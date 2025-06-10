Jonathan Givony joins "NBA Today" and details the options Philadelphia has with the third pick in the NBA draft. (1:22)

Our NBA mock drafts lean heavily on intel to make projections for the players and the 30 teams. This mock draft, with Cooper Flagg as the projected No. 1 pick, isn't like the others.

Instead, ESPN draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo explored the first round of the 2025 NBA draft from two differing perspectives: selecting for team need versus drafting for best available.

How would teams approach this year's draft if they were selecting with their biggest needs for the upcoming season at the forefront? How might that approach change if they were looking to extract the most value for their pick in selecting the best player available, regardless of fit?

This mock draft isn't what we project each NBA team will do, but it's a useful way to think about the draft, its eligible players and how front offices might be thinking through it as the two-day event draws closer (June 25-26, 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN).

Givony drafted players for each team by prioritizing need, while Woo selected players matched with teams angling for value. Here's how it worked out:

First round

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need:

Cooper Flagg, SF/PF, Duke, Freshman | TS%: 60.0

With the Mavericks' three best players all in their 30s and possessing serious injury history, being able to add an 18-year-old Energizer Bunny such as Flagg is a godsend. He projects as an 82-game player who brings nonstop intensity to every practice and possession he is involved in, a force in transition and on defense, whose rapid improvement as a ball handler and shooter will continue to be tapped into extensively as the Mavs are short on shot creation at the moment.

Perhaps more importantly, Flagg's addition would be a welcome page-turner for the Mavs' front office after the exiling of franchise stalwart Luka Doncic, giving the fan base a true young star to gravitate toward, with exactly the kind of off-court habits and defensive mentality the front office said it covets in its explanation for why it decided to trade the future Hall of Famer.

Woo's pick that gets the best value: Flagg

No matter which team won the lottery, Flagg was always going to be the No. 1 pick. Value at the top of the draft is relative to who's available -- you're simply targeting the best prospect -- but it's worth noting that Flagg profiles as a No. 1-worthy player in nearly any draft.

His exceptional season at Duke was backed up by statistics and by the eye test, pointing to the real chance he could become a franchise-caliber player in Dallas. His versatile impact on both ends of the floor coupled with strong intangibles gives Flagg a terrific baseline as he develops in years to come. There's no better -- or safer -- star bet in this draft.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need:

Kon Knueppel, SG/SF, Duke, Freshman | TS%: 64.8

Surrounding Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox with high-feel, dynamic perimeter shooters is a major priority for the front office this offseason, and no player in this draft fits that bit better than Knueppel. He's the draft's best shooter, capable of shooting off movement coming off screens, but also is a solid defender and playmaker who plays a selfless, highly competitive style.

He was happy to play second fiddle to Flagg, his teammate and rising superstar this season, making him an ideal fit to pair with a future MVP candidate such as Wembanyama.

Woo's pick that gets the best value:

Dylan Harper, PG/SG, Rutgers, Freshman | TS%: 59.3

Harper settled in as the consensus No. 2 prospect around midseason, with his flashes of major playmaking talent elevating him as the strongest option after Flagg. Due to that perceived upside as a jumbo ball handler who can create offense for himself and others, Harper separated himself -- to the extent that even the Spurs, who already have Fox and Castle in their backcourt, are likely to invest in his skill set and could wait to figure out the question of on-court fit later.

There are other prospects who might fill roster needs more neatly, but the biggest value swing here is Harper.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need:

Airious "Ace" Bailey, SG/SF, Rutgers, Freshman | TS%: 54.0

Bailey looks as if he'd be a seamless fit for the 76ers' roster, able to slide between the shooting guard and power forward positions in a variety of lineup configurations alongside the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, Quentin Grimes, Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Sixers need a star-level wing to emerge and eventually surpass George and his gaudy contract, which looks increasingly unlikely to age well over the next three years. His size, shotmaking prowess and intensity give Bailey significant upside to grow into at 18 years old.

