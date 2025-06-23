Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NBA Finals are in the rearview, NBA draft week is underway, and the intrigue continues to swirl behind the scenes. Duke's Cooper Flagg and Rutgers' Dylan Harper are expected to come off the board at No. 1 and No. 2 to the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs, respectively. After that, the picture is less clear.

Ahead of the two-day draft, which begins Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET (on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN app) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the Philadelphia 76ers hold the keys to the start of the draft at No. 3 with VJ Edgecombe the presumptive favorite and Ace Bailey potentially falling down the board.

Trade talks continue behind the scenes as NBA teams huddle this week, with a major domino falling on Sunday with the Suns and Rockets agreeing to send Kevin Durant to Houston, a deal that saw the No. 10 pick go to Phoenix as part of a package including Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks.

ESPN draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo will be tracking news and team and player information until the Mavericks go on the clock Wednesday, with this version of the mock draft undergoing updates until draft time, based on our latest intel.

Last updated: Monday at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Notes: The New York Knicks' second-round pick was rescinded by the NBA after an investigation into Jalen Brunson's free agency signing in the summer of 2022. ... All heights are listed as the barefoot numbers from the NBA.

First round

Cooper Flagg, SF/PF, Duke

Freshman | TS%: 60.0

Height without shoes: 6-7¾ | Weight: 221

Standing reach: 8-10½ | Wingspan: 7-0

Flagg made his way to Dallas this week for a visit with his projected new team in Dallas, touring the city and team facilities, holding an on-court workout and leaving a strong impression on Mavericks brass throughout. There continue to be no secrets around what to expect here: Dallas might have caught an all-time lottery break in jumping its odds from No. 11 to land the No. 1 pick.

Set to make his NBA debut at 18 years old, Flagg will be positioned to make an immediate impact for a Mavericks franchise that intends to be competitive in 2025-26. Dallas will hope that walking into what figures to be a winning situation will help fast-track his growth even more, as Dallas has a playmaking void at the outset of next season with Kyrie Irving recovering from an ACL tear. The league will be watching what type of impact Flagg can provide immediately, with his versatile two-way skill set providing a strong starting point as he begins his professional career with high expectations. -- Woo

Dylan Harper, PG/SG, Rutgers

Freshman | TS%: 59.3

Height without shoes: 6-4½ | Weight: 213

Standing reach: 8-6 | Wingspan: 6-10½

Harper is all but assured to hear his name called with the No. 2 pick, with rival teams saying the Spurs have shown zero interest in engaging in trade conversations. The franchise is taking a patient approach to building out their roster around Victor Wembanyama, viewing Harper as another cornerstone. Harper has visited the Spurs in San Antonio, and hosted the front office privately, appearing to have considerable enthusiasm for joining the storied franchise as the Spurs look to return to championship contention.

The 19-year-old's combination of size, shot-creating prowess, passing creativity, finishing skill and scoring instincts makes him the type of lead guard and offensive engine that is coveted in today's NBA, as his strong frame appears well-suited for playing through the physically demanding vigor required in the playoffs. The challenge of acquiring these types of players has made the Spurs reluctant to pass on the opportunity to add Harper. -- Givony

VJ Edgecombe, SG, Baylor

Freshman | TS%: 56.1

Height without shoes: 6-4 | Weight: 193

Standing reach: 8-5½ | Wingspan: 6-7½

Edgecombe appears in pole position to hear his name called at No. 3 because of his unique talent, but also because Ace Bailey's clear determination to avoid teams in this range puts Philadelphia in a difficult position, potentially selecting someone who clearly does not want to play for them.

While sources say Edgecombe appeared nervous during his private workout in Philadelphia and did not shoot the ball particularly well in an unnatural one-on-one setting, he made a strong impression in interviews and meetings, something the front office values more highly.

