          Fantasy basketball mock draft: 8-team H2H category league

          Tyrese Haliburton's multi-position eligibility helped him go in the top-5 of this mock draft. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
          Oct 15, 2024, 09:10 PM

          The ESPN fantasy basketball experts got together for their fourth and final mock draft of the 2024-25 NBA season, this time using an 8-team categories format.

          If you're new to fantasy hoops and looking to try it out for the first time, here is a tutorial on the basics. From there, it's easy to grab a handful of people, set up a draft and have some fun! Before that, though, it's always smart to spend a little time preparing with a mock draft of your own.

          What did the top half of the first round look like? Which stars slipped to Rounds 2 and 3? And who were some of the better draft-day values that fell to the middle and late rounds?

          The participants of our 8-team H2H categories mock, in order of draft position, were as follows: Eric Moody, Joe Kaiser, Jim McCormick, Andre Snellings, Steve Alexander, Matt Williams, Pierre Becquey and Eric Karabell.

          Round 1

          1. Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (C1) -- Moody
          2. Nikola Jokic, Den, C (C2) -- Kaiser
          3. Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (PG1) -- McCormick
          4. Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG/SG (PG2) -- Snellings
          5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (PG3) -- Alexander
          6. Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (C3) -- Williams
          7. Joel Embiid, Phi, C (C4) -- Becquey
          8. Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (SG1) -- Karabell

          Round 2

          9. Trae Young, Atl, PG (PG4) -- Karabell
          10. Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (SG2) -- Becquey
          11. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (PF1) -- Williams
          12. Chet Holmgren, OKC, C (C5) -- Alexander
          13. Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (PF2) -- Snellings
          14. Stephen Curry, GS, PG (PG5) -- McCormick
          15. Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (SF1) -- Kaiser
          16. Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (C6) -- Moody

          Round 3

          17. Karl-Anthony Towns, NY, PF/C (C7) -- Moody
          18. James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (PG6) -- Kaiser
          19. Ja Morant, Mem, PG (PG7) -- McCormick
          20. LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (PG8) -- Snellings
          21. Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (PG9) -- Alexander
          22. Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (PG10) -- Williams
          23. LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (SF2) -- Becquey
          24. De'Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (PG11) -- Karabell

          Round 4

          25. Kevin Durant, Phx, PF (PF3) -- Karabell
          26. Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (SG3) -- Becquey
          27. Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (PF4) -- Williams
          28. Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (PF5) -- Alexander
          29. Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (PG12) -- Snellings
          30. Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (PG13) -- McCormick
          31. Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (PG14) -- Kaiser
          32. Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (PG15) -- Moody

          Round 5

          33. Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (SG4) -- Moody
          34. Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (SF3) -- Kaiser
          35. Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (C8) -- McCormick
          36. Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (C9) -- Snellings
          37. Jalen Williams, OKC, PF (PF6) -- Alexander
          38. Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (C10) -- Williams
          39. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (SF4) -- Becquey
          40. Myles Turner, Ind, C (C11) -- Karabell

          Round 6

          41. Rudy Gobert, Min, C (C12) -- Karabell
          42. Brook Lopez, Mil, C (C13) -- Becquey
          43. Zion Williamson, NO, PF (PF7) -- Williams
          44. Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG (SG5) -- Alexander
          45. Jalen Green, Hou, SG (SG6) -- Snellings
          46. Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (PF8) -- McCormick
          47. Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (C14) -- Kaiser
          48. Jamal Murray, Den, PG (PG16) -- Moody

          Round 7

          49. Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (C15) -- Moody
          50. Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (SG7) -- Kaiser
          51. Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (PG17) -- McCormick
          52. Julius Randle, Min, PF (PF9) -- Snellings
          53. Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (SF5) -- Alexander
          54. Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (PF10) -- Williams
          55. Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (SF6) -- Becquey
          56. Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (SF7) -- Karabell

          Round 8

          57. CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (SG8) -- Karabell
          58. D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (PG18) -- Becquey
          59. Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (SG9) -- Williams
          60. Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (SF8) -- Alexander
          61. Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (SF9) -- Snellings
          62. Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (PG19) -- McCormick
          63. Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (PG20) -- Kaiser
          64. Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (PF11) -- Moody

          Round 9

          65. Jimmy Butler, Mia, SG/SF/PF (SF10) -- Moody
          66. Walker Kessler, Utah, C (C16) -- Kaiser
          67. Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (PF12) -- McCormick
          68. Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (SG10) -- Snellings
          69. Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (PG21) -- Alexander
          70. Darius Garland, Cle, PG (PG22) -- Williams
          71. Klay Thompson, Dal, SG/SF (SG11) -- Becquey
          72. Donte DiVincenzo, Min, SG (SG12) -- Karabell

          Round 10

          73. Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (C17) -- Karabell
          74. Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (C18) -- Becquey
          75. Amen Thompson, Hou, SF/PF (SF11) -- Williams
          76. Josh Giddey, Chi, SG/SF (SG13) -- Alexander
          77. Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF (SF12) -- Snellings
          78. Buddy Hield, GS, SG/SF (SG14) -- McCormick
          79. DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (SF13) -- Kaiser
          80. Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (PF13) -- Moody

