How to watch every round of the 2025 NBA draft on ESPN

The Dallas Mavericks are on the clock.

For the second straight year, the NBA draft will be a two-day event. ESPN's exclusive coverage of the 2025 NBA draft begins Wednesday with the first round on ABC and ESPN. The draft continues with the second round Thursday night on ESPN. The Mavericks own the No. 1 pick after winning the draft lottery despite having a 1.8% chance of doing so. Presumptive top selection Cooper Flagg headlines the class of draft hopefuls.

Here are key facts about the event:

When is the NBA draft?

The 2025 NBA draft will take place June 25-26 at Barclays Center in New York City.

How can fans watch?

June 25

First round: 8 p.m. on ABC and ESPN

June 26

Second round: 8 p.m. on ESPN

Fans can catch every pick in the NBA streaming hub.

Who are some of the players invited to the draft?

▪︎ Airious "Ace" Bailey

▪︎ VJ Edgecombe

▪︎ Cooper Flagg

▪︎ Dylan Harper

▪︎ Tre Johnson

▪︎ Kon Knueppel

How can fans access more NBA draft content?