Like Harper in San Antonio, Edgecombe's fit in Philadelphia's backcourt with Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain doesn't appear to be seamless. Still, there's significant upside to tap into with the high-level explosiveness Edgecombe possesses, as well as the flashes he has shown as a passer, shooter and defender. -- Givony

Kon Knueppel, SG/SF, Duke

Freshman | TS%: 64.8

Height without shoes: 6-5 | Weight: 219

Standing reach: 8-5½ | Wingspan: 6-6¼

Should Edgecombe (whom the Hornets are said to be high on) come off the board at No. 3, Charlotte will likely be choosing between trade-down scenarios or picking among Knueppel, Jeremiah Fears, Bailey, and Tre Johnson. The fact that Fears and Bailey have not worked out for the Hornets doesn't appear to be a significant hindrance in their decision-making process.

Rival teams believe the Hornets will ultimately prioritize Knueppel's strong perimeter shooting, playmaking and leadership skills, as well as his strong fit with the likes of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. The Hornets would be going for a safer option in Knueppel after swinging for the fences with Tidjane Salaun in last year's draft at No. 6.

Knueppel rates well in analytics-based draft models, but the Hornets might ponder whether they could still add him if they elect to move down a few slots and acquire additional assets in the process. -- Givony

Jeremiah Fears, PG, Oklahoma

Freshman | TS%: 57.0

Height without shoes: 6-2½ | Weight: 179

Standing reach: 8-2½ | Wingspan: 6-5¼

Under new leadership in Austin Ainge, it's unlikely the Jazz will be married to previous draft picks who have yet to show they are surefire long-term keepers.

With star power being a significant need for the Jazz, it makes sense to take the plunge on a talent such as Fears, who had an outstanding season at Oklahoma despite being one of the youngest players in college basketball at 18 years old. His combination of size, speed, pace, shotmaking and shot creation gives him significant long-term upside, as he can get anywhere on the floor to create for teammates while dishing on the move, finish skillfully in the lane or draw fouls.

The Jazz got their first look at Fears in a private one-on-zero workout on Thursday. He is also said to be drawing considerable interest from both New Orleans and Brooklyn at Nos. 7 and 8 should he not hear his name called here, with the Hornets at No. 4 also not ruling out picking him despite already having a starting point guard on the roster in LaMelo Ball. -- Givony

Ace Bailey, SG/SF, Rutgers

Freshman | TS%: 54.0

Height without shoes: 6-7½ | Weight: 202

Standing reach: 8-11 | Wingspan: 7-0½

Bailey, the No. 3 prospect on our big board, is the only U.S. prospect yet to visit an NBA team facility, continuing to decline workout invites from Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Utah, and seemingly preferring the group of teams ranked outside the top five, specifically Washington, New Orleans, and Brooklyn at Nos. 6-7-8. This type of slide could cost him between $10-to-$15 million dollars if it happens.

Bailey's camp states they "feel confident going into the draft process," which most NBA teams interpret as meaning he has received assurances of being selected by a team considered more advantageous to Bailey in the long term, considering factors like geography, minutes, role, opportunity and development.

However, this is not an unprecedented situation. Just last year, Alex Sarr appeared to discourage Atlanta from considering him with the No. 1 pick, ultimately dropping to Washington at No. 2 as he had hoped.

Despite the negative publicity this move has generated, rival agents are closely monitoring Bailey's strategy, recognizing the clear benefits of guiding clients to more favorable situations with an eye on maximizing long-term earning potential. Bailey could potentially recoup the money he loses in his first contract with a much larger second contract, especially if he achieves his very high ceiling as an All-Star caliber shotmaking wing. -- Givony

Tre Johnson, SG, Texas

Freshman | TS%: 56.1

Height without shoes: 6-4¾ | Weight: 190

Standing reach: 8-5 | Wingspan: 6-10¼

Johnson has been viewed by many teams as having a somewhat narrow band of landing spots, between picks No. 4 and 6, but there are realistic scenarios like this one where he slips out of that group.

Here, Fears moves into the top five, Bailey makes it to what appears to be a soft landing spot in Washington and Johnson becomes the player who slides.