          Round 11

          81. Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (SG15) -- Moody
          82. Donovan Clingan, Por, C (C19) -- Kaiser
          83. OG Anunoby, NY, SF/PF (SF14) -- McCormick
          84. Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (C20) -- Snellings
          85. Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC, C (C21) -- Alexander
          86. Jaden Ivey, Det, SG (SG16) -- Williams
          87. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atl, SG/SF (SG17) -- Becquey
          88. Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (SG18) -- Karabell

          Round 12

          89. Reed Sheppard, Hou, SG (SG19) -- Karabell
          90. Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (SG20) -- Becquey
          91. Draymond Green, GS, PF/C (PF14) -- Williams
          92. Zach Edey, Mem, C (C22) -- Alexander
          93. Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (PF15) -- Snellings
          94. Bradley Beal, Phx, SG/SF (SF15) -- McCormick
          95. Brandon Ingram, NO, SF (SF16) -- Kaiser
          96. Jabari Smith Jr., Hou, PF/C (PF16) -- Moody

          Round 13

          97. Josh Hart, NY, SG/SF (SF17) -- Moody
          98. Ausar Thompson, Det, SF/PF (SF18) -- Kaiser
          99. P.J. Washington, Dal, PF (PF17) -- McCormick
          100. Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (C23) -- Snellings
          101. Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (SG21) -- Alexander
          102. Stephon Castle, SA, PG (PG23) -- Williams
          103. Terry Rozier, Mia, PG/SG (PG24) -- Becquey
          104. Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C (C24) -- Karabell

          Team rosters are presented in first-round pick order. Picks indicated in parentheses in this manner: (Round.Pick)

          Team Moody

          PG1 Kyrie Irving, Dal, PG/SG (Pick: 4.8)
          PG2 Jamal Murray, Den, PG (Pick: 6.8)
          SG1 Dejounte Murray, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 5.1)
          SG2 Devin Vassell, SA, SG/SF (Pick: 11.1)
          SF1 Jimmy Butler, Mia, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 9.1)
          SF2 Josh Hart, NY, SG/SF (Pick: 13.1)
          PF1 Kyle Kuzma, Wsh, SF/PF (Pick: 8.8)
          PF2 Tobias Harris, Det, SF/PF (Pick: 10.8)
          PF3 Jabari Smith Jr., Hou, PF/C (Pick: 12.8)
          C1 Victor Wembanyama, SA, C (Pick: 1.1)
          C2 Domantas Sabonis, Sac, PF/C (Pick: 2.8)
          C3 Karl-Anthony Towns, NY, PF/C (Pick: 3.1)
          C4 Nic Claxton, Bkn, C (Pick: 7.1)

          Team Kaiser

          PG1 James Harden, LAC, PG/SG (Pick: 3.2)
          PG2 Tyrese Maxey, Phi, PG/SG (Pick: 4.7)
          PG3 Jrue Holiday, Bos, PG/SG (Pick: 8.7)
          SG1 Derrick White, Bos, PG/SG (Pick: 7.2)
          SF1 Scottie Barnes, Tor, SG/SF/PF (Pick: 2.7)
          SF2 Paul George, Phi, SF/PF (Pick: 5.2)
          SF3 DeMar DeRozan, Sac, SF/PF (Pick: 10.7)
          SF4 Brandon Ingram, NO, SF (Pick: 12.7)
          SF5 Ausar Thompson, Det, SF/PF (Pick: 13.2)
          C1 Nikola Jokic, Den, C (Pick: 1.2)
          C2 Nikola Vucevic, Chi, C (Pick: 6.7)
          C3 Walker Kessler, Utah, C (Pick: 9.2)
          C4 Donovan Clingan, Por, C (Pick: 11.2)

          Team McCormick

          PG1 Luka Doncic, Dal, PG (Pick: 1.3)
          PG2 Stephen Curry, GS, PG (Pick: 2.6)
          PG3 Ja Morant, Mem, PG (Pick: 3.3)
          PG4 Damian Lillard, Mil, PG (Pick: 4.6)
          PG5 Fred VanVleet, Hou, PG (Pick: 7.3)
          PG6 Immanuel Quickley, Tor, PG/SG (Pick: 8.6)
          SG1 Buddy Hield, GS, SG/SF (Pick: 10.6)
          SF1 OG Anunoby, NY, SF/PF (Pick: 11.3)
          SF2 Bradley Beal, Phx, SG/SF (Pick: 12.6)
          PF1 Lauri Markkanen, Utah, SF/PF (Pick: 6.6)
          PF2 Pascal Siakam, Ind, PF (Pick: 9.3)
          PF3 P.J. Washington, Dal, PF (Pick: 13.3)
          C1 Jaren Jackson Jr., Mem, PF/C (Pick: 5.3)