Woo's pick that gets the best value:

VJ Edgecombe, SG, Baylor, Freshman | TS%: 56.1

Edgecombe has made a strong case as the third-best prospect in this draft: Teams love his combination of overall athleticism and downhill slashing ability and see major upside as he grows more comfortable making plays with the ball in his hands. I'd also make the argument that he offers the best mix of upside and floor at this spot in the draft. His proponents around the league see star potential.

While Edgecombe might not be the cleanest fit on paper considering Philadelphia's backcourt situation, there's no one player expected to be available at No. 3 who significantly alters the Sixers' outlook for next season. I view him as the best bet here through a long-term lens.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need: Harper

Harper slides to No. 4 in this scenario, as both the Spurs (Fox/Castle) and Sixers (Maxey/McCain) have no major needs in the backcourt and would perhaps look to other positions if fielding a roster from that lens were the only concern.

The Hornets would surely love to add Harper's downhill driving, foul-drawing and strong interior finishing prowess to a big backcourt with a 6-foot-7 LaMelo Ball, who is highly capable of playing alongside another shot creator.

Woo's pick that gets the best value: Knueppel

Knueppel has a real chance of hearing his name called among the top five on draft night, with teams considering his immediate on-court utility and the long-term room to flesh out his offensive game. Knueppel's excellent perimeter shooting and measured style as a playmaker would be a strong addition for the Hornets, with his presence likely helpful to take pressure off of Ball and Brandon Miller.

While there's a case for Bailey's upside being difficult to pass up here, Knueppel arguably has a better chance to reach his full potential with the Hornets and represents the value play if both are on the board. This is a good illustration of how the variable of team fit can -- and should -- factor into the matter of situational value.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need: Edgecombe

With Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson both entering the final years of their contracts, there's a need for the Jazz at the shooting guard position, and possibly at point guard depending on how new lead decision-maker Austin Ainge feels about Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier in the long term.

Enter Edgecombe, the most explosive guard prospect in this draft, who possesses the type of star upside the Jazz currently lack in their backcourt. Edgecombe showed serious flashes of potential as a lead ball handler at last summer's FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament with the Bahamas national team, and he has long viewed the point guard position as his natural landing spot long-term.

Woo's pick that gets the best value: Bailey

Here's where Bailey becomes a very strong value play: Utah would still get to snag a player with excellent upside despite its pick falling to No. 5 on lottery night. Bailey's shotmaking prowess is unlike that of any other player in the class, giving him significant room to grow into a quality scorer.

The drawback is that Bailey is raw enough in other areas that selecting him and getting the most out of him is going to require the element of time, something not every team can afford. Although the Jazz might be losing patience with their current tank, they still need to make this pick with a long-term lens in mind. Bailey is the type of talent who can help change their circumstances if things click for him -- a dive worth taking at No. 5.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need:

Khaman Maluach, C, Duke, Freshman | TS%: 74.7

Alex Sarr has long fancied himself more of a power forward than a center, shooting more than five 3-pointers per game last season while continuing to post pedestrian defensive rebounding numbers, as he has for much of his career.

Enter Maluach, a true center at 7-2 who projects as a defensive anchor in the paint, giving the Wizards another long-armed big man to play behind or with Sarr in the type of twin-tower lineups that are becoming increasingly en vogue in the NBA (think the Cleveland Cavaliers).

Woo's pick that gets the best value: Maluach

As the consensus top defensive big man in the class, Maluach would be a strong addition most anywhere, although teams with young centers in place might see more value in going a different direction.

The Wizards, working with the benefit of time as they rebuild, might consider the benefits of a super-sized defensive front line pairing Maluach with the more agile Sarr at the 4.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need:

Tre Johnson, SG, Texas, Freshman | TS%: 56.1

With CJ McCollum, 34, entering the final year of his contract, it makes sense to start thinking about his successor. The Pelicans were one of the worst shooting teams in the NBA last season, and they offloaded one of their primary shot creators in Brandon Ingram at the February trade deadline, creating a definite void on the wing.