The Pelicans are thought to have interest in Bailey and Fears -- and some around the league have been curious whether New Orleans might ultimately try and trade up, particularly after acquiring the No. 23 pick from Indiana last week. But they also have the ability to simply sit at No. 7 and see who from this tier of prospects falls to them.

On paper, Johnson makes sense as a fit for the Pelicans, considering their need for additional perimeter shooting as well as younger backcourt reinforcements, with Dejounte Murray injured and CJ McCollum turning 34 in September and entering the final year of his contract. On top of those factors, there's an argument for him as best-available here, considering his scoring prowess.

Khaman Maluach is another player under consideration for New Orleans here, with his rim protection potentially adding a different dimension to the Pelicans' defense. -- Woo

Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Freshman | TS%: 74.7

Height without shoes: 7-0¾ | Weight: 252

Standing reach: 9-6 | Wingspan: 7-6¾

Maluach appears firmly in consideration in New Orleans and Brooklyn, but is also seen by some teams as the most likely among the second-tier players in the Nos. 3-to-8 range to experience a slight drop if a surprising prospect disrupts this part of the draft, though perhaps only a few slots down the board.

Maluach fills a clear need that many teams are looking for: He's a true center who can serve as a defensive anchor in the paint and has significant potential for growth both physically and skill-wise. He plays with tremendous intensity and is beloved by coaches and teammates because of his unique off-court intangibles.

His ability to protect the rim, cover ground in a variety of pick-and-roll schemes, and provide vertical spacing as a roller and cutter, while sprinting aggressively in transition, will appeal to any team seeking a center to build around in the long term. -- Givony

Noa Essengue, PF, Ratiopharm Ulm

Germany | TS%: 61.1

Essengue's predraft process continues to be put on hold as his season is prolonged, with Ulm now up 2-1 and in position to secure the championship with a win Tuesday. Regardless of when he arrives in the U.S., he will not conduct any private workouts for teams.

The Raptors are a franchise that rival teams have had a hard time pegging in terms of their intentions, partially because of the wide range of prospects that could be considered in this tier, and partially because of their roster, which has considerable depth at every position, besides perhaps center.

Essengue's length, mobility and defensive versatility would certainly fit the Raptors' DNA, even if his inconsistent perimeter shooting would create some challenges in spacing the floor effectively for the likes of Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram. His youth, tools, two-way instincts and rapid rate of improvement this season suggest a high ceiling that some teams in this part of the draft could surely want to tap into. -- Givony

Collin Murray-Boyles, PF/C, South Carolina

Sophomore | TS%: 64.0

Height without shoes: 6-6½ | Weight: 239

Standing reach: 8-10 | Wingspan: 7-0¾

It's not easy to peg Murray-Boyles' draft range, with most pointing to the Nos. 10-to-16 range, which includes some of the most analytics-influenced teams in the NBA, Atlanta, Oklahoma City and Memphis. NBA teams say Murray-Boyles rates historically well in their draft models, thanks to his strong passing, foul-drawing ability, 2-point shooting, defensive playmaking and youth, which will appeal to several teams in this range.

Murray-Boyles' toughness, unselfishness, defensive versatility and playmaking give him a high floor, even if his lack of size and perimeter shooting might make him a situational fit in certain lineup configurations.

On Sunday, the Suns agreed on a blockbuster trade, sending Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in this year's draft and five second-round picks, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

With the Suns desperately needing to upgrade their frontcourt -- especially after losing their starting power forward in Durant -- Murray-Boyles is likely someone the team will consider heavily if they keep the pick, along with a more traditional big man such as Derik Queen. -- Givony

Carter Bryant, SF/PF, Arizona

Freshman | TS%: 59.9

Height without shoes: 6-6½ | Weight: 214

Standing reach: 8-10 | Wingspan: 6-11¾

Bryant has had a positive predraft process and appears ticketed for the late lottery, with interest coming from Phoenix following the Suns' trade in at No. 10, and Portland at No. 11 and Atlanta at No. 13 closely linked as landing spots.

