together tastes of authentic Brooklyn staples under one roof. While Madison Square Garden has the history, Barclays provides a more affordable option in the same city, and the court design is one of the coolest in the league, with fun lighting effects creating a theater-like atmosphere. Despite ranking 23rd in fan experience, Barclays has enough upside to make it a top-10 arena while offering a different flavor of New York.

8. Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee Bucks

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Capacity: 17,341

Opening year: 2018

Voters opined that Fiserv Forum offers a blend of NBA and college basketball vibes. Fans can receive a classic bratwurst via the "Bratzooka" -- a cannon that launches hot sausage into the crowd. Who needs the classic T-shirt offering when you can get tossed a bratwurst? The menu inside the arena, which ranked 15th in food and concessions, reflects the tastes of the city with options such as "state-fair style" cream puffs. In the heart of downtown Milwaukee, the Fiserv Forum comes in third in accessibility and location. It's not flashy, but it's a great spot to catch high-level basketball and two-man action from superstar duo Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Location: Los Angeles

Capacity: 19,079

Opening year: 1999

Still known to many L.A. locals as Staples Center, Lakers games at Crypto.com Arena are often seen as a full-blown event rather than a basketball game. This season will be the first time the Lakers have the venue all to themselves, with the Clippers moving to the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood. Ranked seventh in fan experience, the "Laker Lighting" and iconic Laker Girls contribute to the unique basketball-viewing environment. Did we mention the celebrities? The VIP experience was described as hit or miss -- most notably, there aren't enough bathrooms. In years past, Kim Kardashian and other celebrities have had to use media room restrooms, though that's changed with recent renovations. Despite its downtown location, Crypto.com ranked 12th in accessibility and location, a lower score than it received in food/concessions (ninth) and amenities (10th) The Lake Show still provides a top-tier atmosphere, and having LeBron James on the roster doesn't hurt.

10. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana Pacers

Location: Indianapolis

Capacity: 17,274

Opening year: 1999

Built with the basketball fan in mind, Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- also home to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever -- delivers a nostalgic and one-of-a-kind game-day experience. There's not a bad seat in the house, and the sky deck above the balcony provides a fantastic view behind the banners of franchise legends, which is why it's ranked sixth in fan experience. Recent renovations -- part of a $360-million, three-phase project -- have elevated the arena with new premium areas, a massive LED screen, and updated lower-bowl seating. The new standing-room-only section fosters a lively atmosphere and brings even more fans to the games. Located in the heart of Indianapolis, Gainbridge ranked fifth in accessibility and location.

11. United Center, Chicago Bulls

Location: Chicago

Capacity: 20,917

Opening year: 1994

The "House that Jordan Built" is another must-visit for NBA fans. The charged crowd, legendary pregame intro and iconic Michael Jordan statue create a buzz that few arenas can match. Game operations are top-notch, with Benny the Bull entertaining fans and classic traditions like the Dunkin' Donuts race keeping the energy high which is why it's ranked third in fan experience. The arena's location is a bit removed from downtown Chicago, ranking it near the bottom of this category. However, this doesn't detract from its overall Jordan-era Bulls nostalgia.

12. Target Center, Minnesota Timberwolves

Location: Minneapolis

Capacity: 18,798

Opening year: 1990

Target Center is the second-oldest arena in the league. Despite having been renovated in 2017, there have been discussions among Timberwolves fans about replacing it altogether. Amenities and fan experience ranked on the lower end of our scale. Voters attributed this to the lack of lower bowl seats, with the majority of seats being in the upper deck further from the court. However, the venue ranked seventh overall in accessibility and location with an extremely walkable area outside the stadium.

