The "Get Up" crew argue whether it's fair to already call the Anthony Davis trade a failure for the Mavericks. (2:25)

'Get Up' crew clash over AD trade being called a failure already (2:25)

Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Mavericks star power forward/center Anthony Davis will miss at least two more weeks due to his left adductor strain, the team announced Thursday.

The team statement, which was the first official update since the diagnosis of Davis' injury, said the 10-time All-Star is "making good progress" and would be reevaluated in two weeks.

Davis, the headliner of the package the Mavericks received in the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, suffered the injury during the third quarter of his Dallas debut on Feb. 8.

Davis missed his first three games as a member of the Mavs due to an abdominal strain that he suffered on Jan. 28, four days before the teams agreed on the stunning blockbuster deal. He will miss a minimum of 10 games due to the adductor strain, including seven over the next two weeks.

Davis has played 43 games this season, meaning that he will fall short of the 65-game minimum to be eligible for major awards such as All-NBA and Defensive Player of the Year.

The Mavs' other top two big men will also be sidelined for an extended period. Daniel Gafford (grade 3 MCL sprain) and Dereck Lively II (stress fracture in ankle) are expected to miss at the least the majority of the remainder of the regular season.

The Mavs signed 7-footer Moses Brown to a 10-day deal Thursday to address their glaring lack of center depth.