The Trail Blazers appear set at center with Donovan Clingan long-term as well as Deandre Ayton still under contract, but are otherwise positioned to target the best available talent here, having worked out most of the names projected in this range. Bryant would give them additional shooting, perimeter size and positional versatility working in behind Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara.

While Bryant isn't expected to create much of his own offense in the near future, his ability to shoot from range, add value as a passer, and guard all over defensively with his excellent physical tools gives him a realistic pathway to becoming a lineup fixture. -- Woo

Kasparas Jakucionis, PG, Illinois

Freshman | TS%: 59.8

Height without shoes: 6-4¾ | Weight: 205

Standing reach: 8-3½ | Wingspan: 6-7¾

Considering not many teams in this range have express backcourt needs, as well as the uncertainty surrounding potential trades, it has been tricky for some teams to confidently identify a landing spot for Jakucionis. Most project him in the Nos. 11-to-14 range, with the Trail Blazers and Bulls considered possible destinations, and also interest from teams in the top 10.

Chicago has a more glaring need in the frontcourt, with Nikola Vucevic on the final year of his deal and no bigs who are considered long-term keepers. Joan Beringer, Derik Queen, Danny Wolf and Thomas Sorber are thought to be among the centers they'll consider.

Still, the Bulls are in the process of reimagining the team moving forward, with Josh Giddey due for a new contract, Matas Buzelis emerging and a glut of other guards who could be trade candidates. There's a case to simply go best-available at this slot, with Jakucionis holding a good argument in this scenario.

Jakucionis's unselfishness, playmaking and size enabling him to play on and off the ball make him a relatively seamless fit in most places, with upside long-term considering he recently turned 19 years old. -- Woo

Egor Demin, PG/SG, BYU

Freshman | TS%: 51.3

Height without shoes: 6-9¼ | Weight: 199

Standing reach: 8-9½ | Wingspan: 6-10¼

Demin is another player who has been tough for teams to pin down his landing spot, having worked out for the vast majority of teams inside the top 20. Teams believe he's a candidate for Toronto, Portland, Chicago, and also a sleeper target for Brooklyn, but it's possible he slips past that -- at which point there's a best-available case for a team such as the Hawks to simply take a swing.

Holding this pick and No. 22, the Hawks have the ability to move around in the draft, but are in position to go best-available and pair the picks positionally if they stay put. Other players tied to Atlanta include Carter Bryant, and most of the bigs in this range, including Beringer, Murray-Boyles and others.

At his size, Demin's potential versatility as a perimeter playmaker stands out in the context of this class. The development of his jumper, something he has worked to showcase in private, is one of the more pivotal swing skills for any prospect. -- Woo

Joan Beringer, C, Cedevita Olimpija

Adriatic | TS%: 61.5

Height without shoes: 6-11 | Weight: 235

Standing reach: 9-3 | Wingspan: 7-4½

Beringer has had a busy schedule since arriving in the U.S. following the conclusion of his season in Slovenia, conducting workouts with Chicago, Brooklyn, San Antonio, Atlanta, Memphis, Minnesota, and Houston, covering his bases in the Nos. 8-to-19 range.

The Spurs appear to be patiently building out their roster. They could look to add frontcourt depth at this stage of the draft, adding another rim protector alongside Victor Wembanyama to shore up their interior defense.

Beringer's official measurements, conducted last week, indicate he has grown an inch and a half in the past year, now standing over 7 feet in shoes. His measurements are similar to those of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Myles Turner at the same age, helping to understand why he ranks as the draft's best shot blocker. -- Givony

Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Freshman | TS%: 60.0

Height without shoes: 6-9¼ | Weight: 247

Standing reach: 9-1½ | Wingspan: 7-0½

Queen continues to receive mixed feedback on the workout circuit, with questions still hovering over his conditioning, shooting mechanics and competitive on-off switch. Although he is regarded as the most skilled big in the class offensively, he doesn't appear to be maximizing some of the factors within his control, and as a result, hasn't gathered much upward momentum during the predraft process.

