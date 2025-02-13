Stephen A. Smith rips Shannon Sharpe for his guarantee that the Lakers will make the NBA Finals if they face the Thunder in the Western Conference finals. (2:31)

When the NBA's best players gather in the Bay Area this weekend for the All-Star Game, more than a third of the league's teams won't be represented on the rosters. That's the inevitable result of the NBA selecting fewer players (26, including two injury replacements) than there are teams (30), plus a handful hogging multiple selections.

The NBA's All-Star model is very different from MLB, which awards every team a spot. Some players had a legitimate shot this season at being All-Stars, including several on teams that will be represented this weekend. With that in mind, let's look at who would be chosen if every team had an All-Star -- plus one additional candidate for the teams that do have All-Stars.

In the spirit of looking at which players have performed the best this season, I've leaned a little more heavily on 2024-25 production than I typically would in picking All-Stars. That works in the favor of rising players like Dyson Daniels of the Atlanta Hawks and Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets at the expense of a couple of proven All-Stars.

In addition to making a pick for each team, I'll also consider their chances of actually joining the All-Star Game going forward, with some far more realistic than others.

Had a legit case this season

LaMelo Ball, G, Charlotte Hornets

All-Star case: Ball's situation is the first of its kind: a player to lead his position group (East backcourt) in All-Star voting yet not make the game. A seventh-place finish in media voting doomed Ball's hopes of starting. The coaches picking Ball as a reserve from a lottery team never seemed likely, particularly given he's missed a third of the Hornets' games. So his 27.3 PPG and 7.2 APG weren't enough to earn a second All-Star appearance.

Future chances: If Ball can stay healthy and translate his production into more team success like 2021-22 when he was chosen, there are surely All-Star trips ahead for him. Actually, it will be historic if not. Ball was 20 for his All-Star debut. Not counting active players, Alvan Adams is the only one-time All-Star to have his only appearance come before age 22. (Adams was chosen as a rookie in 1975-76, the year before the ABA-NBA merger.)

Devin Booker, G, Phoenix Suns

All-Star case: An All-Star for four of the past five seasons, Booker is averaging 26.2 PPG and 6.7 APG, albeit not with the same efficiency as years past. Booker shooting just 34% from 3-point range, along with the Suns' middling record, hurt his chances. Since Jan. 1, Booker has played like an All-Star. He's boosted his scoring to 28.0 PPG on 48% shooting in that span.

Future chances: The West backcourt competition doesn't figure to get any less fierce, but Booker should be a leading contender if he can avoid serious first-half slumps.

play 1:02 Why Booker wants the NBA to expand All-Star rosters Suns guard Devin Booker says the NBA should increase the roster limit so more players can be featured in the league's showpiece game.

Domantas Sabonis, C, Sacramento Kings

All-Star case: Although Sabonis is averaging fewer assists with the arrival of DeMar DeRozan, his scoring and rebounding are up more than during his past two All-Star campaigns -- and shooting 45.8% from 3-point range. Remarkably, Sabonis is fourth in the league in estimated plus-minus wins. Other advanced metrics don't rate Sabonis as well, but he's probably got a stronger case than Alperen Sengun aside from Houston's superior record.

Future chances: Sabonis should remain part of the All-Star conversation on an annual basis.

Amen Thompson, F, Houston Rockets

All-Star case: My hottest take is that Thompson is not only the strongest Rockets candidate not to make the All-Star Game but the best one, period. Advanced stats suggest he's been more valuable this season than his Bay Area-bound teammate Sengun, who has gaudier per-game statistics but has scored with below-average efficiency. Thompson has averaged 17.0 PPG, 9.7 RPG and 4.5 APG as a starter and was the West Defensive Player of the Month for January.

Future chances: When, not if. Having just turned 22, Thompson is scratching the surface of his potential. I would give him better than even odds of playing in the game next season.

