Luka Doncic participated in his first practice in two weeks on Wednesday, but the forward is unlikely to play when the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks meet in a preseason game Thursday.

Coach Jason Kidd said Doncic did "really, really well" Wednesday and is rebounding from a left calf contusion that he suffered during team workouts in training camp and required rest.

The Mavericks begin the regular season at home against the San Antonio Spurs on Oct. 24. Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson have yet to appear in a preseason game together.

Thompson, 34, has been on the court for multiple preseason games while dealing with back tightness.

Doncic, 25, led the league in scoring with 33.9 points per game last season while adding a career-high 9.8 assists to go with 9.2 rebounds. The five-time first-team All-NBA selection has averaged 28.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists over 400 career games.