A lot has changed since the Bay Area last hosted NBA All-Star Weekend in 2000.

The Golden State Warriors' "We Believe" era came and went, paving the way for Stephen Curry and four NBA titles -- three before the team left Oakland. Kevin Durant arrived, won two Finals MVPs and moved on. Klay Thompson, a core player of the dynasty, was traded to the Dallas Mavericks after 13 seasons. More recently, the team shook things up again by adding Jimmy Butler. Even their home court changed, as Oracle Arena made way for Chase Center in San Francisco.

Beyond the Warriors, the Bay Area's sports landscape has also seen major changes. The San Francisco 49ers have made three Super Bowl appearances and the Golden State Valkyries debut in the WNBA this spring. But the story isn't as bright elsewhere.

The Raiders left for Las Vegas in 2020, and the A's are following suit with a temporary stop in Sacramento. That leaves the Sacramento Kings, San Francisco Giants and San Jose Sharks as the region's remaining pro teams -- though recent seasons haven't been kind to them.

But, instead of focusing on the present, let's take a trip down memory lane. Before this season's stars take center stage, let's rewind to the last time NBA All-Star Weekend lit up the Bay and its iconic moments that made the 2000 showcase unforgettable.

'It's over': Vince Carter defied gravity in Oakland

The 2000 Slam Dunk Contest is still the gold standard. Carter's legendary performance, featuring a 360 windmill, the elbow hang dunk and an East Bay alley-oop, cemented his status as one of the greatest dunkers of all time. Each slam sent the judges and the crowd into a frenzy, with Carter casually declaring, "It's over!" after his final dunk. And he was right.

With Carter taking the crown, the top three was rounded out by Houston Rockets guard Steve Francis and his Toronto Raptors teammate Tracy McGrady. Ricky Davis, Jerry Stackhouse and Larry Hughes completed the field, representing the Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively.

Future stars shine in Rookie Challenge

Now known as the "Rising Stars Challenge," 2000 was the first year of the rookie vs. sophomore format. The game featured a stacked sophomore squad led by Dirk Nowitzki, Paul Pierce, Jason Williams and Mike Bibby. But the rookie team -- featuring Lamar Odom and Elton Brand -- put up a fight, winning 92-83 in overtime. After finishing with 16 points, 21 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, Brand, then part of the Chicago Bulls, was named MVP.

AI's All-Star arrival and big men dominate the night

The 2000 All-Star Game marked the arrival of Allen Iverson, the 76ers' electrifying 6-foot guard who was dominating the league. Despite playing limited minutes, AI gave fans a preview of what was to come, leading all scorers with 26 points.

In an All-Star Game loaded with future Hall of Famers, two of the league's best big men dominated. Shaquille O'Neal and Tim Duncan led the West to a 137-126 victory over the East, earning co-MVP honors after combining for 46 points and 23 rebounds. It was the third time in All-Star Game history that two players shared the MVP award.

Hornacek's hot hand wins 3-Point Contest -- again

While flashy dunks stole the show, Jeff Hornacek quietly defended his 3-Point Contest crown.

The Utah Jazz sharpshooter beat out Ray Allen, Mike Bibby, Hubert Davis, Allen Iverson, Dirk Nowitzki, Terry Porter and Bob Sura to claim his second straight title, proving that smooth mechanics can still dominate All-Star Weekend.