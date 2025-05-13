Celtics star Jayson Tatum leaves the game after an injury in the fourth quarter vs. the Knicks. (1:05)

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon, the team announced.

Boston said there is no timetable currently available for his return but noted he is expected to make a full recovery.

The injury occurred with 2:58 left in Monday night's Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks. The Celtics had just lost possession of the ball and as Tatum lunged toward it, his right leg gave out and he crumpled to the court in obvious pain while grabbing at his leg above the ankle. He eventually was helped to his feet and carried off the court and into a wheelchair.

The Celtics will be without their four-time All-NBA forward when they attempt to avoid elimination in Game 5 on Wednesday in Boston.