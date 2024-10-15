Fantasy basketball mock draft: 8-team H2H category league

Open Extended Reactions

The ESPN fantasy basketball experts got together for their fourth and final mock draft of the 2024-25 NBA season, this time using an 8-team categories format.

If you're new to fantasy hoops and looking to try it out for the first time, here is a tutorial on the basics. From there, it's easy to grab a handful of people, set up a draft and have some fun! Before that, though, it's always smart to spend a little time preparing with a mock draft of your own.

What did the top half of the first round look like? Which stars slipped to Rounds 2 and 3? And who were some of the better draft-day values that fell to the middle and late rounds?

The participants of our 8-team H2H categories mock, in order of draft position, were as follows: Eric Moody, Joe Kaiser, Jim McCormick, Andre Snellings, Steve Alexander, Matt Williams, Pierre Becquey and Eric Karabell.

Round 1

1. Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (C1) -- Moody

2. Nikola Jokic, Den, C (C2) -- Kaiser

3. Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (PG1) -- McCormick

4. Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG/SG (PG2) -- Snellings

5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (PG3) -- Alexander

6. Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (C3) -- Williams

7. Joel Embiid, Phi, C (C4) -- Becquey

8. Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (SG1) -- Karabell

Round 2

9. Trae Young, Atl, PG (PG4) -- Karabell

10. Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (SG2) -- Becquey

11. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (PF1) -- Williams

12. Chet Holmgren, OKC, C (C5) -- Alexander

13. Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (PF2) -- Snellings

14. Stephen Curry, GS, PG (PG5) -- McCormick

15. Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (SF1) -- Kaiser

16. Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (C6) -- Moody

Round 3

17. Karl-Anthony Towns, NY, PF/C (C7) -- Moody

18. James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (PG6) -- Kaiser

19. Ja Morant, Mem, PG (PG7) -- McCormick

20. LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (PG8) -- Snellings

21. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (PG9) -- Alexander

22. Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (PG10) -- Williams

23. LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (SF2) -- Becquey

24. De'Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (PG11) -- Karabell

Round 4

25. Kevin Durant, Phx, PF (PF3) -- Karabell

26. Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (SG3) -- Becquey

27. Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (PF4) -- Williams

28. Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (PF5) -- Alexander

29. Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (PG12) -- Snellings

30. Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (PG13) -- McCormick

31. Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (PG14) -- Kaiser

32. Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (PG15) -- Moody

Round 5

33. Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (SG4) -- Moody

34. Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (SF3) -- Kaiser

35. Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (C8) -- McCormick

36. Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (C9) -- Snellings

37. Jalen Williams, OKC, PF (PF6) -- Alexander

38. Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (C10) -- Williams

39. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (SF4) -- Becquey

40. Myles Turner, Ind, C (C11) -- Karabell

Round 6

41. Rudy Gobert, Min, C (C12) -- Karabell

42. Brook Lopez, Mil, C (C13) -- Becquey

43. Zion Williamson, NO, PF (PF7) -- Williams

44. Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG (SG5) -- Alexander

45. Jalen Green, Hou, SG (SG6) -- Snellings

46. Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (PF8) -- McCormick

47. Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (C14) -- Kaiser

48. Jamal Murray, Den, PG (PG16) -- Moody

Round 7

49. Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (C15) -- Moody

50. Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (SG7) -- Kaiser

51. Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (PG17) -- McCormick

52. Julius Randle, Min, PF (PF9) -- Snellings

53. Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (SF5) -- Alexander

54. Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (PF10) -- Williams

55. Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (SF6) -- Becquey

56. Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (SF7) -- Karabell

Round 8

57. CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (SG8) -- Karabell

