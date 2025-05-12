The Dallas Mavericks will have the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft and the opportunity to draft Cooper Flagg. (0:54)

The Dallas Mavericks have captured the flag.

The franchise won the 2025 NBA draft lottery on Monday, earning the right to draft projected top pick Cooper Flagg. Dallas entered the lottery with just a 1.8% chance of landing the No. 1 spot.

It's only the second time the Mavericks will select No. 1 in the NBA draft. They selected Mark Aguirre with the top pick in 1981.

Dallas jumped 10 spots from its projected spot, the highest rise by any team in lottery history, according to ESPN Research. The previous record was nine spots by the Atlanta Hawks last year.

The Mavs' momentous draft news comes after a tumultuous season that included the shocking trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Dallas was eliminated from postseason contention after losing the No. 8 seed play-in tournament game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The stunning result of the lottery prompted reaction from around the sports world, led by LeBron James and Mavericks fan Patrick Mahomes.

