What is the best start to a season in NBA history?

Open Extended Reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers kicked off the 2024-25 NBA season with a historically hot start. Going undefeated through 15 games with new coach Kenny Atkinson, the team leads the NBA in points per game, field goal percentage and ranks second in point differential.

Despite their early success, the Cavs have more work to get done if they want to top the start of the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors. Here are the teams with the best starts to a season in NBA history.

* denotes NBA championship that year

Check out the ESPN NBA hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, schedules and more.