58. D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (PG18) -- Becquey

59. Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (SG9) -- Williams

60. Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (SF8) -- Alexander

61. Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (SF9) -- Snellings

62. Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (PG19) -- McCormick

63. Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (PG20) -- Kaiser

64. Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (PF11) -- Moody

Round 9

65. Jimmy Butler, Mia, SG/SF/PF (SF10) -- Moody

66. Walker Kessler, Utah, C (C16) -- Kaiser

67. Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (PF12) -- McCormick

68. Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (SG10) -- Snellings

69. Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (PG21) -- Alexander

70. Darius Garland, Cle, PG (PG22) -- Williams

71. Klay Thompson, Dal, SG/SF (SG11) -- Becquey

72. Donte DiVincenzo, Min, SG (SG12) -- Karabell

Round 10

73. Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (C17) -- Karabell

74. Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (C18) -- Becquey

75. Amen Thompson, Hou, SF/PF (SF11) -- Williams

76. Josh Giddey, Chi, SG/SF (SG13) -- Alexander

77. Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF (SF12) -- Snellings

78. Buddy Hield, GS, SG/SF (SG14) -- McCormick

79. DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (SF13) -- Kaiser

80. Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (PF13) -- Moody

Round 11

81. Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (SG15) -- Moody

82. Donovan Clingan, Por, C (C19) -- Kaiser

83. OG Anunoby, NY, SF/PF (SF14) -- McCormick

84. Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (C20) -- Snellings

85. Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC, C (C21) -- Alexander

86. Jaden Ivey, Det, SG (SG16) -- Williams

87. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atl, SG/SF (SG17) -- Becquey

88. Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (SG18) -- Karabell

Round 12

89. Reed Sheppard, Hou, SG (SG19) -- Karabell

90. Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (SG20) -- Becquey

91. Draymond Green, GS, PF/C (PF14) -- Williams

92. Zach Edey, Mem, C (C22) -- Alexander

93. Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (PF15) -- Snellings

94. Bradley Beal, Phx, SG/SF (SF15) -- McCormick

95. Brandon Ingram, NO, SF (SF16) -- Kaiser

96. Jabari Smith Jr., Hou, PF/C (PF16) -- Moody

Round 13

97. Josh Hart, NY, SG/SF (SF17) -- Moody

98. Ausar Thompson, Det, SF/PF (SF18) -- Kaiser

99. P.J. Washington, Dal, PF (PF17) -- McCormick

100. Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (C23) -- Snellings

101. Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (SG21) -- Alexander

102. Stephon Castle, SA, PG (PG23) -- Williams

103. Terry Rozier, Mia, PG/SG (PG24) -- Becquey

104. Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C (C24) -- Karabell

Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)

Team Moody

PG1 Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (Pick: 4.8)

PG2 Jamal Murray, Den, PG (Pick: 6.8)

SG1 Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 5.1)

SG2 Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (Pick: 11.1)

SF1 Jimmy Butler, Mia, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 9.1)

SF2 Josh Hart, NY, SG/SF (Pick: 13.1)

PF1 Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (Pick: 8.8)

PF2 Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (Pick: 10.8)

PF3 Jabari Smith Jr., Hou, PF/C (Pick: 12.8)

C1 Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (Pick: 1.1)

C2 Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (Pick: 2.8)

C3 Karl-Anthony Towns, NY, PF/C (Pick: 3.1)

C4 Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (Pick: 7.1)

Team Kaiser

PG1 James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (Pick: 3.2)

PG2 Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (Pick: 4.7)

PG3 Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (Pick: 8.7)

SG1 Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (Pick: 7.2)

SF1 Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 2.7)

SF2 Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (Pick: 5.2)

SF3 DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (Pick: 10.7)

SF4 Brandon Ingram, NO, SF (Pick: 12.7)

SF5 Ausar Thompson, Det, SF/PF (Pick: 13.2)

C1 Nikola Jokic, Den, C (Pick: 1.2)

C2 Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (Pick: 6.7)

C3 Walker Kessler, Utah, C (Pick: 9.2)

C4 Donovan Clingan, Por, C (Pick: 11.2)

Team McCormick

PG1 Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (Pick: 1.3)

PG2 Stephen Curry, GS, PG (Pick: 2.6)

PG3 Ja Morant, Mem, PG (Pick: 3.3)

PG4 Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (Pick: 4.6)