Former All-Stars who fell short, but should bounce back

Scottie Barnes, F, Toronto Raptors

All-Star case: Barnes is averaging nearly the same combination of stats (20.2 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 6.3 APG) that earned him an All-Star debut last season at age 22. However, Barnes hasn't been nearly as accurate a shooter, going from a promising 34% on 3s to a career-low 26.8%. Add in Barnes missing 13 games, and he hasn't been in the mix.

Future chances: Still just 23, Barnes is far from his peak as a player. If he can rediscover last season's shooting touch, Toronto (with midseason acquisition Brandon Ingram) should be competitive enough to put Barnes in All-Star consideration regularly.

Luka Doncic, G, Los Angeles Lakers

All-Star case: If we were simply picking the best 24 players in the league or the biggest stars, Doncic would be an easy choice. The calf injury that sidelined Doncic for more than a month prevented him from being chosen, the first time since his rookie season (2018-19). Before adding Doncic via trade, the Lakers had no serious candidates outside of All-Stars Davis (now with Dallas) and LeBron James.

Future chances: The question is how many for Doncic in a Lakers uniform.

play 1:00 Luka Doncic on Lakers debut: 'It was a special moment' Luka Doncic shares how special it was to make his Los Angeles Lakers debut vs. the Utah Jazz.

Tyrese Haliburton, G, Indiana Pacers

All-Star case: Despite scoring and assisting less frequently than his past two All-Star campaigns, Haliburton still rates as an All-Star-caliber player by most value metrics. Avoiding turnovers is a key subtle part of Haliburton's value. He's averaging under two, the lowest since his rookie campaign as a reserve. Additionally, despite battling health concerns, Haliburton is in the NBA's top 20 in minutes played.

Future chances: At 24 with two All-Star Games under his belt, Haliburton should have more opportunities.

De'Aaron Fox, G, San Antonio Spurs

All-Star case: Before a three-game absence in early January, Fox was well on his way to a second All-Star appearance, averaging 26.7 PPG and 6.2 APG on solid efficiency as a shooter. He dropped to 19.1 PPG and 40% shooting after returning, falling out of serious All-Star consideration. Since being dealt to San Antonio, Fox appears back on track.

Future chances: If the Spurs develop into contenders led by first-time All-Star Victor Wembanyama, Fox should have a good chance for additional appearances as the team's clear No. 2 player. It's unsurprising that Fox's one All-Star nod came in 2023, when the Kings finished third in the West.

Tyrese Maxey, G, Philadelphia 76ers

All-Star case: With veteran All-Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George missing extended stretches due to injury and not playing at that level when healthy, Maxey has kept the Sixers afloat in the play-in race. He's averaging a career-high 27.6 points and has nearly doubled his steal average to a career-high two.

Future chances: Had coaches voted after Philadelphia's four-game winning streak last month, during which he averaged 33 points, I wonder whether Maxey would have made it for a second consecutive year. We'll see how crowded the East backcourt race pans out, but Maxey should remain a strong contender.

Wasn't in the cards for these former All-Stars

Jarrett Allen, C, Cleveland Cavaliers

All-Star case: There was a reasonable argument for Allen to join his three Cleveland teammates (starters Donovan Mitchell and reserves Darius Garland and Evan Mobley) in the Bay. Although Allen is averaging just 13.6 points, down from 16.1 when he was chosen an All-Star alongside Garland in 2022, that's with incredible efficiency. Allen is shooting a career-high 69.8% from the field.

Future chances: As Mobley's star rises, Allen's will probably dim as far as individual awards are concerned. It might take an absence from a teammate for Allen to get enough shots to have a realistic chance.

Jimmy Butler, F, Golden State Warriors

All-Star case: Well, maybe if they held the vote before Butler lost his "joy" of basketball in Miami. With just 27 games played this season at less than his usual standard, Butler wasn't a serious contender. Then again, neither were any of the Warriors aside perhaps Andrew Wiggins, traded to the Heat for Butler.

