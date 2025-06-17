Open Extended Reactions

With the 2025 NBA draft eight days away (June 25-26, 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN), 30 teams are deep into their predraft process, working out top prospects and narrowing down their draft boards in preparation for the two-round event.

The Dallas Mavericks, owners of the No. 1 pick thanks to winning the draft lottery despite a 1.8% chance of doing so, have no plans to work out any other prospects other than Duke's Cooper Flagg for the top choice. The Mavericks have scheduled a private visit with the national player of the year on Tuesday.

This latest mock draft, which reflects a thorough evaluation of the 2025 class and considers intel from scouts and front-office personnel, has a bit of a shake-up from previous ones as half of the top 10 has new players slotted to different teams, including the projection for Rutgers star Ace Bailey.

Sunday's blockbuster trade between the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies impacted this draft, with the Magic sending the Grizzlies their No. 16 pick among other future picks. Around the league, trade talks are still taking shape as different scenarios are being laid out from NBA decision-makers depending on how the draft evolves.

One such scenario that could have draft ramifications includes the fact NBA teams have been anticipating that Kevin Durant would be traded ever since the Phoenix Suns engaged in talks around the February trade deadline. On Saturday night, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania that the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are Durant's preferred trade destinations.

Amid the leaguewide trade discussions and what we're hearing on how teams are evaluating prospects, here's our latest mock draft of the 59 picks:

Note: The New York Knicks' second-round pick was rescinded by the NBA after an investigation into Jalen Brunson's free agency signing in the summer of 2022.

First round

Cooper Flagg, SF/PF, Duke

Freshman | TS%: 60.0

Height without shoes: 6-7¾ | Weight: 221

Standing reach: 8-10½ | Wingspan: 7-0

There's no suspense to be found at No. 1 this season. Flagg is set to visit the Mavericks on Tuesday, a formality in the process as Dallas prepares to select him on the first night of the draft (June 25). The Mavs' exceptional lottery luck means Flagg will walk into a competitive team from Day 1, with Dallas pushing for the playoffs next season as Kyrie Irving recovers from an ACL tear.

Flagg enters the league with not only a versatile skill set, but the requisite mental makeup to succeed under pressure as the de facto successor to Luka Doncic as the face of the Mavericks' franchise. His offensive progression in what could be a significant playmaking role out of the gate will be a fascinating subplot to begin the 2025-26 season. -- Woo

Dylan Harper, PG/SG, Rutgers

Freshman | TS%: 59.3

Height without shoes: 6-4½ | Weight: 213

Standing reach: 8-6 | Wingspan: 6-10½

Most talent evaluators consider Harper to be in a tier of his own as the draft's clear-cut second-best prospect, overriding potential concerns the Spurs might have about his imperfect backcourt fit with De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, due to a distinct lack of perimeter shooting.

Rival teams attempting to engage in trade talks with the Spurs have come away with the impression it's unlikely they move down or off the pick at No. 2; it seems San Antonio is excited about the possibility of adding a talent of Harper's caliber and is willing to be patient, figuring out roster construction concerns later.

The 19-year-old's combination of size, shot-creating prowess, passing creativity, finishing skill and scoring instincts makes him the type of lead guard, offensive engine that is coveted in today's NBA, as his strong frame appears well-suited for playing through the physically demanding vigor required in the playoffs. The challenge of acquiring these types of players makes it difficult to envision the Spurs passing on the opportunity to add Harper ultimately. -- Givony

VJ Edgecombe, SG, Baylor

Freshman | TS%: 56.1

Height without shoes: 6-4 | Weight: 193

Standing reach: 8-5½ | Wingspan: 6-7½

Edgecombe takes over this spot from Ace Bailey in ESPN's mock draft after a positive visit to Philadelphia, where sources say he made a strong impression in a private workout as well as in meetings with the front office and ownership. He appears to be "the leader in the clubhouse" currently, with Bailey losing momentum after refusing to visit, initially unsatisfied with his search for a proven pathway to development. However, Bailey is scheduled to work out in Philadelphia at the end of this week, and we'll see if he's able to sway the tides in his favor.

