Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has reached a three-year, $110 million contract extension, sources told ESPN on Tuesday night.

The Timberwolves and Gobert's agent, Bouna Ndiaye of Comsport, negotiated the new deal and finalized an agreement before tipoff of Tuesday's season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, locking in the league-record four-time Defensive Player of the Year in Minnesota.

Gobert declined his $46.6 million player option for 2025-26 and received a fresh multiyear deal, providing the Timberwolves with significant flexibility as the franchise juggles increasing salary cap bills.

As negotiations went on, Gobert expressed faith in the Timberwolves' approach to contention and exploring a creative route to receive financial security and allowing the organization to continue adding pieces.

Gobert's deal includes a player option in 2027-28 and a trade kicker, sources said.

Gobert, 32, played an essential role as the Timberwolves went 56-26 and advanced to the Western Conference finals last season, only the second time in franchise history that Minnesota got past the first round of the playoffs. He averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks en route to his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award.

It was the eighth straight season that Gobert, a three-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection, has averaged a double-double.

Gobert spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz before being dealt to Minnesota in a blockbuster trade during the 2022 offseason, when the Timberwolves gave up a package that included four first-round picks and several players to acquire the defensive anchor.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon contributed to this report.