          Team Snellings

          PG1 Tyrese Haliburton, Ind, PG/SG (Pick: 1.4)
          PG2 LaMelo Ball, Cha, PG (Pick: 3.4)
          PG3 Devin Booker, Phx, PG/SG (Pick: 4.5)
          SG1 Jalen Green, Hou, SG (Pick: 6.5)
          SG2 Anfernee Simons, Por, PG/SG (Pick: 9.4)
          SF1 Brandon Miller, Cha, SG/SF (Pick: 8.5)
          SF2 Michael Porter Jr., Den, SF (Pick: 10.5)
          PF1 Jayson Tatum, Bos, SF/PF (Pick: 2.5)
          PF2 Julius Randle, Min, PF (Pick: 7.4)
          PF3 Keegan Murray, Sac, SF/PF (Pick: 12.5)
          C1 Bam Adebayo, Mia, C (Pick: 5.4)
          C2 Naz Reid, Min, PF/C (Pick: 11.4)
          C3 Kristaps Porzingis, Bos, PF/C (Pick: 13.4)

          Team Alexander

          PG1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG (Pick: 1.5)
          PG2 Jalen Brunson, NY, PG (Pick: 3.5)
          PG3 Coby White, Chi, PG/SG (Pick: 9.5)
          SG1 Cam Thomas, Bkn, SG (Pick: 6.4)
          SG2 Josh Giddey, Chi, SG/SF (Pick: 10.4)
          SG3 Jordan Poole, Wsh, PG/SG (Pick: 13.5)
          SF1 Jaylen Brown, Bos, SG/SF (Pick: 7.5)
          SF2 Franz Wagner, Orl, SF/PF (Pick: 8.4)
          PF1 Jalen Johnson, Atl, PF (Pick: 4.4)
          PF2 Jalen Williams, OKC, PF (Pick: 5.5)
          C1 Chet Holmgren, OKC, C (Pick: 2.4)
          C2 Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC, C (Pick: 11.5)
          C3 Zach Edey, Mem, C (Pick: 12.4)

          Team Williams

          PG1 Cade Cunningham, Det, PG/SG (Pick: 3.6)
          PG2 Darius Garland, Cle, PG (Pick: 9.6)
          PG3 Stephon Castle, SA, PG (Pick: 13.6)
          SG1 Zach LaVine, Chi, SG/SF (Pick: 8.3)
          SG2 Jaden Ivey, Det, SG (Pick: 11.6)
          SF1 Amen Thompson, Hou, SF/PF (Pick: 10.3)
          PF1 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil, PF/C (Pick: 2.3)
          PF2 Paolo Banchero, Orl, SF/PF (Pick: 4.3)
          PF3 Zion Williamson, NO, PF (Pick: 6.3)
          PF4 Evan Mobley, Cle, PF/C (Pick: 7.6)
          PF5 Draymond Green, GS, PF/C (Pick: 12.3)
          C1 Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C (Pick: 1.6)
          C2 Alperen Sengun, Hou, C (Pick: 5.6)

          Team Becquey

          PG1 D'Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG (Pick: 8.2)
          PG2 Terry Rozier, Mia, PG/SG (Pick: 13.7)
          SG1 Donovan Mitchell, Cle, PG/SG (Pick: 2.2)
          SG2 Desmond Bane, Mem, SG/SF (Pick: 4.2)
          SG3 Klay Thompson, Dal, SG/SF (Pick: 9.7)
          SG4 Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atl, SG/SF (Pick: 11.7)
          SG5 Tyler Herro, Mia, PG/SG (Pick: 12.2)
          SF1 LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF (Pick: 3.7)
          SF2 Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF/PF (Pick: 5.7)
          SF3 Miles Bridges, Cha, SF/PF (Pick: 7.7)
          C1 Joel Embiid, Phi, C (Pick: 1.7)
          C2 Brook Lopez, Mil, C (Pick: 6.2)
          C3 Daniel Gafford, Dal, C (Pick: 10.2)

          Team Karabell

          PG1 Trae Young, Atl, PG (Pick: 2.1)
          PG2 De'Aaron Fox, Sac, PG (Pick: 3.8)
          SG1 Anthony Edwards, Min, SG/SF (Pick: 1.8)
          SG2 CJ McCollum, NO, PG/SG (Pick: 8.1)
          SG3 Donte DiVincenzo, Min, SG (Pick: 9.8)
          SG4 Austin Reaves, LAL, SG/SF (Pick: 11.8)
          SG5 Reed Sheppard, Hou, SG (Pick: 12.1)
          SF1 Mikal Bridges, NY, SG/SF (Pick: 7.8)
          PF1 Kevin Durant, Phx, PF (Pick: 4.1)
          C1 Myles Turner, Ind, C (Pick: 5.8)
          C2 Rudy Gobert, Min, C (Pick: 6.1)
          C3 Jarrett Allen, Cle, C (Pick: 10.1)
          C4 Jakob Poeltl, Tor, C (Pick: 13.8)