The feedback from his interviews at the draft combine in Chicago was not all that positive, with some teams expressing concern about his lack of preparation and focus. NBA executives say Bailey has been polarizing in internal front-office conversations because of questions about his feel for the game and lack of polish, creating a wider draft range than initially anticipated.

Surrounding the hyper-explosive Edgecombe with prolific 3-point shooters such as Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Quentin Grimes and Paul George could add another dimension to the Sixers' offense, especially if the team buys into the development of his passing ability long-term.

Should Edgecombe not be selected here, most teams expect him to be drafted one pick later by Charlotte at No. 4, but he has also worked out in front of Washington in the predraft process, an indication there might be some trade scenarios in play with the Wizards moving up, potentially as high as No. 3. -- Givony

Kon Knueppel, SG/SF, Duke

Freshman | TS%: 64.8

Height without shoes: 6-5 | Weight: 219

Standing reach: 8-5½ | Wingspan: 6-6¼

Knueppel has some real fans among NBA teams in this portion of the draft, with proponents highlighting his elite movement and spot-up shooting (emphasis on his ability to shoot off movement as opposed to his actual movement), defensive smarts and playmaking, as well as an analytics-friendly profile that shines through in team draft models. Knueppel's feel for the game, selfless style of play, strength and toughness should make him easy to play with, especially alongside the likes of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, who he appears to complement quite well.

The Hornets and Jazz are two teams that appear to have interest in him, with his floor seemingly no lower than No. 8. He's the type of prospect a playoff-caliber team could also target in a trade, as he has a plug-and-play skill set and looks likely to bring value throughout his cost-controlled rookie-scale contract. -- Givony

Tre Johnson, SG, Texas

Freshman | TS%: 56.1

Height without shoes: 6-4¾ | Weight: 190

Standing reach: 8-5 | Wingspan: 6-10¼

The Jazz, now led by Austin Ainge, have major decisions ahead as they work to navigate their way out of what has become a protracted rebuild. While rival teams still suspect Utah will have interest in a strong top of the 2026 lottery -- noting that their first-round pick has top-eight protection (otherwise conveying to Oklahoma City) -- the organization's public stance has been that the team is done tanking.

Still, none of the perimeter players available to Utah at this spot will be ready to turn around the franchise immediately, allowing the Jazz to simply swing on their preferred talent.

Johnson's excellent perimeter shooting and room to develop as an all-around scorer will make him enticing. Bailey, who continues sliding down the board in this scenario, doesn't appear to have much interest in Utah and is viewed by most teams as a riskier bet. Expect Jeremiah Fears, and Knueppel, if available, to receive long looks as well. -- Woo

Airious "Ace" Bailey, SG/SF, Rutgers

Freshman | TS%: 54.0

Height without shoes: 6-7½ | Weight: 202

Standing reach: 8-11 | Wingspan: 7-0½

Bailey's predraft workout strategy has perplexed some observers, as he has yet to conduct a single known workout to date, having declined invitations from several teams within his draft range. Sources say Bailey's camp has informed interested teams that they believe he is a top-3 player in the draft, but also seeks a clear pathway to stardom, perhaps feeling comfortable that a team will trade up to get him at Nos. 3 or 4, should he drop.

Some teams question whether Bailey has received assurances of being selected by a team currently outside the top 5, to a situation deemed more advantageous from a geographic and playing time perspective.

