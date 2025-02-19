Open Extended Reactions

Whether a team is an NBA Finals contender or bound to be a lottery team for June's draft, the topic of free agency now looms with less than two months left in the regular season.

And after the wild week leading up to this season's trade deadline, should we expect as much drama when teams can begin negotiating with upcoming free agents on June 30?

That might be tough, but after witnessing those league-altering trades, some big names could shake up the summer. LeBron James, James Harden and Kyrie Irving are among the stars eligible to enter free agency -- but are new deals with their current teams more realistic?

As for teams with money to spend? Well, it's also a pretty short list: the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies are the only teams currently under the salary cap.

Which players and teams will enter the mix between now and the offseason? What new salary cap restrictions will hit teams the hardest?

Yes, it's only February. But we're already looking at the storylines that will dominate June, July and August. Here's what to watch this summer during the next free agency and trade season, including next steps for LeBron, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant and Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs.

Jump to a section:

Who has leverage? | FAs to watch

Supermax-eligible players to watch

Which teams control the summer?

Will extensions dominate the summer?

Small move with big summer implications

Why Aug. 2 is a major day in Lakerland

Will Spurs add pieces around Wemby?

More CBA restrictions?! Two to watch

Which NBA free agents will have the most leverage this summer?