Open Extended Reactions

The Houston Rockets revealed their City Edition uniforms for the 2024-25 season Friday.

With this season marking the 30th anniversary of the franchise's last NBA title, the look is a nod to the team's two championships. The Rockets defeated the New York Knicks in the 1994 NBA Finals and repeated the next season by sweeping the Orlando Magic.

𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐃𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟓 𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐌𝐒 🏆



Coming soon to the Houston hardwood!



Commemorating 30 years of back-to-back greatness. pic.twitter.com/Ii0s9ivFZB — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 8, 2024

The white uniform is inspired by the look and team branding during their championship era. The reverberated "H-Town" across the front of the jersey represents the buzz that energized the city of Houston as the Rockets won their NBA titles.

Houston commemorated each moment of its back-to-back championships.

The trimming on the uniforms, most notably on the shorts, reflects the shape of the trimming from both championship banners.

The logo patch on the shorts represents The Summit center-court logo the franchise had at the time and honors where their championships tipped off.

"BELIEVE IT! AGAIN!" is at the bottom of the jersey and represents chants and signs at the championship rally after the Rockets won their second championship. Signatures from Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler are above the championship slogan.

Houston will wear the uniforms in its first City Edition game Nov. 20 against the Indiana Pacers.