Bailey is scheduled to conduct a workout with the 76ers later this week, but it's unclear if he plans to visit any other teams at this stage. Should the Sixers pass on him, he could very well slide to the No. 6 or No. 7 picks, two teams in Washington and New Orleans that are said to be highly intrigued with the 18-year-old's talent. And both are situations in which there appear to be plenty of minutes and shots to be had. -- Givony

Jeremiah Fears, PG, Oklahoma

Freshman | TS%: 57.0

Height without shoes: 6-2½ | Weight: 179

Standing reach: 8-2½ | Wingspan: 6-5¼

Fears built significant momentum with the way he finished his season at Oklahoma and has front offices thinking hard about his long-term upside, even with some rough edges left in his game. His range is relatively narrow at this point: The Pelicans and Nets are viewed by rival teams as landing spots, and the Jazz at No. 5 appear to be the top end.

There's thought circulating that New Orleans might be his floor if he makes it to this spot -- a fit that makes sense, considering the Pelicans' long-standing need for a starting-caliber lead guard. The Pelicans sit in a valuable slot here, with at least one of Fears, Johnson, Knueppel or Bailey set to be available to them -- but have also been a tricky team to peg thus far, with rival teams working to understand what direction the team's new leadership will take. -- Woo

Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Freshman | TS%: 74.7

Height without shoes: 7-0¾ | Weight: 252

Standing reach: 9-6 | Wingspan: 7-6¾

Maluach has been participating in competitive workouts for top-10 teams against other big men, aiming to showcase the improvements he has made in his skill level and physique. Maluach received a clean bill of health from NBA doctors during his medical examination, which is significant considering his size and some minor ailments he experienced earlier during Duke's season. The Nets, drafting No. 8 right at the end of a tier of prospects before what seems to be a clear drop-off, can afford to be opportunistic and wait to see which player falls to them, whether it's Maluach, Fears, Knueppel or someone else.

Maluach is one of the draft's youngest prospects, turning 19 on Sept. 14, and has significant room for growth both physically and skillswise. He plays with tremendous intensity and is beloved by coaches and teammates, due to his unique off-court intangibles.

His ability to anchor a defense with his wingspan and provide vertical spacing as a roller and cutter, while sprinting the floor aggressively in transition, will be attractive to any team looking for a center to build around long-term, including potentially the Wizards or Pelicans, which pick at No. 6 and No. 7, respectively. -- Givony

Noa Essengue, PF, Ratiopharm Ulm

Germany | TS%: 61.1

Essengue's predraft process has stalled because his successful season in Germany remains ongoing. Ulm advanced to the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) Finals against Bayern Munich, a best-of-five series that began Monday and could very well run into the draft, with a potential Game 4 slated for June 24, and Game 5 on June 26. Essengue (as well as teammate and draft prospect Ben Saraf) might be unable to conduct private workouts stateside prior to draft night. What does help is that this week, Essengue, 18, measured well officially at 6-10 barefoot with a nearly 7-1 wingspan, underscoring his excellent physical profile across frontcourt positions.

Toronto has largely been linked to frontcourt targets at pick No. 9, including Maluach, who is no guarantee to be on the board. The Raptors are also one of several teams in this range said to be involved in trade talks around their pick, considering the possibility of moving back in the draft to add talent to next season's roster.

Essengue's blend of size, versatility, extreme youth and burgeoning production has drawn increasing interest from teams in the 9-to-15 range, and he fits an archetype Raptors brass has often targeted if they stay put here. -- Woo

Carter Bryant, SF/PF, Arizona

Freshman | TS%: 59.9

Height without shoes: 6-6½ | Weight: 214

Standing reach: 8-10 | Wingspan: 6-11¾

Bryant has received strong reviews throughout the predraft process. He appears likely to hear his name called somewhere in the 9-to-15 range, with several teams likely to be attracted to the frontcourt shooting, defensive versatility, and passing prowess he offers. Bryant wasn't consistently productive for Arizona coming off the bench, averaging 6.5 points per game, as he's not much of a shot creator, and has plenty of room for growth on both ends of the floor.

The Rockets, flush with young prospects, might not be ultimately picking here, as the possibility of adding a proven veteran will likely be thoroughly explored. Fresh off an outstanding season that concluded with the NBA's fourth-best record (52-30) and flush with young talent throughout the roster, it's challenging to pinpoint specific needs for the Rockets, aside from perhaps addressing Fred VanVleet's team option.

