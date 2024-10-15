Fantasy basketball mock draft: 8-team H2H category league

The ESPN fantasy basketball experts got together for their fourth and final mock draft of the 2024-25 NBA season, this time using an 8-team categories format.
If you're new to fantasy hoops and looking to try it out for the first time, here is a tutorial on the basics. From there, it's easy to grab a handful of people, set up a draft and have some fun! Before that, though, it's always smart to spend a little time preparing with a mock draft of your own.
What did the top half of the first round look like? Which stars slipped to Rounds 2 and 3? And who were some of the better draft-day values that fell to the middle and late rounds?
The participants of our 8-team H2H categories mock, in order of draft position, were as follows: Eric Moody, Joe Kaiser, Jim McCormick, Andre Snellings, Steve Alexander, Matt Williams, Pierre Becquey and Eric Karabell.
Round 1
1. Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (C1) -- Moody
2. Nikola Jokic, Den, C (C2) -- Kaiser
3. Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (PG1) -- McCormick
4. Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG/SG (PG2) -- Snellings
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (PG3) -- Alexander
6. Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (C3) -- Williams
7. Joel Embiid, Phi, C (C4) -- Becquey
8. Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (SG1) -- Karabell
Round 2
9. Trae Young, Atl, PG (PG4) -- Karabell
10. Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (SG2) -- Becquey
11. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (PF1) -- Williams
12. Chet Holmgren, OKC, C (C5) -- Alexander
13. Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (PF2) -- Snellings
14. Stephen Curry, GS, PG (PG5) -- McCormick
15. Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (SF1) -- Kaiser
16. Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (C6) -- Moody
Round 3
17. Karl-Anthony Towns, NY, PF/C (C7) -- Moody
18. James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (PG6) -- Kaiser
19. Ja Morant, Mem, PG (PG7) -- McCormick
20. LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (PG8) -- Snellings
21. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (PG9) -- Alexander
22. Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (PG10) -- Williams
23. LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (SF2) -- Becquey
24. De'Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (PG11) -- Karabell
Round 4
25. Kevin Durant, Phx, PF (PF3) -- Karabell
26. Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (SG3) -- Becquey
27. Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (PF4) -- Williams
28. Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (PF5) -- Alexander
29. Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (PG12) -- Snellings
30. Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (PG13) -- McCormick
31. Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (PG14) -- Kaiser
32. Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (PG15) -- Moody
Round 5
33. Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (SG4) -- Moody
34. Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (SF3) -- Kaiser
35. Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (C8) -- McCormick
36. Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (C9) -- Snellings
37. Jalen Williams, OKC, PF (PF6) -- Alexander
38. Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (C10) -- Williams
39. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (SF4) -- Becquey
40. Myles Turner, Ind, C (C11) -- Karabell
Round 6
41. Rudy Gobert, Min, C (C12) -- Karabell
42. Brook Lopez, Mil, C (C13) -- Becquey
43. Zion Williamson, NO, PF (PF7) -- Williams
44. Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG (SG5) -- Alexander
45. Jalen Green, Hou, SG (SG6) -- Snellings
46. Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (PF8) -- McCormick
47. Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (C14) -- Kaiser
48. Jamal Murray, Den, PG (PG16) -- Moody
Round 7
49. Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (C15) -- Moody
50. Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (SG7) -- Kaiser
51. Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (PG17) -- McCormick
52. Julius Randle, Min, PF (PF9) -- Snellings
53. Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (SF5) -- Alexander
54. Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (PF10) -- Williams
55. Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (SF6) -- Becquey
56. Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (SF7) -- Karabell
Round 8
57. CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (SG8) -- Karabell
58. D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (PG18) -- Becquey
59. Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (SG9) -- Williams
60. Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (SF8) -- Alexander
61. Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (SF9) -- Snellings
62. Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (PG19) -- McCormick
63. Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (PG20) -- Kaiser
64. Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (PF11) -- Moody
Round 9
65. Jimmy Butler, Mia, SG/SF/PF (SF10) -- Moody
66. Walker Kessler, Utah, C (C16) -- Kaiser
67. Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (PF12) -- McCormick
68. Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (SG10) -- Snellings
69. Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (PG21) -- Alexander
70. Darius Garland, Cle, PG (PG22) -- Williams
71. Klay Thompson, Dal, SG/SF (SG11) -- Becquey
72. Donte DiVincenzo, Min, SG (SG12) -- Karabell
Round 10
73. Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (C17) -- Karabell
74. Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (C18) -- Becquey
75. Amen Thompson, Hou, SF/PF (SF11) -- Williams
76. Josh Giddey, Chi, SG/SF (SG13) -- Alexander
77. Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF (SF12) -- Snellings
78. Buddy Hield, GS, SG/SF (SG14) -- McCormick
79. DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (SF13) -- Kaiser
80. Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (PF13) -- Moody
Round 11
81. Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (SG15) -- Moody
82. Donovan Clingan, Por, C (C19) -- Kaiser
83. OG Anunoby, NY, SF/PF (SF14) -- McCormick
84. Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (C20) -- Snellings
85. Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC, C (C21) -- Alexander
86. Jaden Ivey, Det, SG (SG16) -- Williams
87. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atl, SG/SF (SG17) -- Becquey
88. Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (SG18) -- Karabell
Round 12
89. Reed Sheppard, Hou, SG (SG19) -- Karabell
90. Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (SG20) -- Becquey
91. Draymond Green, GS, PF/C (PF14) -- Williams
92. Zach Edey, Mem, C (C22) -- Alexander
93. Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (PF15) -- Snellings
94. Bradley Beal, Phx, SG/SF (SF15) -- McCormick
95. Brandon Ingram, NO, SF (SF16) -- Kaiser
96. Jabari Smith Jr., Hou, PF/C (PF16) -- Moody
Round 13
97. Josh Hart, NY, SG/SF (SF17) -- Moody
98. Ausar Thompson, Det, SF/PF (SF18) -- Kaiser
99. P.J. Washington, Dal, PF (PF17) -- McCormick
100. Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (C23) -- Snellings
101. Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (SG21) -- Alexander
102. Stephon Castle, SA, PG (PG23) -- Williams
103. Terry Rozier, Mia, PG/SG (PG24) -- Becquey
104. Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C (C24) -- Karabell
Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)
Team Moody
PG1 Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (Pick: 4.8)
PG2 Jamal Murray, Den, PG (Pick: 6.8)
SG1 Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 5.1)
SG2 Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (Pick: 11.1)
SF1 Jimmy Butler, Mia, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 9.1)
SF2 Josh Hart, NY, SG/SF (Pick: 13.1)
PF1 Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (Pick: 8.8)
PF2 Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (Pick: 10.8)
PF3 Jabari Smith Jr., Hou, PF/C (Pick: 12.8)
C1 Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (Pick: 1.1)
C2 Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (Pick: 2.8)
C3 Karl-Anthony Towns, NY, PF/C (Pick: 3.1)
C4 Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (Pick: 7.1)
Team Kaiser
PG1 James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (Pick: 3.2)
PG2 Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (Pick: 4.7)
PG3 Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (Pick: 8.7)
SG1 Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (Pick: 7.2)
SF1 Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 2.7)
SF2 Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (Pick: 5.2)
SF3 DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (Pick: 10.7)
SF4 Brandon Ingram, NO, SF (Pick: 12.7)
SF5 Ausar Thompson, Det, SF/PF (Pick: 13.2)
C1 Nikola Jokic, Den, C (Pick: 1.2)
C2 Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (Pick: 6.7)
C3 Walker Kessler, Utah, C (Pick: 9.2)