Future chances: Would you believe Butler has only been an All-Star once in the past five seasons? That's a strong data point in the distinction between regular season and playoff value, but also reflects how Butler's brash nature may not play well with coaches. Keeping that in mind, Butler may need to help Golden State near the top of the standings to add a seventh All-Star appearance to his résumé.

play 1:54 Jimmy Butler scores 25 points in his Warriors debut Jimmy Butler drops 25 points in his Warriors debut as Golden State comes back to beat Chicago.

Rudy Gobert, C, Minnesota Timberwolves

All-Star case: Eighth in offensive rating when they were 17-17 on Jan. 4, the Timberwolves have ranked in the league's top five since as they've moved comfortably above .500. Gobert remains their anchor at that end, ranking in the top five in opponent shooting within five feet, despite playing a smaller role offensively. His 10.8 PPG are Gobert's fewest since 2015-16.

Future chances: At 32, Gobert has probably played in his last All-Star Game, having made three with Utah.

Brook Lopez, C, Milwaukee Bucks

All-Star case: Lopez remains one of the NBA's top rim protectors. Opponents are shooting 55% inside five feet with Lopez as a primary defender, per Second Spectrum tracking on NBA Advanced Stats, putting him in the bottom 10 among players defending at least five such shots per game.

Future chances: Lopez sports a career-low 15% usage rate and will turn 37 in April. An All-Star in 2013 with Brooklyn, Lopez has no legitimate chance of reaching that level again during the twilight of a remarkable career.

Lauri Markkanen, F, Utah Jazz

All-Star case: Markkanen is clearly Utah's best player, but he hasn't performed at nearly the same level as when he made the All-Star team in 2023 or even last season. Markkanen's scoring has dipped to 19.2 PPG, his lowest with the Jazz, and he's shooting just 35% on 3s after being north of 39% the past two campaigns.

Future chances: It's starting to look like 2022-23 might be a high point in Markkanen's career. He'll turn 28 during the offseason, and while it's reasonable to expect Markkanen's shooting to bounce back, he may no longer be performing at an All-Star level by the time Utah is competitive enough to earn him consideration.

Andrew Wiggins, F, Miami Heat

All-Star case: An All-Star in 2022, Wiggins is putting up virtually identical numbers across the board in a bounce-back campaign after averaging a career-low 13.2 points in 2023-24. Wiggins was second on the Warriors in scoring before being traded to Miami and is one of just four players on the Heat's roster averaging more than 12 points this season.

Future chances: Now that Wiggins has joined the Heat, he'll be competing with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro for All-Star consideration, making it an uphill climb.

Nikola Vucevic, C, Chicago Bulls

All-Star case: Semi-serious question: Would the Bulls have traded Zach LaVine if the NBA gave every team an All-Star and he was their representative? After his trade to Sacramento, Vucevic is the only real option on Chicago's roster, and that would be a stretch. Vucevic isn't scoring as prolifically as when he made the All-Star team in 2019 and 2021 with the Orlando Magic, nor anchoring as strong a defense.

Future chances: At 34, Vucevic's All-Star days are surely behind him. The more interesting question is which member of the current Bulls is most likely to be an All-Star. The answer might be 20-year-old rookie Matas Buzelis, who will be in the Bay for the slam dunk contest.

Expect more chances for a first selection

Desmond Bane, G, Memphis Grizzlies

All-Star case: Bane has been the Grizzlies' most consistent No. 2 option after All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. and previous two-time participant Ja Morant. Bane slumped in November, averaging just 10.6 points while coming back from an oblique strain, but has posted 50/40/90 shooting splits over the past two months.

Future chances: Bane had more All-Star momentum in 2022-23, when he was Memphis' second-leading scorer at 21.5 points. Jackson's emergence as a primary offensive option might make it difficult for Bane to stand out as long as Morant is healthy and in the lineup.

Dyson Daniels, G, Atlanta Hawks

All-Star case: With Trae Young chosen as an injury replacement, Jalen Johnson sidelined by season-ending shoulder injury and De'Andre Hunter traded to the Cavaliers, Daniels is the best remaining choice for the Hawks. He's fourth on the team in scoring and leads the NBA with nearly three steals per game, making a compelling case for All-Defensive honors.