Following the Suns' acquisition of the 10th pick, Queen's realistic range appears to start with the Suns at No. 10 and runs down into the teens, where at a certain point he becomes difficult to pass on.

The Thunder, pivoting to this draft fresh off winning the title Sunday night, is a team without any glaring roster needs but have been primarily linked by rival teams to big men, including Beringer and Sorber. Isaiah Hartenstein is under team control through 2026-27 (Oklahoma City holds a club option on the final year), and the idea of finding and developing a less expensive replacement holds weight, particularly with Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren both eligible to sign what figure to be hefty rookie extensions this summer.

Queen would simply be a bet on talent if he fell here, with the Thunder's elite defense providing ample cover for him, and Oklahoma City better positioned to weather risk than most. -- Woo

Cedric Coward, SF, Washington State/Duke

Junior | TS%: 71.0

Height without shoes: 6-5¼ | Weight: 213

Standing reach: 8-10 | Wingspan: 7-2¼

Coward has seen his stock explode over the past month, as teams have gotten a closer look at his impressive physical tools, perimeter shooting, defensive potential, creating a better understanding of his late-blooming trajectory.

A young senior who turns 22 on Sept. 11, Coward fits a mold every NBA team is seeking with his size and frame and career 38% 3-point shooting. He could still have room to improve as he was improbably playing Division III basketball three years ago.

He worked out Monday for Memphis (one-on-zero because he still hasn't progressed yet to three-on-three settings), which just acquired the No. 16 pick from Orlando. Coward's also getting long looks from Phoenix, Chicago, San Antonio and Oklahoma City, with most teams in the 20s operating under the assumption that he'll be gone by that part of the draft. -- Givony

Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

Freshman | TS%: 58.7

Height without shoes: 6-9¼ | Weight: 262

Standing reach: 9-1 | Wingspan: 7-6

Sorber has also risen during the predraft process, despite being sidelined since February because of a toe injury that necessitated season-ending surgery, which means he will miss summer league. NBA teams are eager to acquire centers such as Sorber, who can provide physicality and rim protection with his robust frame and wingspan. The Suns, Bulls, Hawks, Spurs, Thunder, Timberwolves and Nets all appear interested in adding girth to their frontcourts.

The Timberwolves face uncertainty in the frontcourt this offseason, as Julius Randle and Naz Reid, who averaged a combined 60 minutes per game, possess player options in their contracts, giving them the opportunity to explore free agency this summer.

Sorber's length, feel for the game and developing skill set provide him with a chance to become a contributor in the coming years, even though it might take some time to reach that point. -- Givony

18. Washington Wizards (via Memphis)

Liam McNeeley, SG/SF, UConn

Freshman | TS%: 53.6

Height without shoes: 6-6¾ | Weight: 214

Standing reach: 8-3½ | Wingspan: 6-8½

McNeeley has drawn positive feedback on the workout circuit, where he reminded teams of his all-around offensive ability, coming off a tricky season that was hampered by an ankle injury. He has interest all over the back half of the first round, with Washington among his potential landing spots.

The Wizards were the most committed team in the league last season to giving their rookies meaningful minutes, and the current front office has thus far strongly valued positional size and feel in the draft. McNeeley could be a nice addition to their group of wings, as a capable decision-maker and shooter who also brings a level of toughness. -- Woo

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Milwaukee)

Asa Newell, PF/C, Georgia

Freshman | TS%: 62.0

Height without shoes: 6-9 | Weight: 224

Standing reach: 8-11½ | Wingspan: 6-11¼

Newell is another player who appears to have helped himself in the predraft process, having showcased his physical tools and room for growth as a shooter, helping some teams better understand the potential versatility he could provide as a stretch-4. Still, he has a somewhat wider range on draft night, drawing consideration from teams in the back half of the lottery, but with scenarios also in play where he could slip into the late teens or early 20s.