Rival teams expect Houston's front office to be active the week of the draft. -- Givony

Kasparas Jakucionis, PG, Illinois

Freshman | TS%: 59.8

Height without shoes: 6-4¾ | Weight: 205

Standing reach: 8-3½ | Wingspan: 6-7¾

The Trail Blazers are set up front for the foreseeable future with Donovan Clingan at center and don't have an express positional need, but players such as Jakucionis, Bryant and Essengue could all be available here and bring broadly different skill sets.

Jakucionis' unselfish style and ability to enhance ball movement would help Portland's backcourt mix, with players such as Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons all more scoring-oriented. He could feasibly slide into multi-playmaker lineups alongside the other guards in a more connective role.

Jakucionis appears ticketed for this 10-to-15 range, with his playmaking, versatility and intangibles holding strong appeal in a variety of contexts. -- Woo

Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Freshman | TS%: 60.0

Height without shoes: 6-9¼ | Weight: 247

Standing reach: 9-1½ | Wingspan: 7-0½

The Bulls don't have much in the way of long-term keepers in the big-man department, with Nikola Vucevic, 35, a trade candidate entering the final year of his contract. Queen, Joan Beringer, and Thomas Sorber are said to be among the prospects they might consider with this pick at No. 12.

Queen is the most skilled big man in this class. He is a terrific target in pick-and-roll, can create his own shot facing the basket with a wide array of moves and has intriguing passing ability.

Queen's conditioning, occasional apathy defensively and lack of shooting range are things NBA teams picking in this area (or earlier) are trying to get a better handle on in the predraft process, areas that we've heard mixed feedback about based on some of his early workouts. -- Givony

Egor Demin, PG/SG, BYU

Freshman | TS%: 51.3

Height without shoes: 6-9¼ | Weight: 199

Standing reach: 8-9½ | Wingspan: 6-10¼

Rival teams' read on the Hawks has been that they'll look to pair a big man and a guard, presuming they keep both of their first-round picks (Nos. 13 and 22). The order they go about prioritizing those needs might hinge on what happens in front of them. Demin's playmaking talent becomes an intriguing value bet if he makes it to this part of the draft, with big men including Essengue, Joan Beringer and Asa Newell among potential candidates at this slot.

Demin has cast a wide net on the workout circuit, scheduling a range of teams while looking to showcase his talent in competitive settings. He has interest from teams inside the top 10, but scenarios are also in play where he could slip out of the lottery. His combination of excellent size and passing vision should allow him to play all over the perimeter, provided he makes progress with his jump shot, an area he demonstrated effectively during an impressive pro day workout. -- Woo

Joan Beringer, C, Cedevita Olimpija

Adriatic | TS%: 61.5

Height without shoes: 6-11 | Weight: 235

Standing reach: 9-3 | Wingspan: 7-4½

The Spurs will likely explore various options with this No. 14 pick, including the possibility of adding a veteran who is more ready to contribute as the team pivots toward playoff contention. Adding frontcourt depth could also be a priority, especially if the Spurs use Victor Wembanyama as more of a power forward alongside another rim protector eventually, which would be very difficult to score against.

With his season in Slovenia finally concluded, Beringer made his way to the United States, starting in Chicago and Brooklyn, New York, where he completed his mandatory NBA combine participation. That included official measurements, which indicate he has grown an inch and a half in the past year, now standing over 7-feet in shoes, 235 pounds with a 7-4 1/2 wingspan and 9-3 standing reach, similar measurements to Jaren Jackson Jr. and Myles Turner at the same age.

The draft's best shot blocker, Beringer has flashed considerable upside all season, which has put him in lottery consideration since January. -- Givony

Collin Murray-Boyles, PF/C, South Carolina

Sophomore | TS%: 64.0

Height without shoes: 6-6½ | Weight: 239

Standing reach: 8-10 | Wingspan: 7-0¾

Murray-Boyles has been one of the more divisive players among executives we've spoken with -- some are enamored with his defensive versatility and all-around production and see an outstanding NBA role player, while others harp on his limited positional size and lack of perimeter shooting, and the way those two factors limit his projectable ceiling.

