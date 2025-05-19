Open Extended Reactions

Now that the 2025 NBA draft combine -- complete with measurements, athletic testing, drills and 5-on-5 scrimmages -- is over, it's time to hear what league insiders are saying about the top prospects and look closer at how each player's performance in Chicago affected his draft stock.

Are there any questions surrounding the Dallas Mavericks' most obvious choice of drafting Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick? The Brooklyn Nets, with four first-round picks, have options, but which players fit best? Who will the Philadelphia 76ers target at No. 3 with a wide selection of prospects consisting of Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, Tre Johnson, Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel likely on the board?

Many international prospects, including Joan Beringer and Noa Essengue, couldn't attend the combine because they were playing with their clubs, so they will have have to attend a combine organized by the NBA in Treviso, Italy, from June 4-7. NBA teams will also hold individual workouts that will help them narrow their boards and get a better handle on whom they might select during the draft in Brooklyn, which begins June 25 (8 p.m. ET, ABC and ESPN).

Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo share their post-combine mock draft of the 59 picks, which reflects a thorough evaluation of the 2025 class and considers intel from scouts and front-office personnel. The New York Knicks' second-round pick was rescinded by the NBA after an investigation into Jalen Brunson's free agency signing in the summer of 2022.

First round

Cooper Flagg, SF/PF, Duke

Freshman | TS%: 60.0

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-7¾ | Weight: 221

Standing reach: 8-10½ | Wingspan: 7-0

Intel and fit: Lightning struck the Mavericks in an incredible stroke of fortune, allowing their beleaguered fan base to turn the page from the Luka Doncic trade and focus on acquiring one of the future faces of the NBA in Flagg. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported shortly after the draft lottery that Mavericks ownership will not entertain trade opportunities and plans to select Flagg No. 1, as expected.

All indications from Flagg's camp are that he is thrilled with potentially joining a playoff-contending team with strong veterans, despite initially appearing shocked by the lottery's outcome. Sources told ESPN that Flagg is scheduling a visit to Dallas.

Flagg had a spectacular freshman season at Duke, eliminating doubt about who will be the No. 1 pick. Just the fourth freshman to win the Wooden Award as the most outstanding player in college basketball, Flagg brought exceptional competitiveness and defensive versatility while impacting the game in every facet. He made jumpers from all over the floor, shouldered significant shot-creation responsibility and made teammates better with his passing.

Scouts' only question is whether Flagg projects as "merely" an NBA All-Star, or if, as some scouts suggest, he can become one of the league's most impactful players on both ends of the floor. -- Givony

play 1:12 Cooper Flagg: I haven't thought a ton yet how I'd fit in with Mavs Cooper Flagg discusses year-over-year improvements and what it would be like to play on the Dallas Mavericks as the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

Dylan Harper, PG/SG, Rutgers

Freshman | TS%: 59.3

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-4½ | Weight: 213

Standing reach: 8-6 | Wingspan: 6-10½

Intel and fit: Already operating from one of the strongest long-term positions in the league, the Spurs drew lottery luck for the third straight year, jumping six spots to No. 2 and earning the right to select Harper, the consensus option after Flagg goes off the board.

San Antonio was thrilled with its lottery luck, and early signs indicate that it is very comfortable with Harper, prioritizing the best available talent over fit concerns in a backcourt that features De'Aaron Fox and NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle. Building around Victor Wembanyama (21 years old), Castle (20) and Harper (19) on rookie contracts is an enviable foundation that offers tremendous short-term flexibility from a salary cap perspective. This selection would raise questions about the Spurs shooting and splitting up ballhandling duties among their guards, but Harper has substantial talent, and selecting him is easy to justify.

Though trade speculation has swirled around San Antonio and this pick since lottery night, at this stage of the process, it appears to be simply that. The Spurs want to get Wembanyama to the playoffs, but don't have to rush into a blockbuster deal, be it for Giannis Antetokounmpo (should he become available) or a different star.