13. American Airlines Center, Dallas Mavericks

Location: Dallas

Capacity: 20,000

Opening year: 2001

The Mavericks' home is located in the heart of Dallas with a Texas crowd known to get rowdy during the playoffs, making it one of the more entertaining arenas in the NBA. It also touts first-class amenities, claiming the eight spot in that category. Dallas has been known to show highlights on the jumbotron even if its own player is the one getting posterized. After the Celtics' Jaylen Brown dropped Luka Doncic on a crossover during last season's Finals, the Mavericks ran the replay on the jumbotron, much to the dismay of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Markieff Morris. ESPN's Tim MacMahon later said this has been a trend for years spearheaded by Mark Cuban, and this entertainment factor likely contributes to the eleventh overall fan experience ranking. Sometimes, it really be your own people.

14. Kaseya Center, Miami Heat

Location: Miami

Capacity: 19,600

Opening year: 1999

Latin music pulses through the Kaseya Center, contributing to the party atmosphere that's hard to find anywhere else in the NBA. Not to mention it's a celebrity hot spot, adding to the venue's star power. The South Beach flair and the arena's electric energy make for a fun and memorable experience. However, Kaseya ranked 13th in food/concessions and amenities. The team's eye-catching "White Hot" campaign coordinates fans to create a sea of white throughout the stands and is a long-standing tradition. Overall, it's a unique mix of basketball and vibrant local culture.

15. Delta Center, Utah Jazz

Location: Salt Lake City

Capacity: 18,206

Opening year: 1991

The Delta Center has a premier location in Salt Lake City, right next to the Gateway Mall and multiple transit lines, which is why it's ranked eighth in accessibility and location. Unlike others, the arena is built more vertically than wide, ensuring that almost any seat in the house will be a good one. The Delta Center has one of the more futuristic luxury suites in the league -- no more than 50 people can be in there at a time and there's a candy buffet that spans an entire wall. This season the arena is offering $2 to $3 concessions, which could bolster its current ranking of 18th in food and concessions. Who doesn't love a deal?

16. State Farm Arena, Atlanta Hawks

Location: Atlanta

Capacity: 16,888

Opening year: 1999

The Hawks' game experience is one of the NBA's best-kept secrets, offering fans a unique and immersive atmosphere that reflects the city's culture. Courtside, "Gucci Row," as the area where celebrities tend to sit is referred to, attracts the rich and famous. Meanwhile, behind one basket, a bar and suites styled like Southern shotgun homes elevate the vibe. Hip-hop music inside the arena often energizes the local crowd, and Killer Mike's in-arena barbershop adds to the local flavor. State Farm ranked sixth overall in food and concessions, which is headed by award-winning chef and Atlanta native, G. Garvin. However, despite antics from mascot Harry the Hawk and performances from ATL BOOM, the arena's drumline squad, fan experience was still ranked 17th.

17. Footprint Center, Phoenix Suns

Location: Phoenix

Capacity: 18,422

Opening year: 1992

It's impossible to think of the Footprint Center and not remember the "old cheese" and "stale chip" accusations from Suns legend Charles Barkley nearly a decade ago. It's unclear, though, how accurate that take is, as the arena is ranked 14th in food and concessions. The Footprint Center, nicknamed "The Purple Palace" due to its purple seats, is the fourth-oldest arena in the league, but underwent a $230 million renovation in 2021 that included the state's largest sports bar and 70,000 square feet of new amenity space. Phoenix has a solid arena with a loud playoff atmosphere -- and no other arena can claim the staple mascot Suns Gorilla.

18. Moda Center, Portland Trail Blazers

Location: Portland, Oregon

Capacity: 19,393

Opening year: 1995

A basketball-driven city, Portland fans generate a raucous atmosphere at Moda Center, formerly known as the "Rose Garden," a moniker that still remains among die-hard Blazers fans. Next to the Willamette River, it sits just north of downtown Portland and public transportation makes getting to the venue an effective trip. Despite being this low in the overall rankings, Moda Center came in at sixth in food and concessions -- options include Oregon-based distilleries and breweries as well as Portland-based chains. Ranked 16th in amenities, Portland has the oldest NBA arena to not undergo a major renovation, though earlier this year the city agreed to do exactly that.

