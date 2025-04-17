With the 2024-25 NBA regular season in the books, it's time for the final report card for all 30 teams. While the 14 teams who have clinched playoff spots and four still fighting for the last two seeds play on, the rest of the league has already turned its attention to the offseason and beyond.

Before the playoffs begin Saturday, let's look back on the regular season to grade all 30 teams, including some high marks for teams that dramatically exceeded expectations. Similarly, there's a couple of teams that had high hopes (and high payrolls) that flunked this season and will now have a lot of work this summer to get back on track.

My grades are strongly influenced by a team's expectations entering the season. The same record that produces an A for a team that looked like an also-ran in September could be a C for another with realistic championship hopes. Beyond wins and losses, I also considered how well teams executed their goals, including developing young talent and securing lottery positioning.