San Antonio has the future draft capital to keep Harper and still significantly upgrade its roster at a lesser cost. Rival teams expect the Spurs will entertain their options, but the wide assumption is Harper will be the pick, barring a blockbuster move. -- Woo

play 0:50 Fact or Fiction: Dylan Harper would be a perfect fit with the Spurs Bobby Marks believes Dylan Harper would be a perfect fit with the Spurs with the No. 2 pick in the draft.

Airious "Ace" Bailey, SG/SF, Rutgers

Freshman | TS%: 54.0

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-7½ | Weight: 202

Standing reach: 8-11 | Wingspan: 7-0½

Intel and fit: This is where the draft gets really interesting, as the 76ers are unsurprisingly signaling they are looking at a wide group of prospects, consisting of Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, Tre Johnson, Khaman Maluach, and Kon Knueppel. Bailey -- widely considered this draft's third-most-talented prospect -- is the natural fit here, as he could seamlessly slide into the Sixers' lineup at shooting guard, small forward or power forward, operating alongside any of their current players.

The feedback coming out of Chicago suggests Bailey is somewhat polarizing in internal front-office conversations because of questions about his feel for the game and "unpolished" team interviews, which one NBA general manager compared to Anthony Edwards' during the predraft process (Minnesota drafted him No. 1 in 2020). Bailey hasn't come off as "buttoned up" as some of his lottery peers but drew strong marks from a handful of executives who appreciated his candor and willingness to display his big personality.

Some teams expect the Sixers to be active in trade conversations, with names such as Kevin Durant (Phoenix) and Lauri Markkanen (Utah) as potential targets in packages that could include Paul George and the No. 3 pick. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has made a career of being active and aggressive on the trade front, but historically, it's rare to see a top-three pick being traded.

Adding a young, talented prospect could be appealing as a reset to the team's timeline, offering long-term hope among Joel Embiid's injury concerns and George's significant contract, which might not age well. -- Givony

VJ Edgecombe, SG, Baylor

Freshman | TS%: 56.1

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-4 | Weight: 193

Standing reach: 8-5½ | Wingspan: 6-7½

Intel and fit: Though dropping one slot was disappointing for the Hornets, they were the only team with top-four lottery odds to remain there. The No. 4 pick is still advantageous with the way the board falls, as Charlotte will operate knowing that at least Edgecombe or Bailey will be available, both of whom would represent significant talent upgrades. Edgecombe is widely viewed as the safer of the two for Charlotte, but there's not a consensus for teams after Flagg and Harper come off the board, making this range of the draft interesting to discern. Considering the Hornets' needs, it wouldn't be surprising to see Tre Johnson receive a look here as well.

On paper, Edgecombe is a natural fit, sliding between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, with his downhill explosiveness, slashing style and significant defensive potential complementing Ball's vision and creativity and Miller's shotmaking prowess. He also offers room to grow into a larger ballhandling role, which could make him more attractive to Charlotte, providing a long-term option in the backcourt.

The Hornets took a patient approach at the trade deadline, and opposing teams are curious about their level of urgency this offseason, having sold at the trade deadline but also having missed the playoffs nine straight seasons. -- Woo

Jeremiah Fears, PG, Oklahoma

Freshman | TS%: 57.0

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-2½ | Weight: 179

Standing reach: 8-2½ | Wingspan: 6-5¼

Intel and fit: Dropping from the projected No. 1 slot ahead of the lottery to the No. 5 pick was a setback for Utah's fan base and front office, creating questions about the team's timeline and the value of undergoing another painful season hunting for a top pick in 2026.

With the roster in significant need of star power, it makes sense to take a long look at a prospect such as Fears, who had an outstanding season at Oklahoma despite -- at 18 years old -- being one of the youngest players in college basketball. His combination of size, speed, pace, shotmaking and shot creation gives him significant long-term upside, as he can get anywhere on the floor to create for teammates, finish skillfully in the lane or head to the free throw line.