His range appears to start at No. 10 with the Rockets -- a team that makes sense as a fit, but also one that could trade their pick -- and ends around here in the teens.

The Thunder enter the draft with supreme flexibility thanks to their deep, talented roster and their huge cache of future draft capital, enabling them to move around in the draft and target who they want. Murray-Boyles' toughness and basketball IQ align with the criteria Oklahoma City tends to target, making this a potential landing spot for him. -- Woo

Jase Richardson, PG/SG, Michigan State

Freshman | TS%: 63.2

Height without shoes: 6-0½ | Weight: 178

Standing reach: 8-2½ | Wingspan: 6-6

The Magic and Grizzlies pulled off a blockbuster trade Sunday, with Desmond Bane headed to Orlando in return for a package including this draft's No. 16 pick.

The Grizzlies are exactly the type of team that could be interested in an ultra-efficient, productive young prospect such as Richardson, who rates highly in draft models that analytics-savvy teams like Memphis often pay attention to.

Richardson possesses an excellent feel for the game, hit 41% of his 3-pointers this season, brings strong defensive intensity and looks adept at playing off the star power of a teammate like Ja Morant, whose future in Memphis is to be determined. As Richardson's shot-creation diversity and offensive aggressiveness evolve, he could be someone who eventually inherits more significant ballhandling responsibilities, if the Grizzlies decide to pivot toward a youth movement. -- Givony

Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

Freshman | TS%: 58.7

Height without shoes: 6-9¼ | Weight: 262

Standing reach: 9-1 | Wingspan: 7-6

Sorber is still recovering from February foot surgery and has been unable to partake in basketball activities on the workout circuit, with teams relying on film and the interview process to complete his evaluation. Nevertheless, he has solid interest inside the top 20, as teams are drawn to his defensive impact and long-term outlook after emerging this season as a surprise one-and-done player.

Minnesota is facing potential roster changes next season, with Naz Reid and Julius Randle set to test free agency and the Timberwolves currently tied as a Kevin Durant landing spot. There's a good case for adding frontcourt depth here, with a number of bigs projected inside the top 20, and the Wolves also holding the No. 31 pick. -- Woo

18. Washington Wizards (via Memphis)

Asa Newell, PF/C, Georgia

Freshman | TS%: 62.0

Height without shoes: 6-9 | Weight: 224

Standing reach: 8-11½ | Wingspan: 6-11¼

With four picks in the top 40 and no real pressure yet to win just two years into a comprehensive roster teardown, the Wizards can go in a multitude of directions in this part of the draft. After taking a perimeter player with their first pick at No. 6, adding frontcourt depth could make sense.

Newell's mobility, aggressiveness and intensity level are significant assets that allowed him to have a highly productive, efficient freshman campaign at Georgia, making 26 3-pointers in 33 games and converting 75% of his free throws, pointing to floor-stretching potential. -- Givony

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Milwaukee)

Will Riley, SG/SF, Illinois

Freshman | TS%: 53.8

Height without shoes: 6-8¼ | Weight: 185

Standing reach: 8-8 | Wingspan: 6-8¾

This is the second of the Nets' four first-round picks, with Brooklyn unlikely to roster all of these selections and actively exploring a range of options as a result. If they stay put, the Nets have enough berth from a timeline perspective to take swings on younger prospects like Riley, who might need a season or two to become a contributor.