Enter former Longhorn Johnson, an aggressive, dynamic shotmaker who puts nonstop pressure on opposing defenses with his insatiable hunger to score. His serious-minded approach would fit in well on this Pelicans roster, and there are enough lengthy defenders to help compensate for some of his shortcomings in that department.

Woo's pick that gets the best value:

Jeremiah Fears, PG, Oklahoma, Freshman | TS%: 57.0

When swinging for upside early in the draft, Fears is the type of talent I'd have a hard time letting fall too far. His playmaking instincts and ability to get downhill can put major pressure on defenses, and he's so early in his development that there's time and room for his jump shot to come around.

While Fears is unlikely to be an immediate high-impact addition in a winning context, his skill set is worth investing in early, particularly for a team such as New Orleans that could use a long-term starting point guard.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need: Fears

The Nets don't have a point guard on their roster, cycling through the likes of D'Angelo Russell (free agent), Dennis Schroder (traded), Ben Simmons (waived), Killian Hayes and others as part of their 26-56 season. Should Fears fall, picking him here at No. 8 seems like a no-brainer, as he has one of the highest ceilings of any prospect in this draft, flashing serious star power in his lone season at Oklahoma.

Just kicking off their rebuilding process this season, the Nets surely have their eyes on the sparkling top of the 2026 NBA draft, so living through the growing pains of an 18-year-old rookie point guard might not be that daunting with some of the star players who could be available on the other end of another losing season.

Woo's pick that gets the best value: Johnson

Johnson's knack for bucket-getting makes him well worth a swing in the top 10. While I have some reservations about his style of play, if a team can get Johnson to buy in and share the ball, his shooting ability could pay real dividends.

The Nets have enough shots to go around next season that this situation makes sense, and this is where I'd target Johnson, after the other top-scoring wing prospects are off the board.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need:

Derik Queen, C, Maryland, Freshman | TS%: 60.0

It's hard to see where a rookie guard, wing or forward would fit into the Raptors' depth chart as currently constructed, as the team has at least eight players vying for minutes at those positions. The situation on the interior looks a lot more uncertain, with Jakob Poeltl entering the final guaranteed year of his contract and possessing a player option in 2026-27.

Enter Queen, the most skilled big man in this draft, capable of scoring facing the basket or with his back to it, with impressive passing ability to boot. His shooting will likely need to improve for him to operate effectively alongside Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram, but he brings something to this roster that the Raptors don't currently possess, with upside to grow into if his conditioning improves.

Woo's pick that gets the best value: Queen

The No. 9 spot is where the draft starts to flatten out a bit valuewise; this next group of prospects is a bit more eye-of-the-beholder, and they bring very different skill sets to the table.

For a team such as the Raptors, where there isn't necessarily a perfect fit on the board here, this spot could be one to simply swing on talent. Queen is the most offensively gifted big man in the class, and although he has several areas for improvement, particularly as a defender, Toronto has room to develop talent up front and could certainly justify a swing here.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need:

Kasparas Jakucionis, PG, Illinois, Freshman | TS%: 59.8

Fresh off an outstanding season finishing with the NBA's fourth-best record (52-30) and flush with young talent throughout the roster, it's hard to point to specific needs for the Rockets, besides perhaps Steven Adams' impending free agency or Fred VanVleet's team option.

Jakucionis has the size, frame and length to play any of the backcourt positions alongside the likes of Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson, with shotmaking prowess and a strong feel for the game to boot, and upside to grow into at 19 years old.

Woo's pick that gets the best value:

Collin Murray-Boyles, PF/C, South Carolina, Sophomore | TS%: 64.0

The Rockets are in a fortunate position holding the Suns' pick at No. 10, with depth across the roster and without major personnel needs. If anything, there could be value in trading it to upgrade the team elsewhere.