Drafting Fears would likely have a roster trickle-down effect, as the Jazz selected point guards (Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier) in each of the past two drafts. The biggest questions revolve around the long-term status of Markkanen, a two-time All-Star who would have an active market if the Jazz were open to trading him. Going from the NBA's worst record (17-65) to the No. 5 pick was a stern reminder of the pitfalls of rebuilding, but it's unclear how else the Jazz can take the next step in building a championship-contending roster. -- Givony

Tre Johnson, SG, Texas

Freshman | TS%: 56.1

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-4¾ | Weight: 190

Standing reach: 8-5 | Wingspan: 6-10¼

Intel and fit: The Wizards are in a similar boat to the Jazz after dropping four slots in a worst-case lottery scenario, albeit in an earlier stage of their full-scale rebuild.

The Wizards continue to search for star talent in the draft and will take a swing on whichever player falls out of the top five. In this scenario, it's Johnson, who would fill an immediate need and also offer upside to grow as their potential long-term shooting guard. He's among the draft's better perimeter shooters, with solid positional size and an aggressive approach. He helped himself at Texas while showcased in a huge role.

Johnson has been another polarizing player for teams because of questions about his style of play, which has, at times, been characterized by scouts as selfish as he rose through the high school and college ranks. Coming out of the interview process in Chicago, those questions remain for some teams -- there are lingering concerns about his shot selection, and how he might adjust to varied usage long term -- but there aren't many players in the class with his caliber of scoring talent.

The Wizards can offer him an immediate offensive role and develop him, making them (on paper) one of the better fits for Johnson in the top 10. -- Woo

play 2:05 Texas' Tre Johnson declares for NBA draft Texas' Tre Johnson joins "NBA Today" to discuss his decision to declare for the draft.

Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Freshman | TS%: 74.7

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 7-0¾ | Weight: 252

Standing reach: 9-6 | Wingspan: 7-6¾

Intel and fit: Another team that took a big slip after a tough season. The Pelicans have only the No. 7 pick after posting a 21-61 record, a tough way for new lead executives Joe Dumars and Troy Weaver to start their tenure.

The Pelicans need significant star power, but with top prospects such as Bailey or Fears projected to be picked earlier, selecting a high-upside big man such as Maluach makes sense.

Maluach is one of the draft's youngest prospects, turning 19 on Sept. 14, and has considerable room for growth physically and skill-wise. He plays with tremendous intensity and is beloved by coaches and teammates, thanks to his unique off-court intangibles.

His ability to anchor a defense with his wingspan and provide vertical spacing as a roller and cutter while sprinting the floor aggressively in transition will be attractive to any team looking for a center to build around long term, including potentially the Hornets or Wizards, picking at No. 4 and No. 6, respectively. -- Givony

Kon Knueppel, SG/SF, Duke

Freshman | TS%: 64.8

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-5 | Weight: 219

Standing reach: 8-5½ | Wingspan: 6-6¼

Intel and fit: Count the Nets among the many disappointed lottery teams, dropping two spots from No. 6 to No. 8 after San Antonio and Dallas jumped.

Brooklyn has veteran players, including Cameron Johnson, four first-round picks in this draft and future assets to dangle if it wants to move higher in the lottery. Teams expect the Nets, who are also operating in the interest of present and future cap space, to consolidate some of what they have.

Knueppel's reliable offensive play and high-level shooting would be a nice building block for the Nets, with his skill set augmenting most lineups no matter how they choose to build long term. League insiders see additional scoring and playmaking upside that weren't featured last season at Duke because of his role.

There's also an interesting case for selecting and developing a young ball handler such as Egor Demin or Kasparas Jakucionis, or going with the offensive upside of Derik Queen, if the Nets stay at this spot. -- Woo

Collin Murray-Boyles, PF/C, South Carolina

Sophomore | TS%: 64.0

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-6½ | Weight: 239

Standing reach: 8-10 | Wingspan: 7-0¾

Intel and fit: The Raptors could go in many directions with this pick, with young, multipositional players scattered throughout the roster, and plenty of options with the many players they've assembled via the draft and trades in recent years.

