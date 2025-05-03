Brian Windhorst explains how Ivica Zubac's presence in the paint could be the difference-maker versus Nikola Jokic. (1:01)

It's win or go-home time for the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

The two teams have had close back-and-forth matchups since Game 1. Three games in the series have been decided by three points or less, with the only blowout being a 117-83 Clippers win in Game 3. The Nuggets came into Game 6 with the momentum from a two-game winning streak, but the Clippers held off a fourth-quarter comeback for a 111-105 win. James Harden led all scorers with 28 points, with Kawhi Leonard contributing 27.

The Nuggets are no strangers to Game 7s. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are playing in their sixth career winner-take-all games, and are 3-2 in those matchups. Ty Lue, on the other hand, is 4-0 in Game 7s in his coaching career.

Here are the best moments and highlights from what promises to be an incredible Game 7.