Future chances: As outstanding as Daniels' perimeter defense is, he'll probably need to contribute more than 13.7 PPG and 4.0 APG to become an All-Star candidate. Given Daniels is younger (22 next month) than nine first-round picks in the 2024 draft, that's certainly possible.

Luguentz Dort, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

All-Star case: Averaging 9.8 points, Dort would certainly be an unconventional All-Star pick. He's the most valuable perimeter defender on the NBA's No. 1 defense and has started nearly as many games as centers Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City's clear next-best player after All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams when healthy) and Isaiah Hartenstein combined. Add in career-high 41.2% 3-point shooting and I think Dort has been the Thunder's third-most valuable player this season.

Future chances: As long as Holmgren is healthy, Oklahoma City's three talented young stars figure to hog any Thunder All-Star appearances for the foreseeable future.

Trey Murphy III, F, New Orleans Pelicans

All-Star case: Besides a lottery pick, Murphy getting to spread his wings has been the silver lining to the Pelicans' ill-fated season. He's averaging a career-high 22.6 points without sacrificing any efficiency as a scorer. Murphy is still shooting nearly 39% beyond the arc.

Future chances: At 24, Murphy is entering his prime. The question is whether New Orleans can be good enough to have a player merit All-Star consideration without having a star -- Zion Williamson, Dejounte Murray or someone else -- surpass Murphy in the team's pecking order.

Jamal Murray, G, Denver Nuggets

All-Star case: Murray, who scored a career-high 55 points in Wednesday's win over Portland, has played like an All-Star. Since mid-December, he's averaging 22.9 points and 6.1 assists on 39.8% 3-point shooting and 93% from the foul line. Murray's track record gives him an edge over Michael Porter Jr., averaging a career-high 19.0 points while shooting 61.6% on 2s and 41.7% on 3s, as well as revitalized Russell Westbrook.

Future chances: Murray has a chance to go down as one of the NBA's best players never to make an All-Star Game. His career value ranks 12th in my wins above replacement player (WARP) metric among active players who have never been All-Stars, and he's the youngest player in the top 19. The next-best younger player: Porter, with teammate Aaron Gordon (ninth) also among the leaders. Denver hasn't had an All-Star besides Nikola Jokic since Carmelo Anthony.

play 2:27 Jamal Murray goes off for career-high 55 points Jamal Murray sets a career high with 55 points to lead the Nuggets past the Trail Blazers.

Franz Wagner, F, Orlando Magic

All-Star case: If Wagner stays healthy during the second half, keeping him out of the All-Star Game because he missed 20 games will seem silly. Wagner has supplanted 2024 All-Star Paolo Banchero as Orlando's leading scorer this season, averaging a career-high 25.4 points on better efficiency, plus 5.0 assists. Add in Wagner's defensive contributions, and he's played at a clear All-Star level when healthy.

Future chances: Presumably, Banchero will rebound after struggling since returning from his more serious oblique tear. Banchero looks like an All-Star fixture but make room for Wagner in the Eastern Conference frontcourt alongside him if the Magic get back on track.

Wasn't a realistic shot this time around

Malik Beasley, G, Detroit Pistons

All-Star case: Of Detroit's veteran additions last offseason, Beasley has made the biggest impact as the Pistons have leaped into playoff contention. Despite coming off the bench most of the year, Beasley is in the running for second in the NBA in 3-pointers, making them at a 41.5% clip.

Future chances: Given how little Beasley does to fill out the box score, an All-Star appearance isn't realistic. Nonetheless, it's impressive how Beasley has rebuilt his value after playing last season in Milwaukee for the veteran's minimum.

Daniel Gafford, C, Dallas Mavericks

All-Star case: Gafford would have missed any All-Star activities after he sprained his right knee last week, adding to the Mavs' frontcourt injury woes. But he particularly excelled with fellow center Dereck Lively II sidelined, averaging 15 points, 9 rebounds and nearly 3 blocks in games Lively has missed. Gafford has created more of his offense while continuing to shoot 70% from the field.