Murray-Boyles would fit in from a culture and toughness standpoint, adding more defensive versatility and playmaking, even if his lack of perimeter shooting isn't ideal as a potential floor-spacer for Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram.

Picking ninth in what many NBA insiders consider an eight-player group composing the top tiers of the class, a best-player-available strategy makes sense for Toronto, a plan this front office has followed in the past. Murray-Boyles' unique blend of passing, foul drawing, finishing prowess and defensive playmaking has him rated as a potential top-5 pick in some NBA team analytic models, especially because he doesn't turn 20 until mid-June. -- Givony

Kasparas Jakucionis, PG, Illinois

Freshman | TS%: 59.8

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-4¾ | Weight: 205

Standing reach: 8-3½ | Wingspan: 6-7¾

Intel and fit: This pick is viewed around the league as a luxury asset for the Rockets, who are frequently mentioned by other teams as a big-trade candidate to build on what they accomplished this season. Houston has the draft assets and young talent to target whichever star becomes available next, as well as Reed Sheppard, who presumably is waiting to take on more minutes next season.

If Houston keeps the pick, this is likely a best-available situation, and Jakucionis holds a good case at No. 10. His playmaking vision, shooting ability and intangibles coupled with excellent positional size for a ball handler (he measured similarly to Terance Mann in 2019 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in 2013) make him a versatile backcourt addition for nearly any team.

He will need to sharpen his decision-making and cut down on turnovers to see maximum time on the ball long term. Though some teams have speculated he could slip out of the top 10 because of how the board is falling, Jakucionis' range appears fairly solid in the Nos. 8-to-12 range at this stage. -- Woo

Egor Demin, PG/SG, BYU

Freshman | TS%: 51.3

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-9¼ | Weight: 199

Standing reach: 8-9½ | Wingspan: 6-10¼

Intel and fit: Demin had a positive week at the combine in Chicago, measuring bigger than expected at 6-9½ in shoes and then putting on one of the most impressive pro day performances we've seen in some time, causing even the most skeptical of NBA evaluators to acknowledge his undeniable talent.

Demin has made significant gains with his body and will continue to fill out with his youthful appearance, while making a barrage of 3-pointers with picture-perfect mechanics and a lightning-quick release that offered significant room for optimism despite hitting 27% of his 3-pointers in his lone season at BYU. Also, NBA teams raved about his interviews in Chicago, where he came off as serious.

The Trail Blazers can go in several directions with this pick, and adding a big guard with a strong feel for the game who can slide into different roster configurations could be interesting long term. -- Givony

Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Freshman | TS%: 60.0

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-9¼ | Weight: 247

Standing reach: 9-1½ | Wingspan: 7-0½

Intel and fit: The Bulls reacquired this once top-10 protected pick at the deadline in the Zach LaVine trade, guaranteeing they would add a prospect as they navigate out of the middle of the Eastern Conference standings. Chicago is in position to draft the best available talent, but is in greater need of frontcourt help, which will make Queen an interesting option if he slips to No. 12.

Queen had an excellent season at Maryland and is in the mix for teams as high as the mid-lottery, but looks to have a bit of a wider range. He came in at a legitimate 6-10 in shoes, but fared poorly in athletic testing at the combine and didn't shoot convincingly in drills. Though unsurprising, those are two key areas for his long-term development that teams will question as he hits the workout circuit.

He's a major offensive talent whose skill set separates him from the other bigs in this class -- ultimately, his film should speak louder than the combine data -- and whichever team selects him will believe it can get the most out of him. His proponents around the league see an intelligent player whose potential is high in the long run. -- Woo

play 1:42 Maryland's Derik Queen announces NBA decision Maryland big man Derik Queen joins Scott Van Pelt to announce his intention to enter the NBA draft.

