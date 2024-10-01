        <
        >

          Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson injures hamstring in 1st camp practice

          • Tim MacMahon, ESPN Staff WriterOct 1, 2024, 09:27 PM
          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Memphis Grizzlies power forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. exited the first practice of training camp early after feeling tightness in his hamstring on a drive to the basket.

          "We're anticipating that it might be a strain," coach Taylor Jenkins said.

          Jackson, the 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year, will undergo imaging on the hamstring to determine the severity.

          The Grizzlies, who were ravaged by injuries during a 27-55 campaign last season, entered camp with two rotation players sidelined for extended periods.

          GG Jackson II, a second-team All-Rookie selection last season, had surgery on Aug. 30 to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot. He will miss at least the first two months of the regular season.

          Wing Vince Williams Jr., one of Memphis' best defenders, has a stress reaction in the upper portion of his left tibia. He will be reevaluated around the start of the regular season.