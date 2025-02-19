The "Get Up" crew argue whether it's fair to already call the Anthony Davis trade a failure for the Mavericks. (2:25)

The Dallas Mavericks plan to sign 7-foot-2 center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract, agent Ryan Davis of Lift Sports Management told ESPN on Wednesday.

The Mavs are bringing in a big man as Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II are expected to be out for an extended time. Center/forward Dwight Powell has also been sidelined for a significant period with a hip injury.

Brown has averaged 15.6 points, 14.9 rebounds and about a block per game for the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League this season. He received a call-up to the Indiana Pacers in November, averaging 3.2 points, 1.4 rebounds and 5.1 minutes over nine games.

Brown has appeared in 159 NBA games over six seasons after going undrafted out of UCLA in 2019. He played in 26 games with the Mavericks in 2021-22.