Joan Beringer, C, Cedevita Olimpija

Adriatic | TS%: 61.5

Intel and fit: It's difficult to speculate which direction the Hawks will go with this pick until we see what their front office looks like after the ouster of general manager Landry Fields last month. The Hawks have held discussions with some of the most prominent agents in the industry, as well as some big-name NBA executives. They might elect to hire more of a senior advisor figure to work alongside new GM Onsi Saleh.

With the first of two first-round picks, taking a swing on a high-upside prospect such as Beringer would make sense, especially with starting center Clint Capela entering free agency. Beringer, 18, has been surprisingly impactful for Cedevita this season, leading the Adriatic League in block percentage.

His tremendous physical tools, combined with his ability to cover ground on the perimeter, switch onto smaller players, and protect the rim, show he has significant potential, especially because he has been playing basketball for only three years. -- Givony

Carter Bryant, SF/PF, Arizona

Freshman | TS%: 59.9

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-6½ | Weight: 214

Standing reach: 8-10 | Wingspan: 6-11¾

Intel and fit: Even before the prospective addition of Harper at No. 2 became plausible, the Spurs needed maximal spacing around Victor Wembanyama and their guards. They should have an opportunity to address that with their second first-round pick. Bryant is a strong fit on paper if he's available at No. 14.

Although his box score production was modest in a supporting role at Arizona, NBA teams have been intrigued all season, drawn to his promising shooting stroke, passing feel, and a strong physical frame with similar measurements to Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith.

Bryant has room to pack on significant strength that would give him some defensive versatility, as well. As a two-way contributor who won't need on-ball usage to add value, Bryant can slide neatly into the long-term plans for most any team, which could put him in play for teams higher than this. -- Woo

Noa Essengue, PF, Ratiopharm Ulm

Germany | TS%: 61.1

Intel and fit: With three picks among the top 44 selections, but 14 players expected to be under contract next season, it's unclear how much room Oklahoma City has on its roster to add more rookies. Packaging picks to move up in the draft, trading nonrotation players to other destinations, or kicking the can down the road, swapping this year's picks for future first-rounders, might be options for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City wouldn't have a great deal of use for a player such as Essengue, but it has very few needs that this draft would help resolve. The team will likely go for a best-talent-available approach if it uses all of its picks. -- Givony

Jase Richardson, PG/SG, Michigan State

Freshman | TS%: 63.2

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-0½ | Weight: 178

Standing reach: 8-2½ | Wingspan: 6-6

Intel and fit: After back-to-back playoff appearances, Orlando's front office seems intent on helping the team win its first playoff series since 2010, saying it plans to "look through a more win-now lens." That might signal a willingness to part with one or both of the team's first-rounders (the Magic also hold the No. 25 pick) if "proven offensive help" becomes available, a search that will likely continue through the offseason.

Should the Magic keep this pick, drafting a player such as Richardson, who possesses an excellent feel for the game, strong defensive intensity, and hit 41% of his 3-pointers this season, makes sense. His ability to play off the ball alongside two prolific shot-creators in Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero would also be a plus, as Richardson showed with his willingness to play a role at Michigan State, where he demonstrated character and winning qualities. -- Givony

Danny Wolf, PF, Michigan

Junior | TS%: 56.6

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-10½ | Weight: 251

Standing reach: 9-1 | Wingspan: 7-2¼

Intel and fit: The Timberwolves are in the middle of a contention window and lucked into a surprise first-round pick in a valuable part of the draft thanks to the Detroit Pistons earning a playoff spot and conveying this lotto-protected selection, acquired from New York in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade, to Minnesota.

This pick figures to be a best-available situation for the team that holds the league's least future draft capital, with the Wolves also holding the No. 31 pick as a useful asset. The two picks create a nice opportunity for Minnesota to find value and get younger around Edwards, its three-time All-Star.