The Nets have understandably been among the busiest teams in the predraft process, holding picks in every part of the first round and five selections in the top 40. Most around the league expect Brooklyn to be active in trades this week, though it's not yet clear exactly what that will look like, the prospect of trading up from here to acquire a second lottery pick is among the scenarios the Nets could explore.

While they are unlikely to roster five rookies, Brooklyn has brought in the vast majority of the draft for workouts, giving them more first-hand information on the class than any other team -- the Nets are also viewed as a desirable destination by many agents, due to the minutes and opportunity they have available next season. Newell's long-term upside could be appealing to them as a developmental addition here. -- Woo

20. Miami Heat (via Golden State)

Walter Clayton Jr., PG, Florida

Senior | TS%: 61.1

Height without shoes: 6-2 | Weight: 199

Standing reach: 8-1½ | Wingspan: 6-4

Clayton has showcased his dynamic shotmaking in workouts and worked his way up boards in a first round that has shaped up somewhat light on point guard options. He has fans in front offices selecting higher than this, and he appears to be well-positioned to potentially land inside the top 20. His explosiveness and ability to create his own shot are strong calling cards that should give him a pathway to being a useful bench scorer, at worst.

Miami is perennially among the hardest teams for rival organizations, as well as player agents, to get a read on, with a tight-lipped approach to how they conduct their predraft process. Considering the Heat's need for a proper point guard and the way Clayton seems to fit their mold, this fit makes sense on paper. -- Woo

Hugo Gonzalez, SG/SF, Real Madrid

EuroLeague | TS%: 50.9

Gonzalez's Real Madrid is currently competing in the finals of the ACB playoffs, meaning he will not be able to conduct any workouts in the U.S. before the draft, as the series might potentially extend to June 30.

Gonzalez finished the regular season strong, but his minutes have since faded as the playoffs progressed, with him playing only 10 total minutes in the past four games. He is nonetheless a prospect that a team in the 20s will likely decide to select, regardless, thanks to the impressive physical tools, strong feel for the game and frenetic energy he brings defensively.

Utah has clear needs on the wing and could give him the type of runway needed to reach the significant potential he showed at every stage of his career before this season. -- Givony

22. Atlanta Hawks (via Los Angeles Lakers)

Danny Wolf, PF, Michigan

Junior | TS%: 56.6

Height without shoes: 6-10½ | Weight: 251

Standing reach: 9-1 | Wingspan: 7-2¼

Wolf has one of the wider ranges in the first round, with interest from several teams in the back half of the lottery, as well as several potential landing spots in the top 20, including Memphis, Minnesota and Brooklyn.

The uncertainty around where he winds up is due in part to a range of potential trade scenarios that could take place, but also the fact that Wolf's uncommon mix of size and skill set has been a polarizing evaluation for many around the NBA. His playmaking ability in the frontcourt could be a fit in Atlanta should he fall here, although there appears to be a growing chance he doesn't make it all the way to this spot. -- Woo

Nique Clifford, SG, Colorado State

Super Senior | TS%: 60.9

Height without shoes: 6-5¼ | Weight: 202

Standing reach: 8-6½ | Wingspan: 6-8

New Orleans got this pick from Indiana last week, sending the Pacers' 2026 first-rounder back to them in order to move back into the draft. Following Tyrese Haliburton's injury in Game 7 of the Finals, as a result of that trade, the Pacers will likely feel some slight relief in controlling their own pick with a long absence potentially on the horizon for their star

That decision to trade with the Pacers raised the question among rival teams as to whether the Pelicans would dangle this pick to try and move up from No. 7, but New Orleans is thought to have genuine interest in several players in this range.

Clifford has interest in the teens, beginning with Memphis, with his range running down into the 20s. He has gotten positive feedback on the workout circuit, viewed as a potential plug-and-play rotation option due to his versatility coming off a strong year at Colorado State.

