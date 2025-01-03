NEW ORLEANS -- Pelicans reserve point guard Jose Alvarado plans to play Friday night at home against the Washington Wizards, ending a 23-game absence caused by a right hamstring strain.

"I will be playing tomorrow for sure. No doubt and I'm excited just to put the jersey back on and go out there and go hoop," Alvarado, who is officially listed as probable, said Thursday.

"It's going to be a lot of crazy man out there again. I hope the city missed that. So, they're gonna get that for sure tomorrow."

Alvarado, 26, is in his fourth NBA season. He has played in 11 games with seven starts this season, averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

He last played Nov. 11 against Brooklyn.

The Pelicans have ruled out forward Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain), who will miss his 11th straight game, and power forward Zion Williamson (left hamstring strain), who will miss his 26th consecutive, against Washington.