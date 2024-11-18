Cade Cunningham racks up 21 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds and 5 steals as the Pistons beat the Wizards on the road. (1:47)

Last season, it took the Detroit Pistons until February to win their seventh game of the season. On Sunday, the Pistons notched their seventh win this season and poked fun at someone who trolled them during the worst of their losing days -- Kyle Kuzma.

In the 2023-24 campaign, the Pistons set the record for the most consecutive losses in a single season. Their loss to the Boston Celtics extending that record to 28.

The defeat came even though Detroit led by 19 at halftime. Boston came back to win 128-122 in overtime.

A screenshot of the Pistons' halftime advantage went viral during the game and prompted a post on X from Kuzma. The Washington Wizards forward expressed that as Detroit's losing streak went on, the pressure mounted for its opponents to not be the ones that snapped it.

At this point its like "dont be that team" 🤣 https://t.co/qmWMgPt9Jz — kuz (@kylekuzma) December 29, 2023

The Pistons remembered the post and returned the favor after defeating Kuzma and the Wizards 124-104 on Sunday.

*don't say it*

*don't say it*

*don't say it*

*sighs*



at this point it's like "dont be that team" pic.twitter.com/CYalV3254p — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 18, 2024

Kuzma had 22 points and six rebounds, but it wasn't enough as Washington dropped its eighth straight game. Detroit guard Cade Cunningham notched a triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Two-and-a-half weeks after Kuzma's initial post, the Pistons defeated the Wizards 129-117 in a game where the one-time NBA champion had 21 points.

The two sides will face off again in March 2025.