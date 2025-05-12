Mavericks win NBA draft lottery with 1.8% odds

Open Extended Reactions

The Dallas Mavericks won this year's NBA draft lottery, earning the right to land projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg.

The Mavericks had just a 1.8% chance to win the lottery.

Flagg, a 6-foot-9 forward out of Duke, has been considered the frontrunner to be the top pick in the draft since August 2023, when he announced his decision to graduate high school a year early and enroll in a college as a 17-year-old.

Despite being one of the most heavily anticipated freshmen to enter the college game in several years, Flagg exceeded expectations by winning nearly every major national player of the year award, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists, and leading the Blue Devils (35-4) to a Final Four appearance.

Projected to be drafted after Flagg are a pair of freshmen from Rutgers in Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, who each will be heavily studied by the teams selecting behind the Mavericks.

After Harper, a pool of players, including Bailey, Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe, Texas wing Tre Johnson, Oklahoma guard Jeremaiah Fears and Duke center Khaman Maluach, will be vying to be next up to hear their names called on June 25.

Utah (17-65), Washington (18-64), and Charlotte (19-63) entered the night with the best odds of winning the lottery with a 14% shot at matching the four-number combination of ping pong balls spit out by the lottery machine, followed by New Orleans (21-61) at 12.5%.

ESPN's Michael C. Wright and Jonathan Givony contributed to this report.