19. Paycom Center, Oklahoma City Thunder

Location: Oklahoma City

Capacity: 18,203

Opening year: 2002

If the atmosphere inside Paycom Center wasn't electric enough behind MVP hopeful Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the barking tradition started last season by forward Jalen Williams convinces that OKC fans are dedicated. The color coordination of T-shirts by the crowd that creates a sea of blue, white and orange during the Thunders' deep playoff runs is another reason, despite being 19th in the overall rankings, Paycom Center came in at ninth in fan experience. While food, concessions and amenities ranked on the lower end of the scale, it might not even matter for Oklahomans if the Thunder continue on their meteoric rise in the West.

20. Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland Cavaliers

Location: Cleveland

Capacity: 19,432

Opening year: 1994

Situated right in the middle of downtown Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse was ranked 13th overall in accessibility and location. Originally known to local Ohioans as Gund Arena, the venue offers a modernized NBA experience, thanks to a $185 million renovation in 2019 that transformed the aging venue into a state-of-the-art facility. The arena's updates include a refreshed design and new technology. The scoreboard nicknamed "Humongotron" -- the fourth largest scoreboard in the NBA -- is one of the main recent additions to the arena. Sadly, it's not large enough to distract from the mediocre concession offerings, which ranked 24th.

21. Ball Arena, Denver Nuggets

Location: Denver

Capacity: 19,099

Opening year: 1999

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the Nuggets advertise the effects of mile-high altitude in their arena -- and it's no joke. At 5,280 feet above sea level, it is the highest arena in the NBA, creating a unique experience for visiting teams and an undeniable home-court advantage for Denver. Even when the home team is having a down night, Hall of Famer SuperMascot Rocky can steal the show himself with acrobatics and comedic skits -- placing Ball Arena's fan experience at 13th. However, the Ball Arena's concessions scored near the lower end for teams in the West, so there's work to be done in the food department.

22. Toyota Center, Houston Rockets

Location: Houston

Capacity: 18,500

Opening year: 2003

The Toyota Center was known to get rocking during Houston's successful James Harden-led era, but in recent seasons attendance has dipped, leading to an increase in empty seats -- even in the lower bowl. The less than stellar turnout doesn't help with the venue's 25th-ranked fan experience. But the 12th-ranked amenities -- one spot above Miami's Kaseya Center -- feel worth a mention. Spanning six city blocks in the middle of downtown Houston, fans have credited Houston's MetroRail as a means for public transportation and a smooth trip experience to and from the arena.

23. Kia Center, Orlando Magic

Location: Orlando, Florida

Capacity: 18,846

Opening year: 2010

A parking garage next door and a short walking bridge makes getting to the Kia Center a breeze. The Kia Center ranked low in almost every voting category. Despite offering affordable upper-level tickets, food prices are high and the fan experience (ranked 24th) is a standard NBA one. The atmosphere and amenities (ranked 23rd) could be enhanced. While the arena's features leave room for improvement, there's always the team's theme song to get the people going. With the Magic's increased success over the past couple of seasons, chants of "play the song!" can now be heard from the stands -- a reference to the team's original theme song, now remixed and revitalized for this Paolo Banchero-led squad.

24. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia 76ers

Location: Philadelphia

Capacity: 21,000

Opening year: 1996

The passionate Philly crowd creates one of the liveliest environments in the NBA, even though some aspects of the venue may feel lacking compared to other arenas. Located in the Philadelphia sports complex alongside Lincoln Financial Field and Citizens Bank Park, Wells Fargo Center benefits from the Xfinity Live entertainment district nearby. The game-day experience is enhanced by Philly's renowned sports culture, making every game feel like an event. While the Sixers' arena came in at an underwhelming rank of 19th in food/concessions, you still can't go wrong with a classic Philly cheesesteak inside the venue. The 76ers' home base didn't crack the top 10 in any category, but we doubt the Philly faithful care.

25. Capital One Arena, Washington Wizards

Location: Washington

Capacity: 20,000

Opening year: 1997

Located near the National Portrait Gallery and conveniently near a Metro station, the arena offers easy access for fans around the DMV. That is until you factor in the high parking fees, which dropped the arena's accessibility ranking to No. 17. The venue is also starting to show its age, but fortunately a $800 million renovation project was approved earlier this year to modernize the space and keep it in downtown D.C.. Food options are typical for a sports venue -- decent, but overpriced -- which is why concessions ranked among the bottom tier at No. 26. While being in the middle of our nation's capital adds to the overall game-day experience, Capital One arena is far from exceptional.