But if we're looking at this from a best-available lens, Murray-Boyles is a strong candidate, bringing a diverse role-player tool kit that makes a lot of sense as a value add for Houston, an organization that will likely appreciate his strong analytic profile as it projects out.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need:

Egor Demin, PG/SG, BYU, Freshman | TS%: 51.3

The Trail Blazers don't appear to have any immediate needs that can be filled with a player drafted in this range, but they might be intrigued with the idea of adding a big playmaking guard such as Demin, who has the size and versatility to play on or off the ball, can slide across different positions and can grow alongside Portland's young core long term.

Woo's pick that gets the best value: Jakucionis

Jakucionis is one of the craftiest playmakers in this draft, and that level of vision, coupled with his ability to play both guard positions and room to grow as a shooter, makes him a good bet to settle in as a useful backcourt option in the pros.

He's drawing interest higher than the No. 11 pick as a result. His versatility and unselfishness make him a strong option in this range of the draft, and he's a player who would enhance the Blazers' guard group.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need: Murray-Boyles

The Bulls don't have much in the way of long-term keepers in the big man department, with Nikola Vucevic, 35, a candidate to be traded and entering the final year of his contract.

They could certainly stand to add some defensive versatility in the frontcourt, something Murray-Boyles brings in abundance. His playmaking ability is a big part of his appeal, as is what he brings off the court with his toughness and unselfishness.

Woo's pick that gets the best value:

Noa Essengue, PF, Ratiopharm Ulm, Germany | TS%: 61.1

Essengue's strong recent play has helped solidify him as a lottery candidate -- his size, mobility and improving motor make him an intriguing bet in this range of the draft. While there's some developmental risk baked in, his productivity this season has been a strong positive indicator. Adding an 18-year-old player with his type of tools and valuable mold makes for a strong proposition in the late lottery.

For the Bulls, this would be a valid upside play, with a big swing on a versatile prospect making sense as they attempt to work their way out of the middle of the Eastern Conference pack.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need:

Joan Beringer, C, Cedevita Olimpija, Adriatic | TS%: 61.5

With part-time starter Clint Capela, 31, entering free agency, the Hawks will likely need to add another big man to the frontcourt to help Onyeka Okongwu, who played a whopping 50 minutes in their final game of the season.

Enter Beringer, a highly intriguing long-term prospect who boasts outstanding physical tools, defensive versatility and shot-blocking prowess. The 18-year-old will need time to fill out his frame and gain experience, but he has the type of length, mobility and timing that isn't easy to come by.

Woo's pick that gets the best value: Demin

The possibility of adding an offensive talent such as Demin this late in the draft should be appealing to any team regardless of need: Ball handlers with his size and passing vision are rare, giving him a chance to hear his name called higher than this.

If Demin's jump shot comes around, it should open up a pathway for him to earn a big role as a tall facilitator on the perimeter. The Hawks don't necessarily need a player in his mold, but the talent is certainly worth a long look regardless.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need:

Carter Bryant, SF/PF, Arizona, Freshman | TS%: 59.9

After adding a wing shooter in Knueppel with their first pick, the Spurs might target a forward who also brings floor spacing with their second lottery pick as well in Bryant.

His 7-foot wingspan, impressive frame, defensive versatility, perimeter shooting and off-court intangibles would complement the other young players the Spurs have assembled.

Woo's pick that gets the best value: Bryant

Bryant's stock has crested in this late-lottery range, with NBA teams bullish on his chances of becoming a reliable 3-and-D wing. Those types of players, particularly if they earn NBA minutes on their rookie contracts, are valuable on any team in nearly any context -- and there aren't all that many of them in this draft class.

While Bryant needs some seasoning before becoming a high-impact player, he makes sense as a priority addition for teams with playoff aspirations such as the Spurs.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need: Essengue

On a team that legitimately goes 12 deep, not even accounting for 2024 lottery pick Nikola Topic, who redshirted this season while recovering from knee surgery, it won't be easy for any rookie to see the floor next season.

