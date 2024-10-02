        <
          Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson has low-grade hamstring strain

          • Tim MacMahon, ESPN Staff WriterOct 2, 2024, 07:54 PM
          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An MRI on Memphis Grizzlies power forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr.'s hamstring revealed a low-grade strain, coach Taylor Jenkins said.

          Jenkins categorized the MRI results as "good news" after Wednesday's practice. Jackson, the 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year, exited the first practice of training camp early Tuesday after feeling tightness in his hamstring.

          "We're going to be cautious throughout preseason, so not a firm timeline, but very good news," Jenkins said, adding that there are "no concerns" about whether Jackson will be ready for the regular-season opener.

          The Grizzlies, who were ravaged by injuries during a 27-55 campaign last season, entered camp with two rotation players sidelined for extended periods.

          GG Jackson, a second-team All-Rookie selection last season, had surgery Aug. 30 to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot. He will miss at least the first two months of the regular season.

          Wing Vince Williams Jr., one of Memphis' best defenders, has a stress reaction in the upper portion of his left tibia. He will be reevaluated around the start of the regular season.