Wolf's mix of perimeter functionality, passing and interior size (he measured at 6-10½ barefoot, putting him close to 7 feet in shoes with a 7-2¼ wingspan) makes him an intriguing player for creative teams. With Julius Randle and Naz Reid holding player options for next season, adding a younger forward in Wolf to the mix would be an interesting consideration as the Timberwolves sift through their options. -- Woo

18. Washington Wizards (via Memphis)

Liam McNeeley, SG/SF, UConn

Freshman | TS%: 53.6

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-6¾ | Weight: 214

Standing reach: 8-3½ | Wingspan: 6-8½

Intel and fit: Expect the Wizards to keep making draft picks as they add to the fifth-youngest roster in the league with an average age of 25.1. In this scenario, after drafting Johnson, Washington would add a more versatile complementary wing in McNeeley, who would fit with its preferences for positional size and feel.

McNeeley measured and tested a little better than expected at the combine (6-8 in shoes and 215 pounds) and seems to be trending positively. After an ankle injury hampered him for a chunk of his freshman season at UConn, he'll have an opportunity to help himself on the workout circuit, where he can reaffirm some of the questions around his athleticism and long-range shooting, and remind teams why he entered the season viewed as a lottery candidate. -- Woo

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Milwaukee)

Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

Freshman | TS%: 58.7

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-9¼ | Weight: 262

Standing reach: 9-1 | Wingspan: 7-6

Intel and fit: With the second of their four first-round picks, the Nets could go in many directions, likely taking swings on talent while considering the importance of acquiring size in a league that has swayed back toward seriously valuing big men.

Sorber isn't expected to conduct on-court activity during the predraft process as he recovers from foot surgery in February. Still, his strong feel for the game, defensive versatility, length, physicality and skill level as a pick-and-roll finisher are attractive qualities at 19 years old that should draw plenty of attention in this portion of the draft.

In Chicago, his wingspan was measured at 7-6, allowing him to play much bigger than his 6-10½ (in shoes) height. -- Givony

20. Miami Heat (via Golden State)

Nolan Traore, PG, Saint-Quentin

France | TS%: 51.0

Intel and fit: The Heat received this pick in the Jimmy Butler III trade and have had success selecting in the middle of the draft in recent years, adding Jaime Jaquez Jr. at No. 18 and Kel'el Ware at No. 15 in the past two drafts. Miami has played Tyler Herro on the ball quite a bit but would benefit from adding a true point guard to hold down the backcourt long term, with a big shot-creation void to fill on the roster sans Butler.

Traore would amount to a big swing if he falls to this spot. Some scouts view him as a lottery-worthy talent, but an inconsistent season in France has put a damper on his draft stock. His size and speed, playmaking ability and promise as a shooter offer obvious upside if he can put everything together.

This far down in the draft, Traore is an attractive pick for a team like the Heat, who have historically had success developing prospects within their program. -- Woo

Asa Newell, PF/C, Georgia

Freshman | TS%: 62.0

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-9 | Weight: 224

Standing reach: 8-11½ | Wingspan: 6-11¼

Intel and fit: The Jazz own this second first-round pick by way of Minnesota in the Rudy Gobert trade. After selecting a point guard in Fears in the lottery, taking a swing on a talented young big man such as Newell makes sense.

Teams searching for frontcourt help earlier in the draft are also interested in him. Newell's combine measurements will likely mean he will play mostly power forward in the NBA.

Nevertheless, his mobility, aggressiveness and intensity are significant assets that allowed him to have a highly productive, efficient freshman campaign. Newell made 26 3-pointers in 33 games and converted 75% of his free throws, positive signs that scouts believe could point to him becoming a more consistent outside shooter (29% 3-point percentage). -- Givony

play 0:20 Asa Newell gets the hoop and the harm Asa Newell gets the hoop and the harm

22. Atlanta Hawks (via Los Angeles Lakers)

Will Riley, SG/SF, Illinois

Freshman | TS%: 53.8

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-8¼ | Weight: 185

Standing reach: 8-8 | Wingspan: 6-8¾

Intel and fit: It's difficult to identify a clear direction for the Hawks, as previously mentioned, until Atlanta finalizes a hire to lead its front office. But with the Hawks already adding big man Beringer, they can take a best-available approach with Riley, another young player who has substantial long-term upside as his body and skill set mature.

