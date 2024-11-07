Lakers rookie Bronny James collects the first basket of his NBA career with a jump shot against the Cavaliers. (0:32)

The Los Angeles Lakers have assigned rookie Bronny James to their G League affiliate, South Bay, and sources told ESPN that he is expected to debut for the team Saturday against Salt Lake City.

James will be on the Lakers' roster for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers, then will rejoin South Bay, according to sources.

The organization's current plan is for James to play in only G League home games as he shuttles between the Lakers and South Bay, sources said.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said last month that the "plan for Bronny to move between the Lakers and South Bay has always been the plan since day one."

As James and his representative, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, discussed development throughout his pre-draft process with NBA teams, sources told ESPN that the concept of G League play was welcomed. Those sources said Paul advocated for a standard contract -- not a two-way deal -- before the draft while making it clear he and James were fully open to the development process.

Players drafted in the mid- to late second round typically spend time in the G League, gaining coaching, game repetitions and structure in their respective teams' programs. During the 2023-24 season, 23 of the 28 players selected in the second round of the 2023 draft spent time in the G League.

James, the 55th selection in this year's draft, has appeared in four games this season for the Lakers.

One of them came in the Lakers' season opener Oct. 22, when LeBron and him made history by becoming the first father-son duo to play in an NBA game at the same time.