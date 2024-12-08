Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram exited Saturday night's 119-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder after suffering a left ankle injury 17 seconds into the second half.

Ingram was ruled out for the rest of the game minutes later.

Ingram rolled his ankle when he landed on the foot of Oklahoma City's Lu Dort after attempting a jump shot. Ingram, whose elbow struck Dort in the face as he was going up for the shot, was whistled for an offensive foul.

Ingram, who leads the injury-ravaged Pelicans in scoring at 23.2 points per game, had to be helped off the floor and to the locker room.

Ingram missed five games due to right plantaris tendinitis before returning for Thursday's win over the Phoenix Suns, when he scored 29 points as the Pelicans snapped a nine-game losing streak.

Ingram was held to five points on 1-of-4 shooting against the Thunder, who led by 26 at halftime.