Riley is another player whose range is on the wider side at the moment. He has teams' interest as high as the early teens, but there are also scenarios in play where he could slip into the 20s. His advocates around the NBA see major upside due to his excellent size, offensive feel and shooting potential, but it's understood that it will take him time to add physical strength and hopefully, improve defensively. -- Woo

20. Miami Heat (via Golden State)

Liam McNeeley, SG/SF, UConn

Freshman | TS%: 53.6

Height without shoes: 6-6¾ | Weight: 214

Standing reach: 8-3½ | Wingspan: 6-8½

Adding backcourt talent will likely be a priority for the Heat this offseason, but it's not easy to point to any surefire guard contributors in this range. McNeeley's size, shot-making prowess, feel for the game and toughness are critical attributes that NBA teams value at the wing position. He needs to remind them of his winning qualities throughout the predraft process, following an inefficient season in which he converted 44% of his 2-pointers and 32% of his 3-pointers.

He will likely be asked to play a different role in the NBA, leaning more heavily into his ability as a dynamic perimeter shooter, which was more evident in other settings before college. McNeeley has some momentum behind him now, following some positive workouts, helping to remind teams of what made him so highly regarded entering the season. -- Givony

Cedric Coward, SF, Washington State/Duke

Junior | TS%: 71.0

Height without shoes: 6-5¼ | Weight: 213

Standing reach: 8-10 | Wingspan: 7-2¼

Just how high Coward will hear his name called has been a hot topic around the league of late. While at surface level, his lack of high-level pedigree and performance sample is a major drawback, NBA teams have come away enamored with his interviews and intrigued by his physical toolbox and shooting ability on the wing.

Coward's fast rise in the process is also a referendum on the shape of this draft, as some teams feel the class flattens out hard around No. 20 or so, and there's a decided lack of 3-and-D wings who warrant first-round grades, an archetype many are willing to take a chance on -- all of that appears set to play in Coward's favor on draft night.

Utah, holding multiple selections, could use a player in Coward's mold and could see value in him. -- Woo

22. Atlanta Hawks (via Los Angeles Lakers)

Danny Wolf, PF, Michigan

Junior | TS%: 56.6

Height without shoes: 6-10½ | Weight: 251

Standing reach: 9-1 | Wingspan: 7-2¼

Feedback on Wolf from teams has been mixed in the predraft process, as he's a somewhat unorthodox prospect who some view as a more situational fit. His inside-out versatility and passing skills at his size separate him from the other bigs in this class. There are also real questions he has to answer surrounding his inconsistent shooting and foul line struggles (34% on 3-pointers, 59% on free throws), and whether he'll defend at a high level.

If the Hawks go with a perimeter player with their pick at No. 13, adding a big later in the draft at No. 22 makes sense, with Wolf making for an interesting fit in big, versatile lineups with Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu up front. -- Woo

Nique Clifford, SG, Colorado State

Super Senior | TS%: 60.9

Height without shoes: 6-5¼ | Weight: 202

Standing reach: 8-6½ | Wingspan: 6-8

Clifford has received positive feedback on the workout circuit, drawing interest in the teens with his range running into the 20s. Coming off a big season at Colorado State, Clifford's experience and plug-and-play, two-way skill set has made him a viable option for NBA teams in search of wing help.

Amid a remarkable playoff run that has underscored the depth and quality of Indiana's roster, the Pacers are said to be open to moving their first-round pick, making this one of many selections in this range that could change hands. With Myles Turner due for a new contract that would take the Pacers into the luxury tax -- something the organization has long avoided -- the prospect of using this pick to create financial savings, help keep the current roster intact, and extract value by other means makes sense.

If Indiana does select a player here at No. 23, adding one who can contribute immediately seems prudent. -- Woo

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA Clippers)

Hugo Gonzalez, SG/SF, Real Madrid

EuroLeague | TS%: 50.9

The Thunder might not even have a roster spot at their disposal for both of their first-round picks, so it's unclear exactly which direction they will go on draft night.