C4 Donovan Clingan, Por, C (Pick: 11.2)
Team McCormick
PG1 Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (Pick: 1.3)
PG2 Stephen Curry, GS, PG (Pick: 2.6)
PG3 Ja Morant, Mem, PG (Pick: 3.3)
PG4 Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (Pick: 4.6)
PG5 Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (Pick: 7.3)
PG6 Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (Pick: 8.6)
SG1 Buddy Hield, GS, SG/SF (Pick: 10.6)
SF1 OG Anunoby, NY, SF/PF (Pick: 11.3)
SF2 Bradley Beal, Phx, SG/SF (Pick: 12.6)
PF1 Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (Pick: 6.6)
PF2 Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (Pick: 9.3)
PF3 P.J. Washington, Dal, PF (Pick: 13.3)
C1 Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (Pick: 5.3)
Team Snellings
PG1 Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG/SG (Pick: 1.4)
PG2 LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (Pick: 3.4)
PG3 Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (Pick: 4.5)
SG1 Jalen Green, Hou, SG (Pick: 6.5)
SG2 Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (Pick: 9.4)
SF1 Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (Pick: 8.5)
SF2 Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF (Pick: 10.5)
PF1 Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (Pick: 2.5)
PF2 Julius Randle, Min, PF (Pick: 7.4)
PF3 Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (Pick: 12.5)
C1 Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (Pick: 5.4)
C2 Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (Pick: 11.4)
C3 Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (Pick: 13.4)
Team Alexander
PG1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (Pick: 1.5)
PG2 Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (Pick: 3.5)
PG3 Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (Pick: 9.5)
SG1 Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG (Pick: 6.4)
SG2 Josh Giddey, Chi, SG/SF (Pick: 10.4)
SG3 Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (Pick: 13.5)
SF1 Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (Pick: 7.5)
SF2 Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (Pick: 8.4)
PF1 Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (Pick: 4.4)
PF2 Jalen Williams, OKC, PF (Pick: 5.5)
C1 Chet Holmgren, OKC, C (Pick: 2.4)
C2 Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC, C (Pick: 11.5)
C3 Zach Edey, Mem, C (Pick: 12.4)
Team Williams
PG1 Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (Pick: 3.6)
PG2 Darius Garland, Cle, PG (Pick: 9.6)
PG3 Stephon Castle, SA, PG (Pick: 13.6)
SG1 Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (Pick: 8.3)
SG2 Jaden Ivey, Det, SG (Pick: 11.6)
SF1 Amen Thompson, Hou, SF/PF (Pick: 10.3)
PF1 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (Pick: 2.3)
PF2 Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (Pick: 4.3)
PF3 Zion Williamson, NO, PF (Pick: 6.3)
PF4 Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (Pick: 7.6)
PF5 Draymond Green, GS, PF/C (Pick: 12.3)
C1 Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (Pick: 1.6)
C2 Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (Pick: 5.6)
Team Becquey
PG1 D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (Pick: 8.2)
PG2 Terry Rozier, Mia, PG/SG (Pick: 13.7)
SG1 Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (Pick: 2.2)
SG2 Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (Pick: 4.2)
SG3 Klay Thompson, Dal, SG/SF (Pick: 9.7)
SG4 Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atl, SG/SF (Pick: 11.7)
SG5 Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (Pick: 12.2)
SF1 LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (Pick: 3.7)
SF2 Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (Pick: 5.7)
SF3 Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (Pick: 7.7)
C1 Joel Embiid, Phi, C (Pick: 1.7)
C2 Brook Lopez, Mil, C (Pick: 6.2)
C3 Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (Pick: 10.2)
Team Karabell
PG1 Trae Young, Atl, PG (Pick: 2.1)
PG2 De'Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (Pick: 3.8)
SG1 Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (Pick: 1.8)
SG2 CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 8.1)
SG3 Donte DiVincenzo, Min, SG (Pick: 9.8)
SG4 Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (Pick: 11.8)
SG5 Reed Sheppard, Hou, SG (Pick: 12.1)
SF1 Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (Pick: 7.8)
PF1 Kevin Durant, Phx, PF (Pick: 4.1)
C1 Myles Turner, Ind, C (Pick: 5.8)
C2 Rudy Gobert, Min, C (Pick: 6.1)
C3 Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (Pick: 10.1)
C4 Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C (Pick: 13.8)