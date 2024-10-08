Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers officially unveiled their City Edition uniforms for the 2024-25 season Tuesday.

The look, nicknamed "The California Destiny," builds on last season's "California Dream" design that celebrated the Lakers' start since moving to Los Angeles.

"This season's City Edition design is inspired by the team's storied reputation as a franchise that does more than win. The Lakers win with style," the team said in a news release.

There are a handful of firsts in the uniform, including "Lake Show" across the chest and a reflected color gradient from black to purple.

The "Lake Show" moniker was a description for the Eddie Jones and Nick Van Exel teams from the 1990s. The gradient on the jersey is meant to represent the franchise's transformation in Los Angeles across the past 65 years. Each player's uniform also has its own distinct gradient trim.

The gold stitching of the numbers is reminiscent of the lights that appear on the Crypto.com Arena court. The numbers include a drop shadow detail that emulates a style from 1999 to 2017, a period in which the Lakers won five championships.

The jersey pant belt includes a championship banner in the center with "Leave A Legacy" written on it. Los Angeles has used the phrase as a slogan in the past, including for the 2020 NBA playoffs, which resulted in the franchise's 17th championship banner.

The uniforms will debut on Nov. 21 against the Orlando Magic paired with a special court design.