Future chances: Once he returns to action, it's going to be difficult for Gafford to keep up this production. Not only will he be splitting time with another starting-caliber center in Lively, Gafford will compete for rim runs with newcomer Anthony Davis. Gafford had just five points in Davis' one game in Dallas before being sidelined by an adductor strain.

Josh Hart, F, New York Knicks

All-Star case: By virtue of their rock-solid starting five, the Knicks have multiple players on a long list for All-Star selections. Mikal Bridges, averaging 17.8 points, or OG Anunoby (16.4 points as the team's best defender) are more conventional choices, but I'm going with Hart's well-rounded game. At 14.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists, Hart is essentially delivering a prime Draymond Green season. And while Hart isn't a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, he's been a better scorer, shooting 61% on 2s.

Future chances: As long as New York's starting five is intact, Anunoby and Bridges probably have better chances of becoming All-Stars than Hart.

Cameron Johnson, F, Brooklyn Nets

All-Star case: One of the most interesting players not to change teams prior to last week's trade deadline, Johnson is averaging a career-high 19.2 points and shooting nearly 42% from 3-point range. Johnson is a more efficient scorer than teammate Cam Thomas, who's been limited to 19 games by injury, and contributes more on defense.

Future chances: Realistically, Johnson will probably never score this prolifically again. A trade this summer will likely send him to a supporting role on a contending team, similar to the one Johnson played with the Phoenix Suns before being dealt to Brooklyn.

Derrick White, G, Boston Celtics

All-Star case: I picked White on my first All-Star projections of the year, back when he was averaging 18.3 points through November. White subsequently fell into a shooting slump, hitting just 34% of his 3s in December and January. However, White's advanced stats remain strong. He ranks 13th, for example, in single-season estimated plus-minus (EPM) wins produced while playing a larger role than hot-shooting teammate Payton Pritchard.

Future chances: At 30, White might be running out of time to make an All-Star Game. His best chance will come if injuries allow him to play a larger role in the Celtics' offense than his current below-average 19% usage rate.

Derrick White's shooting slump didn't help his chances of getting a first career All-Star selection. Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Ivica Zubac, C, LA Clippers

All-Star case: Zubac isn't scoring or creating as prolifically as guards James Harden and Norman Powell, more conventional All-Star candidates. However, Zubac anchors the NBA's second-best defense that has helped the Clippers remain competitive this season. He's also averaging a career-high 15.4 points on 60-plus-percent shooting. As a result, Zubac is in the top 20 in estimated plus-minus wins (EPM) -- ahead of Harden, chosen as a reserve, and Powell.

Future chances: It will probably take winning Defensive Player of the Year for Zubac to become an All-Star in the West. That would give him a similar case to the one that has made Gobert a three-time All-Star.

MLB rules? These teams' lone rep would be...

Deni Avdija, F, Portland Trail Blazers

All-Star case: Despite coming off the bench as recently as late December, Avdija has been the Blazers' best player during his first season in Portland. Since starting the year in a deep slump (17% from 3 over the first 11 games), Avdija has averaged 16 points on 49% shooting, including 37% on 3s.

Future chances: If Avdija can maintain above-average 3-point shooting in the larger offensive role he's playing this season, that could translate into All-Star consideration if he remains the Blazers' best player as they improve. However, younger teammates Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe might usurp that role.

Jordan Poole, G, Washington Wizards

All-Star case: Teams like the Wizards that aggressively rebuild are a strong case against the NBA ever considering the MLB's All-Star model. Poole is the only Washington player ranked in the top 140 of either estimated plus-minus wins (EPM) or my wins above replacement player (WARP) metric. He deserves credit for bouncing back from a disappointing first season with the Wizards but not All-Star attention.

Future chances: It will take Poole and his team making a leap for an All-Star appearance to be possible.