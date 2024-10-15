Stephen A. Smith says the Cowboys lived up to his low expectations after they were dominated by the Lions. (1:07)

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is on her "Short n' Sweet" tour, traveling internationally to some of the biggest cities. In doing so, Carpenter does her best to appeal to her crowd by sporting a piece of local team merchandise during the show.

However, endorsements for specific teams have backfired.

Most recently, Carpenter, 25, wore a Dallas Cowboys crewneck sweatshirt in New York, where she attended the Time100 Next gala on Wednesday. The following Sunday, the Cowboys suffered a brutal 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions.

But that's not the only evidence of a curse. Here is how some other teams fared when Carpenter wore their jerseys.

Carpenter was born near Philadelphia in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, and raised in East Greenville. On Oct. 8, she made a homecoming stop on her tour at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. As the star appeared onstage to perform her hit single, "Espresso," she strutted in a bedazzled Philadelphia Phillies jersey with her name on the back.

"Heartbreak is one thing, my ego's another ..."



Pennsylvania native Sabrina Carpenter is ready for a Phillies rally 👀⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ZUfUJGW6Z6 — MLB (@MLB) October 9, 2024

The Phillies, who competed in the National League Division Series against the New York Mets, were tied 1-1 with the Mets after a 7-6 win two days prior. The night Carpenter wore the jersey, the Mets defeated the Phillies 7-2. But it didn't stop there -- the Mets won 4-1 the next night to advance to face Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series.

It's something about Carpenter's "Espresso" and her tie to sports. The singer wore a bedazzled Toronto Maple Leafs jersey for her second show in North America, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, where she sang the hit single in September.

The Maple Leafs, who were eliminated last postseason by the Boston Bruins, held their season opener a couple of weeks after Carpenter's performance against the Montreal Canadiens, in which Toronto struggled to get on the board. Montreal goaltender Sam Montembeault made 48 saves in the match against the Maple Leafs, and Cole Caufield scored the match's only goal during a first-period power play for a 1-0 Canadiens victory.