He's among the players thought to be in the mix for the Pelicans at this slot, with the direction they go position-wise hinging on what happens with their lottery pick. -- Woo

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA Clippers)

Will Riley, SG/SF, Illinois

Freshman | TS%: 53.8

Height without shoes: 6-8¼ | Weight: 185

Standing reach: 8-8 | Wingspan: 6-8¾

Factoring in the Thunder's wealth of young talent and crowded roster situation, most around the league believe Oklahoma City will ultimately opt to trade this pick. What that actually looks like remains to be seen -- the Thunder could package it to try and move up from No. 15 and target exactly who they want. They're a team that has historically been active in draft-night deals.

Riley has fans in front offices in the top 20 but could also wind up falling into this range, with potential landing spots ahead of this, including Brooklyn, Atlanta and New Orleans. His advocates around the NBA see major upside because of his excellent size, offensive feel and shooting potential, but it's understood that it will take him time to add physical strength and, hopefully, improve defensively. -- Woo

25. Orlando Magic (via Denver)

Jase Richardson, PG/SG, Michigan State

Freshman | TS%: 63.2

Height without shoes: 6-0½ | Weight: 178

Standing reach: 8-2½ | Wingspan: 6-6

Richardson is the highest-ranked player (No. 18) on the ESPN big board not to get invited to the NBA draft green room (24 players invited), leaving some uncertainty about where he might end up being selected.

His draft range starts around No. 16 with Memphis, which has drafted several players in the past few years with similar statistical profiles, and might end up having a backcourt void to fill soon, all the way to the mid-20s portion of the first round.

The Magic are another team that could look to add shooting and backcourt depth and might be intrigued by Richardson's scoring efficiency, defensive intensity and ability to play without the ball. -- Givony

26. Brooklyn Nets (via New York)

Nolan Traore, PG, Saint-Quentin

France | TS%: 51.0

Height without shoes: 6-3 | Weight: 175

Standing reach: 8-5½ | Wingspan: 6-8

With four first-round picks at their disposal, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nets take several talent swings, hoping to uncover gems with some of their later selections.

The Nets have a void in the backcourt, depending on what they do with their first few picks, and this situation will be considered highly attractive to any of the guards slated to be picked in this range.

After starting the season projected as a top-10 pick, Traore's draft stock dropped because of inconsistent play, but there's still plenty to like with his size, ballhandling, playmaking creativity and upside, making him a worthy gamble for a team in Brooklyn's situation and at this point in the draft. -- Givony

Rasheer Fleming, PF, Saint Joseph's

Junior | TS%: 64.4

Height without shoes: 6-8¼ | Weight: 232

Standing reach: 9-1 | Wingspan: 7-5¼

As previously mentioned, these Nets picks -- particularly the pair in the 20s -- are viewed around the league as fluid, depending on what moves Brooklyn ultimately decides to pursue this week.

Fleming was not invited to the NBA draft green room, pointing to the likelihood he might fall to the back of the first round. He hasn't gathered much momentum over the past month but remains in consideration due to his physical tools and improving 3-point shooting. While not a flashy player or immensely skilled, his length, improvement track and late-blooming trajectory point to untapped potential. -- Woo

Maxime Raynaud, PF/C, Stanford

Senior | TS%: 56.1

Height without shoes: 7-0¼ | Weight: 236

Standing reach: 9-2 | Wingspan: 7-1¼

Raynaud has played himself into late first-round consideration alongside a somewhat short list of centers, which also includes Ryan Kalkbrenner and Yanic Konan Niederhauser. He is broadly viewed as having the most untapped upside of that trio, due to his flashes of offensive skill and more developed capacity to space the floor. His showing at the draft combine helped to reaffirm that, and the fact he only picked up basketball full-time as a high school senior coupled with strong intangibles has helped his stock.

The Celtics are expected to be active this offseason, with a prerogative to trim payroll and Jayson Tatum out for an extended period of time. Those factors enable them to go most any direction with this pick and at No. 32, with the focus on cultivating long-term roster quality more so than addressing short-term needs this late in the draft. Raynaud would provide a viable depth option up front as he continues to develop. -- Woo

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

Senior | TS%: 69.3

Height without shoes: 7-1 | Weight: 257

Standing reach: 9-4 | Wingspan: 7-6

The Suns had some real holes to fill in their frontcourt, even before trading their 7-foot power forward Kevin Durant for Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, a situation that's only been amplified.