Essengue's length, mobility and defensive versatility sliding all over the court might be a match made in heaven with the way the Thunder terrorize opponents on and off the ball and generate turnovers in bunches. Becoming a more reliable perimeter shooter will be key for him getting on the court early in his NBA career, but Essengue has been finding ways to produce regardless, playing at a pretty high level for an 18-year-old and demonstrating his significant long-term upside to tap into.

Woo's pick that gets the best value: Beringer

If there's one team that can clearly prioritize value above all else, it's the Thunder, who have not only the league's deepest roster but are still loaded with future draft capital to keep adding to that group and reloading.

Beringer's strong upside as a rim-running, defensive-minded center has made him a target for teams in this range of the draft, and his lack of experience is less of a concern on a team like Oklahoma City that wouldn't need him to play immediately.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need:

Jase Richardson, PG/SG, Michigan State, Freshman | TS%: 63.2

The Magic need shooting in the worst way but also saw their lack of backcourt depth exposed with the season-ending injury to Jalen Suggs, which forced them to start journeyman Cory Joseph, 33, in the playoffs.

Enter Richardson, a 41% 3-point shooter who brings excellent defensive intensity and a strong understanding of who he is as a player, making him very well suited to operate off the star power of franchise stalwarts Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero.

Woo's pick that gets the best value:

Will Riley, SG/SF, Illinois, Freshman | TS%: 53.8

This spot at No. 16 is around where the next tier of the draft opens up. I'm personally bullish on Riley's long-term upside and would bet on him here in the teens, as wings with his type of size, feel and shooting potential aren't always easy to find outside the lottery.

This would be a developmental pick for the Magic, and Orlando's need for shooting adds to Riley's case at this spot.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need:

Danny Wolf, PF, Michigan, Junior | TS%: 56.6

The Timberwolves are facing considerable uncertainty in the frontcourt this offseason, with both Julius Randle and Naz Reid, who averaged a combined 60 minutes per game, possessing player options in their contracts, allowing them to potentially explore free agency this summer. With both of those situations likely to come to a head after the draft, adding a big man with this pick makes sense as an insurance policy, as retaining both big men might prove too costly.

Wolf has the size and versatility to play either big-man spot, like he did at Michigan, and should be more ready to contribute than most rookies at 21 years old.

Woo's pick that gets the best value:

Asa Newell, PF/C, Georgia, Freshman | TS%: 62.0

Newell has been a bit divisive for teams and has a somewhat wide range, but his youth, productivity and potential to develop into a useful stretch-4 are strong calling cards.

Minnesota should be looking to cultivate roster depth here and potentially thinking long term, due to its limited future draft capital, making Newell an interesting investment who could solve for some of its frontcourt issues in time.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need:

Nolan Traore, PG, Saint-Quentin (France) | TS%: 51.0

The Wizards don't have a sure-fire, starting-caliber point guard they can point to on the roster currently and can afford to take a swing on talent with Traore, who just turned 19 and is arguably the best passer in this draft.

After starting the season projected as a top-10 pick, Traore's draft stock dropped because of inconsistent play, but there's still plenty to like with his size, ballhandling, playmaking creativity and upside, making him a worthy gamble for a team in Washington's situation and at this point in the draft.

Woo's pick that gets the best value:

Liam McNeeley, SG/SF, UConn, Freshman | TS%: 53.6

McNeeley entered the season in the late lottery mix and continues to receive looks in the top 20 thanks to his shooting potential, perimeter versatility and strong pre-college pedigree.

