The Sacramento Kings are finalizing a deal to hire longtime NBA executive Scott Perry as their new general manager, sources told ESPN.

Perry, who started his executive career in 2000 with the Detroit Pistons, spent three months with the Kings in 2017 before leaving for the New York Knicks.

Perry will replace Monte McNair, who is out as Kings GM after the sides mutually agreed to his departure following Wednesday night's season-ending loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament.

Perry also has worked in front office roles with the Orlando Magic and the then-Seattle SuperSonics.

McNair spent five seasons running the Kings, winning NBA Executive of the Year in 2023 when Sacramento went 48-34 and ended an NBA-record 16-year playoff drought.

The Kings have won 40 or more games in three straight seasons under McNair's leadership. Before this streak, they had not won 40 games in any season since 2005-06.

The Kings had a .488 win percentage under McNair. From 2006-07 to when McNair took over, the franchise had a .362 win percentage, second worst in the NBA during that span.

McNair's departure comes three weeks after assistant GM Wes Wilcox left to become general manager of the University of Utah's men's basketball team. Wilcox also spent five seasons in Sacramento's front office.