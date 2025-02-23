Shams Charania shares that Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is not expected to return this season and his future is uncertain. (0:49)

San Antonio Spurs Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich is not expected to return this season, and his NBA future is uncertain as he recovers from a stroke suffered in November, league sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Saturday.

The latest development provides some closure during what has turned into a difficult season for San Antonio, which Thursday announced plans to shut down franchise superstar Victor Wembanyama after he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

Popovich and Wembanyama have been in close contact the past few days, sources told Charania. The coach has been hands-on in communicating and providing guidance in the wake of Wembanyama's diagnosis.

"It is wild to think of the circumstances and the situations that we've been through as a team this year," Spurs point guard Chris Paul said after Wembanyama's latest medical setback, which is a form of blood clot in his shoulder. "But I think you guys know when situations happen in your family that somehow, someway brings you closer."

Popovich is the NBA's winningest coach with 1,390 regular-season victories and another 170 in the postseason to go with five championships. On Nov. 2, he suffered what the team called a "mild stroke" ahead of a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

San Antonio moved assistant Mitch Johnson into the head coaching role on an interim basis, and he has posted a 21-27 record in leading the young Spurs.

Popovich, who has coached the Spurs since the 1996-97 season, turned 76 in January and is the oldest coach in NBA history. In 2020, he passed the previous record held by Hubie Brown, who was 71 when he coached his final game with the Memphis Grizzlies.

When the club first named Johnson acting head coach, it did so with plans for Popovich to eventually return. Popovich released a statement in December thanking the community, the Spurs organization and friends for their outpouring of support.

"No one is more excited to see me return to the bench than the talented individuals who have been leading my rehabilitation process," Popovich said jokingly in the statement. "They've quickly learned that I'm less than coachable."

Throughout his absence, Popovich, who also serves as the team's president, has remained in contact with Johnson, as well as with Spurs players, by providing support and opinions about game plans for attacking opponents.

Johnson mentioned in January that Popovich is "giving praise and cussing me out all at the same time."

Spurs CEO RC Buford, Popovich's closest confidant and the architect of most of the franchise's title teams, said in January that the coach was "attacking his rehab."

"The same resilience he's shown over the course of our career as a coach, he's approaching his return in his rehab in an incredibly unique way," Buford said. "The relationships he's had with former players and the care they're sharing with him is amazing, and his improvement continues."

In addition to his success in the NBA, Popovich has shined on the international stage, coaching USA Basketball in 2021 to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

"It's not one person to fill Pop's shoes in this moment. It's a village," general manager Brian Wright said 11 days after Popovich's stroke. "We've all bonded together. We're all playing our roles in that part, and we'll continue to do that. It's what he would want."