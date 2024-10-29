Open Extended Reactions

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will be out for at least one month because of a hamstring injury, the team announced Tuesday.

Bogdanovic, 32, hasn't played since the season opener and underwent a non-surgical procedure on Tuesday. He will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.

The Hawks also lost guards Dyson Daniels and Vit Krejci to injuries during Monday night's 121-119 loss to the Washington Wizards, adding to an early-season test of their depth. Daniels suffered a right hip flexor strain and will be held out of Wednesday's game at Washington, while Krejci suffered a right adductor strain and is expected to be out at least two weeks, the team said.

The Hawks already were missing small forward De'Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation) and backup point guard Kobe Bufkin (right shoulder subluxation).

An eight-year veteran, Bogdanovic is a key piece of Atlanta's bench, averaging 15.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists and shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range in his five seasons with the Hawks.

Including his first three seasons in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings (2017-20), Bogdanovic has averaged 14.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 450 games (193 starts). He is a career 38.4 percent 3-point shooter.

The Phoenix Suns selected Bogdanovic No. 27 overall in the 2014 NBA draft and traded his rights to Sacramento two years later.

The Associated Press and Field Level Media contributed to this report.