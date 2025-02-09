Tee Morant, Ja's father, is ejected from his courtside seat and escorted out of the arena. (0:39)

Open Extended Reactions

Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant's father was ejected late in the fourth quarter of Memphis' 125-112 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night for making repeated "overtly disrespectful statements about the integrity of the officiating crew," according to a pool report with referee Josh Tiven.

"The fix is in!" Tee Morant shouted from his FedExForum courtside seat immediately before he was ejected, a source who attended the game told ESPN.

Tiven, the crew chief, said he was aware that the fan was Morant's father when he requested security remove him from his courtside seat during a dead ball with 2:10 remaining.

"The fan continued to repeat overtly disrespectful statements about the integrity of the officiating crew, so as the crew chief, I approached security and asked that he be removed," Tiven told a pool reporter.

The younger Morant was asked after the game why he thought his father was ejected.

"He probably got kicked out so I didn't [get ejected]," Ja Morant said. "Probably complaining about something to the ref."

Asked if he or his players requested Ja Morant's father be removed, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said: "Not to my knowledge. No."

Ja Morant finished with 16 points, going 6-of-19 from the floor, but he had just four free throw attempts. The Grizzlies had a 39-21 advantage in free throws attempted.

"I kind of knew it because [one official] started getting mad when I asked him a question, and didn't want to talk," the younger Morant said. "But we ain't gonna go there."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.