The dearth of quality wings in the middle of the first round would make him a valid play here for the Wizards, who are in full youth movement mode and covet positional size and basketball IQ.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need: McNeeley

The Nets' wing depth isn't particularly impressive, starting the likes of Keon Johnson and Ziaire Williams for 101 games this past season. They were one of the league's worst shooting teams in 2024-25, so a player such as McNeeley, a career 38% 3-point shooter (136 games) at 6-8 who has deep range, can shoot running off screens and brings a little more to the table with his toughness and smarts, could be attractive at this stage of the draft.

McNeeley didn't have as consistent of a season at UConn as some had hoped, but he has proved himself in other settings and has the type of work ethic, competitiveness and feel for the game to maximize his potential long term.

Woo's pick that gets the best value:

Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown, Freshman | TS%: 58.7

Sorber, who has strong defensive prowess, makes for an interesting value proposition due to the foot injury that ended his season, because had he not gotten hurt and had he been able to do more in the predraft process, it's possible he would have made a case to go higher than this projection at No. 19.

The Nets have minutes to offer their rookies next season and will likely be able to maximize the value of a younger developmental player at this spot.

20. Miami Heat (via Golden State)

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need:

Ben Saraf, PG/SG, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany) | TS%: 53.9

The Heat don't have a great deal of shot creation or playmaking they can point to on their current roster, making the point guard position a clear priority this offseason.

Saraf has excellent size, pace and creativity at 6-6, playing a big role for Ratiopharm Ulm in Germany, with an especially impressive playoff campaign to date. His strong instincts on both ends of the floor (combined with his youth) give him intriguing upside he can tap into long term.

Woo's pick that gets the best value: Richardson

Richardson's strong analytical profile mixed with his subpar positional size has made him divisive for NBA front offices, but in this part of the draft he becomes an interesting value bet, with strong role player qualities as a good shooter, decision-maker and willing defender who can help bolster almost any backcourt.

The Heat need help in that area as they continue transitioning to a younger roster.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need:

Nique Clifford, SG, Colorado State, Super Senior | TS%: 60.9

It appears the Jazz will be trying a different strategy after finishing with the league's worst record (17-65), which resulted in netting only the No. 5 pick. "It's go time for us," owner Ryan Smith told ESPN, after adding a new president of basketball operations in Austin Ainge. Adding more teenagers to the roster might not make a great deal of sense in that regard, with the Jazz sporting the second-youngest roster in the NBA (average age of 24.8).

A 23-year-old like Clifford could make sense as a plug-and-play wing with an excellent feel for the game and strong defensive versatility who converted 38% of his 3-pointers for the Rams last season.

Woo's pick that gets the best value: Wolf

The Jazz might not be overly beholden to any player they have on their current roster, with Ainge already on record saying the team plans to compete next season.

That makes Wolf a pretty interesting play at this spot, as a player who could potentially plug in as a rookie and offer interesting mismatch and lineup possibilities. Landing him outside the top 20 would be a worthwhile bet in this situation.

22. Atlanta Hawks (via Los Angeles Lakers)

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need:

Cedric Coward, SF, Washington State/Duke, Junior | TS%: 71.0

The Hawks hiring two veterans to their front office in Bryson Graham and Peter Dinwiddie offers some clarity to their front office, freeing them up to discern how to proceed regarding Trae Young's future in Atlanta.

Assuming they continue with the status quo, adding an older wing prospect with strong perimeter shooting prowess in Coward certainly could make sense, as his 7-2 wingspan should help him play a few different positions alongside the likes of Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher. The small sample size of games at NBA scouts' disposal due to his abbreviated season makes him a tricky evaluation with a pretty wide range on draft night, but his length and shooting should give him a relatively solid floor as his feel for the game, defensive awareness and toughness evolve.

Woo's pick that gets the best value:

Maxime Raynaud, PF/C, Stanford, Senior | TS%: 56.1

After grabbing a guard at No. 13, I have the Hawks going with a frontcourt player with their second pick, with Raynaud on the rise after a strong combine as a stretch-5 with room to grow.

