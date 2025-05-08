Any team would be happy to draft Cooper Flagg but the Washington Wizards' roster is set up to surround Flagg with the right secondary pieces. (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA draft lottery will take place on Monday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), and since we know the teams that will be participating, we have a better picture of the complete pick order for the 2025 draft (June 25-26).

The Utah Jazz (17-65), Washington Wizards (18-64) and Charlotte Hornets (19-63) each have a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 pick. The New Orleans Pelicans (21-61) have a 12.5% chance, followed by the Philadelphia 76ers (24-58) with a 10.5% chance. This is the second year in a row the Wizards have the highest odds to land the No. 1 pick, though the Atlanta Hawks landed the top pick in 2024 and selected forward Zaccharie Risacher.

The Wizards last selected No. 1 in 2010 (John Wall), while the Hornets last used the top pick on Larry Johnson in the 1991 draft. The Jazz are one of six NBA franchises that have never landed the coveted No. 1 slot.

With Duke's Cooper Flagg available to change an ailing franchise, here's an updated look at where every draft pick stands.

NBA draft coverage:

Draft lottery: Odds, buzz, picks for every team

All 30 teams' assets | Pelton: Top 30 prospects

Top 100 rankings | When is the draft? | More

Complete 2025 pre-lottery NBA draft order: First round

1. Utah Jazz

2. Washington Wizards

3. Charlotte Hornets

4. New Orleans Pelicans

5. Philadelphia 76ers*

6. Brooklyn Nets

7. Toronto Raptors

8. San Antonio Spurs

9. Houston Rockets (from BKN via PHX)

10. Portland Trail Blazers

11. Dallas Mavericks

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC)**

14. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL)

Picks 1-4 will be set via Monday's draft lottery. Picks 5-14 will go in reverse order of finish among the teams who do not move up into one of the top four selections.

*This pick may be conveyed to Oklahoma City

** Sacramento retains the pick if Atlanta lands in the top four

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (from LAC via MIA)

16. Orlando Magic

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from NYK, OKC and HOU via DET)

18. Washington Wizards (via MEM)

19. Brooklyn Nets (from NYK, DET, POR and NO via MIL)

20. Miami Heat (via GSW)

21. Utah Jazz (via MIN)

22. Atlanta Hawks (from NO via LAL)

23. Indiana Pacers

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC)

25. Orlando Magic (via DEN)

26. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK)

27. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU)

28. Boston Celtics

29. Phoenix Suns (from UTAH via CLE)

30. LA Clippers (via OKC)

Second round

31. Minnesota Timberwolves (via UTAH)

32. Boston Celtics (from DET and BKN via WAS)

33. Charlotte Hornets

34. Charlotte Hornets (from SA, PHX and MEM via NO)

35. Philadelphia 76ers

36. Brooklyn Nets

37. Detroit Pistons (from DAL and SA via TOR)

38. San Antonio Spurs

39/40. Toronto Raptors (from SAC via POR)

39/40. Washington Wizards (via PHX)

41. Golden State Warriors (from BKN and IND via MIA)

42/43. Sacramento Kings (from SA via CHI)

42/43. Utah Jazz (via DAL)

44/45. Oklahoma City Thunder (via ATL)

44/45. Chicago Bulls (via SAC)

46. Orlando Magic

47. Milwaukee Bucks (from WAS via DET)

48. Memphis Grizzlies (from WAS and BK via GSW)

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via MIL)

50. New York Knicks (from OKC and BOS via MEM)

51. LA Clippers (from ATL and HOU via MIN)

52. Phoenix Suns (from CHA and MIN via DEN)

53. Utah Jazz (from LAL via LAC)

54. Indiana Pacers

55. Los Angeles Lakers

56. Memphis Grizzlies (via HOU)

57. Orlando Magic (via BOS)

58. Cleveland Cavaliers

59. Houston Rockets (from ATL via OKC)

Note: The New York Knicks' second-round pick was rescinded by the NBA after an investigation into Jalen Brunson's free agency signing in summer 2022.