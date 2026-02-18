Magic's Franz Wagner out indefinitely due to ankle soreness

Franz Wagner goes down after getting hit on a layup attempt and gingerly walks to the locker room. (0:35)

Open Extended Reactions

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner will be sidelined indefinitely after recent tests showed that he requires additional time and rehabilitation for soreness from his left high ankle sprain, the team announced Wednesday.

The Magic will reevaluate Wagner's progress in three weeks, the team added.

Wagner has missed 25 of the Magic's past 29 games since sustaining the high ankle sprain Dec. 7 against the New York Knicks, and hasn't played more than two games in a row since suffering the original injury.

Wagner's setback continues a difficult run of injury woes for the Magic. Over last season and this campaign, Orlando's trio of Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs have played in only 14.1% of games (19 of 135). However, in the 148 minutes Wagner, Banchero and Suggs have been on the court together this season, the Magic are shooting 50.9% from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range while outscoring their opponents by 40 points.

In 28 games this season, Wagner is averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 47.9% from the floor. Orlando is averaging 117.2 PPG when he plays, but just 112.7 without him on the floor.

The Magic, who are 28-25 on the season, are 16-12 with Wagner in the lineup this season and 12-13 when he doesn't play, according to ESPN Research. The 25 games missed this season are a career high for Wagner.

The Magic return from the All-Star break Thursday night against the Kings in Sacramento. They then face the Phoenix Suns, LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, all on the road, before returning home for a four-game homestand in Orlando.