Atlanta's situation points to the way value and fit can intersect -- while there are quality perimeter players left on the board here, some with arguably more upside, there are often diminishing returns in doubling down on overlapping skill sets and limiting rookies' opportunities. Raynaud would plug in nicely as developmental depth.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need: Sorber

Injuries depleted some of the Pacers' frontcourt depth, forcing them to get creative on the trade and free agent market. Myles Turner is a free agent this summer but has proved indispensable to their NBA Finals run.

Drafting a young center such as Sorber to groom and develop long term alongside their young core makes sense, allowing them to focus resources on other positions while their title contention window remains open. Sorber's length, feel for the game and budding skill level give him a chance to emerge as a contributor in the coming years, even if it will take him some time to get there.

Woo's pick that gets the best value: Clifford

The dearth of plug-and-play wings in this class makes Clifford a solid addition in most places in this range of the draft. You can never have too many big, versatile perimeter players, and with the Pacers in the middle of a contending run, adding Clifford at this spot versus going younger could pay immediate dividends.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA Clippers)

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need:

Hugo Gonzalez, SG/SF, Real Madrid, EuroLeague | TS%: 50.9

The Thunder might not even have a roster spot at their disposal for both of their first-round picks, so it's unclear exactly which direction they will go on draft night.

Gonzalez could fit Oklahoma City's style of play with the impressive physical tools and frenetic energy he brings defensively, which has allowed him to carve out a strong role for Real Madrid in the ACB playoffs of late. There's also the possibility a team could convince him to be stashed for another year in Europe -- something that surely wouldn't be appealing to his camp at this stage -- but might be a necessity if the significant buyout in his contract doesn't get paid this offseason (it's an option Real Madrid would surely be open to considering his impactful play). The final withdrawal deadline for the draft is June 15.

Woo's pick that gets the best value: Traore

Traore finished the season on a better note after starting it as a potential top-10 pick, and although he can be inconsistent, this is the range of the draft where he becomes an obvious worthwhile bet.

He still brings attractive playmaking talent to the table, and should he make it all the way down the board into the 20s, a team such as the Thunder, who can let him develop without pressure to produce anytime soon, could wind up with a steal in this range.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need: Raynaud

It's not clear what the Magic's appetite will be for adding two rookie teenagers to an already young roster, perhaps causing them to explore more mature upperclassmen such as Raynaud, who would bring some much-needed frontcourt spacing that the roster currently lacks.

Raynaud, at 7-1, hit 67 3-pointers this season in 35 games and had a strong showing at the NBA draft combine, suggesting there's upside still left to tap into due to his late-blooming trajectory, having focused full-time on basketball only as a high school senior.

Woo's pick that gets the best value: Gonzalez

Gonzalez is another interesting option if he's on the board in the late first round, as a player once viewed as a lottery-level option who has had inconsistent opportunities to showcase himself until recently at Real Madrid.

There's reason to be bullish about his potential, and although he wouldn't address a need for the Magic (who might not end up selecting here anyway), it's a nice value-based opportunity on a prospect with a real pathway to contributing with his energy and defensive mentality.

26. Brooklyn Nets (via New York)

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need: Riley

With four first-rounders at their disposal, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nets take several talent swings, hoping to uncover gems with some of their later picks.

At 6-9 and with the ability to make shots from all over the floor and showcase his creativity as a passer, there's a lot to like about Riley's long-term upside. Even at 19 years old, Riley is clearly at a very early stage of development physically and skillwise -- a positive for the Nets.

Woo's pick that gets the best value: Coward

Coward has benefited from a dearth of bankable wing talent, rising up draft boards despite hardly playing this season.

His lack of high-level experience is a drawback, but his impressive frame and 3-and-D potential make for a nice bet late in the first round. Whether the Nets make either of these picks in the 20s remains to be seen, but drafting Coward is the type of gamble that makes sense for a rebuilding team in their position.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need: Newell

With their final first-rounder, the Nets could certainly look to bolster their frontcourt depth, adding another one-and-done freshman with upside in Newell.