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Capacity: 18,200

Opening year: 2004

FedEx Forum, which has come to be known as the Grind House, does an excellent job of leaning into all things Memphis. This includes nods to its strong music scene. There's a Rock n' Soul museum located inside the arena and it even has its own in-house band and drumline aptly named the Memphis Grizzline. Despite housing the ever-popular Rendezvous BBQ Nachos, FedEx Forum ranked 23rd in food and concessions. Located right below downtown Memphis and the Mississippi River, it received low marks for amenities, location and fan experience. As with their on-court performance last season, there's room for improvement.

27. Spectrum Center, Charlotte Hornets

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Capacity: 19,077

Opening year: 2005

Catching a Hornets game at Spectrum Center won't empty your wallet, especially on weekdays. However, the food inside the arena leaves much to be desired. Ranking 15th in accessibility and location, parking right by the arena is pricey. But if you're up for a short walk in uptown Charlotte, free street parking is often available a few blocks away. The Spectrum Center ranked last in fan experience and amenities, and the game-day experience is pretty straightforward according to fans. Also, it doesn't help that the Hornets haven't had a winning record since 2022.

28. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans Pelicans

Location: New Orleans

Capacity: 18,500

Opening year: 1999

New Orleans has an arena in crisis. Near the bottom of our rankings, it earned the second-lowest score for food and concessions and tied for last in amenities. It also has one of the smallest capacities in the league. Stationed in between the Caesars Superdome and train tracks, there isn't adequate room for expansion, and it ranked 26th in accessibility and location. The only other logical answer is for the franchise to tear it down and rebuild it. Of course, that's easier said than done.

29. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio Spurs

Location: San Antonio

Capacity: 18,418

Opening year: 2002

Best known for the Manu Ginobili bat incident and multiple championships, the Frost Bank Center has a complicated legacy. It's stationed far from downtown San Antonio, with voters ranking it last in accessibility. Food and concessions were also ranked the lowest. But fan experience, despite being ranked 21st, should be on the rise, as Spurs fans are some of the most loyal in the league. They also have a lot to look forward to with another French phenom in up-and-coming star Victor Wembanyama at the helm of the team. It's also hard to find a reason to dislike the Coyote mascot ... another legendary Spur who has battled with bats on the court.

To be determined...: Intuit Dome, LA Clippers

Location: Los Angeles, California

Capacity: 18,000

Opening year: 2024

LA Clippers

The Clippers, after years of sharing an arena with their crosstown rival Lakers and the Los Angeles Kings, are finally getting their own arena. Owner Steve Ballmer invested $2 billion to build Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

Sure, there have been some glitches that needed to be smoothed out, but Ballmer is hoping his technologically savvy arena will provide for a seamless fan experience.

Most notably, the 38,375 square foot Halo Board will display 4K images of replays, statistics and analytics throughout the game. Also, it's capable of firing T-shirts from cannons, hosting interactive games that fans can participate in from a console on their seats, and even uses software that can narrow the audio level down to each individual seat.

There is a full court to hoop outside, and on the seventh-floor terrace, fans can test their shooting and passing skills on the Shoot 360 immersive competition stations. On the concourse, there's an exhibit showcasing a jersey from every high school basketball team in California. Everything about the venue is by design, from the 1,100 toilets to the touchless concessions meant to mitigate typical long lines.

Even the opponents are in awe.

"The locker room area -- Golden State [Chase Center] has what I thought was the nicest, but this is Golden State times 10," one Mavericks assistant said after Dallas was the first team to visit Intuit Dome for a preseason game on Oct. 14. "That's the best arena in the NBA. It was spectacular. Ballmer's doing things that other people aren't going to do to create a great fan experience."

-- Youngmisuk