Gonzalez could fit Oklahoma City's style of play with the impressive physical tools and frenetic energy he brings defensively, which has enabled him to carve out a strong role for Real Madrid in the Spanish Liga ACB playoffs recently. There's also the possibility a team could convince Gonzalez to be stashed for another year in Europe -- something that surely wouldn't be appealing to his camp at this stage -- but might be a necessity if the significant buyout in his contract doesn't get paid this offseason (it's an option Real Madrid would surely be open to, considering his impactful play). -- Givony

25. Orlando Magic (via Denver)

Maxime Raynaud, PF/C, Stanford

Senior | TS%: 56.1

Height without shoes: 7-0¼ | Weight: 236

Standing reach: 9-2 | Wingspan: 7-1¼

It's not clear what the Magic's appetite will be for adding two rookie teenagers to an already young roster, perhaps causing them to explore more mature upperclassmen like Raynaud, who would bring some much-needed frontcourt spacing that the roster currently lacks.

Raynaud hit 67 3-pointers this season in 35 games and had a strong showing at the draft combine, suggesting there's upside still left to tap into due to his late-blooming trajectory, having focused full-time on basketball only as a high school senior. Raynaud's ability to stretch the floor as a center is valuable in today's NBA, something that could surely appeal to the Magic from a spacing perspective. -- Givony

26. Brooklyn Nets (via New York)

Nolan Traore, PG, Saint-Quentin

France | TS%: 51.0

Height without shoes: 6-3 | Weight: 175

Standing reach: 8-5½ | Wingspan: 6-8

With four first-round picks at their disposal, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nets take several talent swings, hoping to uncover gems with some of their later picks.

The Nets have a void in the backcourt, depending on what they do with their first few picks, and this situation will be considered highly attractive to any of the guards slated to be picked in this range.

After starting the season projected as a top-10 pick, Traore's draft stock dropped because of inconsistent play, but there's still plenty to like with his size, ballhandling, playmaking creativity and upside, making him a worthy gamble for a team in Brooklyn's situation and at this point in the draft. -- Givony

Rasheer Fleming, PF, Saint Joseph's

Junior | TS%: 64.4

Height without shoes: 6-8¼ | Weight: 232

Standing reach: 9-1 | Wingspan: 7-5¼

It seems unlikely the Nets, who also hold the No. 36 pick, will ultimately roster all five of their draft picks. Count them among many teams in the 20s who are open for business involving their selections. This range of the draft is viewed by teams and agents as extremely fluid, with every pick between Nos. 21 and 27 either viewed as available and/or belonging to teams with multiple selections.

Fleming is among the players likely to come off the board in the back half of the first round. His physical tools and improving 3-point shooting give him a path to carving out a rotation spot, and some teams view him as a player that can help immediately. While not a flashy player nor immensely skilled, Fleming's length, improvement track and late-blooming trajectory point to untapped potential. -- Woo

Drake Powell, SG/SF, North Carolina

Freshman | TS%: 61.1

Height without shoes: 6-5¼ | Weight: 200

Standing reach: 8-7 | Wingspan: 7-0

The Celtics have some big needs to address in the wake of Jayson Tatum's season-ending Achilles injury, but they can't have any real expectation to address them in the draft, certainly not this late in the first round.

Finding a wing like Powell, who's capable of soaking up minutes, hopefully gaining some experience and perhaps emerging as capable of adding value in a year from now, would be a major win. NBA teams like Powell's feel for the game and long-term upside, especially his ability to guard everyone from point guards to power forwards while flying around to protect the rim, crash the glass and close out with purpose on the perimeter. He plays exceptionally hard, has tremendous mobility covering ground, rotating all over the floor -- with the question being whether he's an aggressive enough scorer or accurate enough shooter to hold his own on that end of the floor. -- Givony

Walter Clayton Jr., PG, Florida

Senior | TS%: 61.1

Height without shoes: 6-2 | Weight: 199

Standing reach: 8-1½ | Wingspan: 6-4

The Suns appear interested in getting younger and remaking their roster, with the prospect of a Durant trade also creating scenarios in which Phoenix could pick up additional draft picks earlier in the first round.