The 23-year old Kalkbrenner, a four-time Big East defensive player of the year, looks more ready to help a team on the interior than most players in this draft range, being one of the best shot blockers in this class. The Suns will likely continue to be active in the coming days and could continue to make moves with their roster and increasing trove of first- and second-round picks, providing them significantly more flexibility than they've had as of late. -- Givony

30. LA Clippers (via Oklahoma City)

Noah Penda, SF/PF, Le Mans

France | TS%: 53.9

Height without shoes: 6-7¼ | Weight: 242

Standing reach: 8-10½ | Wingspan: 6-11½

Due to their hefty payroll, the Clippers will presumably be thinking with a short-term lens as they try to maximize this competitive window, with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard now in their mid-30s.

Penda, who can play multiple positions, is young enough to portend upside and might be a reliable jump shot away from offering some bench value, makes for an interesting fit here.

Penda has been an interesting sleeper name for teams due to his versatility, capable of playing all over the floor on offense and also defending several spots. While his perimeter shooting and limited run-jump physical profile are question marks for teams, his feel, skill and size are all nice selling points. -- Woo

Second round

31. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Utah)

Ben Saraf, PG/SG, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

32. Boston Celtics (via Washington)

Drake Powell, SG/SF, North Carolina

33. Charlotte Hornets

Hansen Yang, C, Qingdao (China)

34. Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans)

Adou Thiero, PF, Arkansas

35. Philadelphia 76ers

Yanic Konan Niederhauser, C, Penn State, junior

36. Brooklyn Nets

Tyrese Proctor, PG, Duke, junior

37. Detroit Pistons (via Toronto)

Jamir Watkins, SG/SF, Florida State, senior

38. San Antonio Spurs

Chaz Lanier, SG, Tennessee, super senior

39. Toronto Raptors (via Portland)

John Tonje, SF, Wisconsin, super senior

40. Washington Wizards (via Phoenix)

Bogoljub Markovic, PF/C, Mega Superbet (Adriatic)

41. Golden State Warriors (via Miami)

Rocco Zikarsky, C, Brisbane (Australia)

42. Sacramento Kings (via Chicago)

Koby Brea, SG/SF, Kentucky, super senior

43. Utah Jazz (via Dallas)

Sion James, SF, Duke, super senior

44. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Atlanta)

Johni Broome, C, Auburn, super senior

45. Chicago Bulls (via Sacramento)

Alex Toohey, SF/PF, Sydney (Australia)

46. Orlando Magic

Kam Jones, PG/SG, Marquette, senior

47. Milwaukee Bucks (via Detroit)

Micah Peavy, SG/SF, Georgetown, senior

48. Memphis Grizzlies (via Golden State)

Javon Small, PG, West Virginia, senior

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Milwaukee)

Vladislav Goldin, C, Michigan, super senior

50. New York Knicks (via Memphis)

Lachlan Olbrich, PF/C, Illawarra

51. LA Clippers (via Minnesota)

Eric Dixon, PF, Villanova, super senior

52. Phoenix Suns (via Denver)

Alijah Martin, SG, Florida, senior

53. Utah Jazz (via LA Clippers)

Amari Williams, C, Kentucky, senior

54. Indiana Pacers

Dink Pate, SG/SF, Mexico City (G League)

55. Los Angeles Lakers

Viktor Lakhin, C, Clemson, super senior

56. Memphis Grizzlies (via Houston)

Hunter Sallis, SG, Wake Forest, senior

57. Orlando Magic (via Boston)

Kobe Sanders, SG/SF, Nevada, senior

58. Cleveland Cavaliers

Ryan Nembhard, PG, Gonzaga, senior

59. Houston Rockets (via Oklahoma City)

Saliou Niang, SG/SF, Trento (Italy)