PG5 Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (Pick: 7.3)

PG6 Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (Pick: 8.6)

SG1 Buddy Hield, GS, SG/SF (Pick: 10.6)

SF1 OG Anunoby, NY, SF/PF (Pick: 11.3)

SF2 Bradley Beal, Phx, SG/SF (Pick: 12.6)

PF1 Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (Pick: 6.6)

PF2 Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (Pick: 9.3)

PF3 P.J. Washington, Dal, PF (Pick: 13.3)

C1 Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (Pick: 5.3)

Team Snellings

PG1 Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG/SG (Pick: 1.4)

PG2 LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (Pick: 3.4)

PG3 Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (Pick: 4.5)

SG1 Jalen Green, Hou, SG (Pick: 6.5)

SG2 Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (Pick: 9.4)

SF1 Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (Pick: 8.5)

SF2 Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF (Pick: 10.5)

PF1 Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (Pick: 2.5)

PF2 Julius Randle, Min, PF (Pick: 7.4)

PF3 Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (Pick: 12.5)

C1 Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (Pick: 5.4)

C2 Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (Pick: 11.4)

C3 Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (Pick: 13.4)

Team Alexander

PG1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (Pick: 1.5)

PG2 Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (Pick: 3.5)

PG3 Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (Pick: 9.5)

SG1 Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG (Pick: 6.4)

SG2 Josh Giddey, Chi, SG/SF (Pick: 10.4)

SG3 Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (Pick: 13.5)

SF1 Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (Pick: 7.5)

SF2 Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (Pick: 8.4)

PF1 Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (Pick: 4.4)

PF2 Jalen Williams, OKC, PF (Pick: 5.5)

C1 Chet Holmgren, OKC, C (Pick: 2.4)

C2 Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC, C (Pick: 11.5)

C3 Zach Edey, Mem, C (Pick: 12.4)

Team Williams

PG1 Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (Pick: 3.6)

PG2 Darius Garland, Cle, PG (Pick: 9.6)

PG3 Stephon Castle, SA, PG (Pick: 13.6)

SG1 Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (Pick: 8.3)

SG2 Jaden Ivey, Det, SG (Pick: 11.6)

SF1 Amen Thompson, Hou, SF/PF (Pick: 10.3)

PF1 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (Pick: 2.3)

PF2 Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (Pick: 4.3)

PF3 Zion Williamson, NO, PF (Pick: 6.3)

PF4 Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (Pick: 7.6)

PF5 Draymond Green, GS, PF/C (Pick: 12.3)

C1 Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (Pick: 1.6)

C2 Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (Pick: 5.6)

Team Becquey

PG1 D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (Pick: 8.2)

PG2 Terry Rozier, Mia, PG/SG (Pick: 13.7)

SG1 Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (Pick: 2.2)

SG2 Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (Pick: 4.2)

SG3 Klay Thompson, Dal, SG/SF (Pick: 9.7)

SG4 Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atl, SG/SF (Pick: 11.7)

SG5 Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (Pick: 12.2)

SF1 LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (Pick: 3.7)

SF2 Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (Pick: 5.7)

SF3 Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (Pick: 7.7)

C1 Joel Embiid, Phi, C (Pick: 1.7)

C2 Brook Lopez, Mil, C (Pick: 6.2)

C3 Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (Pick: 10.2)

Team Karabell

PG1 Trae Young, Atl, PG (Pick: 2.1)

PG2 De'Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (Pick: 3.8)

SG1 Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (Pick: 1.8)

SG2 CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 8.1)

SG3 Donte DiVincenzo, Min, SG (Pick: 9.8)

SG4 Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (Pick: 11.8)

SG5 Reed Sheppard, Hou, SG (Pick: 12.1)

SF1 Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (Pick: 7.8)

PF1 Kevin Durant, Phx, PF (Pick: 4.1)

C1 Myles Turner, Ind, C (Pick: 5.8)

C2 Rudy Gobert, Min, C (Pick: 6.1)

C3 Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (Pick: 10.1)

C4 Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C (Pick: 13.8)