A player like Clayton, who might be value-additive on a rookie-scale deal immediately, should be attractive to the Suns as they navigate a difficult salary sheet and try to better position themselves long-term.

Clayton seems to have played himself into the first round with his NCAA tournament heroics, viewed as a sparkplug scorer who can help enhance a team's bench unit. His confidence and shot-making skills will have to cover for his limited size and questionable defense. -- Woo

30. LA Clippers (via Oklahoma City)

Noah Penda, SF/PF, Le Mans

France | TS%: 53.9

Height without shoes: 6-7¼ | Weight: 242

Standing reach: 8-10½ | Wingspan: 6-11½

Due to their hefty payroll, the Clippers should see value in rostering a rookie who can contribute with this pick. Finding someone who can complement their stars on a cost-controlled deal would be a win.

Penda has been an interesting sleeper name for teams due to his multi-positional versatility, capable of playing all over the floor on offense and also defending several spots. While his perimeter shooting and limited run-jump athleticism are question marks for teams, his feel, skill and size are all nice selling points.

There remains curiosity among teams as to whether Penda will agree to be stashed overseas for another season, something that could help his chances of finding a comfortable draft slot. -- Woo

Second round

31. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Utah)

Ben Saraf, PG/SG, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

32. Boston Celtics (via Washington)

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton, super senior

33. Charlotte Hornets

Adou Thiero, PF, Arkansas

34. Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans)

Yanic Konan Niederhauser, C, Penn State, junior

35. Philadelphia 76ers

Hansen Yang, C, Qingdao (China)

36. Brooklyn Nets

Jamir Watkins, SG/SF, Florida State, senior

37. Detroit Pistons (via Toronto)

Alex Toohey, SF/PF, Sydney (Australia)

38. San Antonio Spurs

Chaz Lanier, SG, Tennessee, super senior

39. Toronto Raptors (via Portland)

Bogoljub Markovic, PF/C, Mega Superbet (Adriatic)

40. Washington Wizards (via Phoenix)

Johni Broome, C, Auburn, super senior

41. Golden State Warriors (via Miami)

Rocco Zikarsky, C, Brisbane (Australia)

42. Sacramento Kings (via Chicago)

John Tonje, SF, Wisconsin, super senior

43. Utah Jazz (via Dallas)

Tyrese Proctor, PG, Duke, junior

44. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Atlanta)

Eric Dixon, PF, Villanova, super senior

45. Chicago Bulls (via Sacramento)

Sion James, SF, Duke, super senior

46. Orlando Magic

Kam Jones, PG/SG, Marquette, senior

47. Milwaukee Bucks (via Detroit)

Koby Brea, SG/SF, Kentucky, super senior

48. Memphis Grizzlies (via Golden State)

Javon Small, PG, West Virginia, senior

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Milwaukee)

Vladislav Goldin, C, Michigan, super senior

50. New York Knicks (via Memphis)

Lachlan Olbrich, PF/C, Illawarra

51. LA Clippers (via Minnesota)

Viktor Lakhin, C, Clemson, super senior

52. Phoenix Suns (via Denver)

Kobe Sanders, SG/SF, Nevada, senior

53. Utah Jazz (via LA Clippers)

Dink Pate, SG/SF, Mexico City (G League)

54. Indiana Pacers

Micah Peavy, SG/SF, Georgetown, senior

55. Los Angeles Lakers

Hunter Sallis, SG, Wake Forest, senior

56. Memphis Grizzlies (via Houston)

Amari Williams, C, Kentucky, senior

57. Orlando Magic (via Boston)

Alijah Martin, SG, Florida, senior

58. Cleveland Cavaliers

Ryan Nembhard, PG, Gonzaga, senior

59. Houston Rockets (via Oklahoma City)

RJ Luis Jr., SF/PF, St. John's, junior

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service used by NBA, NCAA and international teams.

Jeremy Woo is an NBA analyst specializing in prospect evaluation and the draft. He was previously a staff writer and draft insider at Sports Illustrated.