At 6-10, his mobility, aggressiveness and intensity level are significant assets that allowed him to have a highly productive, efficient freshman campaign at Georgia, making 26 3-pointers in 33 games and converting 75% of his free throws, pointing to floor-stretching potential.

Woo's pick that gets the best value: Saraf

Saraf's playmaking ability, size and strong season in Germany make him a valid bet the further he falls in the first round, with room to emerge as a solid NBA option if he can improve as a shooter and hold his own defensively.

As an oversized perimeter creator who could become a valuable multipositional depth option, Saraf is the right type of bet for the Nets if they wind up using these late first-round picks.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need:

Noah Penda, SF/PF, Le Mans, (France)| TS%:55.5

The Celtics have some big needs to address in the wake of Jayson Tatum's season-ending Achilles injury, but they can't have any real expectation to address them in the draft, certainly not this late in the first round.

Finding a combo forward such as Penda, who's capable of soaking up minutes, hopefully gaining some experience and perhaps emerging as capable of adding value in a year from now, would be a major win. Penda's versatility and strong feel for the game played an important role in carving out a strong role in the French first division. He is an intelligent passer who slides all over the court on defense and plays a mature style of basketball for a 20-year-old.

Woo's pick that gets the best value:

Walter Clayton Jr., PG, Florida, Senior | TS%: 61.1

The Celtics hit a home run selecting Payton Pritchard at No. 26 in the first round in 2020, and could see value in developing another scoring-oriented reserve guard in Clayton.

With Boston likely to roster its draft picks as it considers changes to the team moving forward, Clayton might be useful right away as a bench option who can pinch hit for its other guards or step in if the Celtics make trades. His shooting, explosiveness and toughness give him a chance to succeed in a role long term.

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need: Clayton

The Suns have a lot to figure out beyond the draft, but finding backcourt help would be a nice start, and selecting a senior in Clayton could go a long way. Clayton is coming off a spectacular NCAA tournament in which he showed off his scoring instincts, shotmaking prowess and aggressiveness in a major way, helping Florida win a national championship.

Tyus Jones (who started 58 games, averaging 27 minutes per game) is entering free agency, meaning there are certainly minutes to be had at the Suns' point guard position.

Woo's pick that gets the best value:

Rasheer Fleming, PF, Saint Joseph's, Junior | TS%: 64.4

With Kevin Durant trade talks swirling, the Suns are likely entering a transition phase with their roster; they badly needed an infusion of length and defensive versatility last season.

This pick could be best maximized with someone such as Fleming, who should be able to knock down open shots and offer passable minutes early in his career. Position and fit aside, simply finding a legitimate contributor at No. 29 would be a win for a team that doesn't control its future draft capital.

30. LA Clippers (via Oklahoma City)

Givony's pick that fills the biggest need: Fleming

The Clippers don't control their draft pick outright in any of the next three years and have major salary cap hurdles to navigate with their roster in the near future, making it essential they hit on the picks they do have in their possession.

Fleming would represent a swing on attempting to add a player who is already productive and physically mature enough to hopefully contribute soon, but also has upside to grow into long term. Fleming scores efficiently inside and outside the arc and can slide all over the court defensively with his 7-5 wingspan.

Woo's pick that gets the best value:

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton, Super Senior | TS%: 68.5

This is another spot where need and value intersect for me: While Kalkbrenner doesn't necessarily offer the most upside, he's likely to become a serviceable rim protector off the bench -- a role the Clippers were missing on last season's roster.

Nabbing a useful roster player with the last pick in the first round, on a cost-controlled contract, could be meaningful for the Clippers, who are in a competitive window but have a number of high-priced contracts.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service used by NBA, NCAA and international teams.

Jeremy Woo is an NBA analyst specializing in prospect evaluation and the draft. He was previously a staff writer and draft insider at Sports Illustrated.