He will be in the discussion for teams selecting higher than this, with excellent size for a wing (measuring over 6-8 barefoot at the combine) and room to add strength. His terrific offensive instincts and potential to make shots from the perimeter at a high level check important boxes if a team can afford him some patience. -- Woo

Nique Clifford, SG, Colorado State

Super Senior | TS%: 60.9

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-5¼ | Weight: 202

Standing reach: 8-6½ | Wingspan: 6-8

Intel and fit: In the middle of a heavyweight battle with the New York Knicks for a trip to the NBA Finals, the Pacers might not be as focused on the draft as some of their league counterparts.

Every team is actively seeking wing depth, and Clifford will be getting looks higher than this because of his plug-and-play, Swiss Army knife-type profile, combining an excellent feel for the game with strong defensive versatility while converting 38% of his 3-pointers the past two seasons. -- Givony

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA Clippers)

Maxime Raynaud, PF/C, Stanford

Senior | TS%: 56.1

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 7-0¼ | Weight: 236

Standing reach: 9-2 | Wingspan: 7-1¼

Intel and fit: It's difficult to envision Oklahoma City using its three picks among the top 44 selections with its current roster situation. Nevertheless, the Thunder have several months to determine a plan, and there will be no shortage of suitors if they elect to trade picks.

Raynaud was one of the big winners at the combine, being arguably the most impressive performer of the scrimmages, after measuring over 7 feet barefoot with a huge 9-2 standing reach. Raynaud's ability to stretch the floor as a center is valuable in today's NBA, but the fact he more than held his own defensively in Chicago, both hedging screens out to the 3-point line and altering shots at the rim, was just as important. -- Givony

25. Orlando Magic (via Denver)

Hugo Gonzalez, SG/SF, Real Madrid

EuroLeague | TS%: 50.9

Intel and fit: This is the Magic's second first-round selection, acquired from Denver in 2021 in the Aaron Gordon trade. It's unclear whether the front office will add two more rookies to what's already one of the youngest rosters in the NBA, especially with few roster spots available. Still, hitting on these picks could have significant value projecting long term with the cost-controlled nature of rookie-scale contracts, especially in a deep draft like this.

Gonzalez, 19, has had difficulty gaining traction this season amid inconsistent playing time with Real Madrid, hitting 29% of his 3-pointers. When given the opportunity, Gonzalez has shown his defensive intensity, feel for the game and explosiveness. He can guard multiple positions, and has shown glimpses of the passing prowess and winning qualities that made him a highly regarded prospect at a young age.

His difficult team context and the fact that he might not be able to travel to the United States for private workouts might cause him to be under-drafted relative to the talent he displayed in previous settings, where he looked like a clear-cut lottery pick. -- Givony

26. Brooklyn Nets (via New York)

Yaxel Lendeborg, PF/C, UAB/Michigan

Senior | TS%: 61.3

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-8½ | Weight: 234

Standing reach: 9-0½ | Wingspan: 7-4

Intel and fit: Rival teams expect the Nets to explore moving one or both of these picks in the 20s, as they manage their roster and salary cap situation to best position themselves moving forward.

Lendeborg faced one of the highest-profile, stay-or-go decisions among prospects at the combine, measuring quite well and turning in a solid, if not spectacular, showing in scrimmages, with Michigan coach Dusty May and members of his staff in Chicago to support him. NBA teams are aware Lendeborg has a multimillion-dollar NIL package to attend Michigan next season, and it wasn't clear by the end of the week as to whether he had done enough to secure the type of guarantee that might keep him in the draft.

He was highly productive last season at UAB and will step into a huge role with the Wolverines as the ostensible replacement for Wolf, giving him an opportunity to improve his draft stock if he withdraws now. -- Woo

Rasheer Fleming, PF, Saint Joseph's

Junior | TS%: 64.4

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-8¼ | Weight: 232

Standing reach: 9-1 | Wingspan: 7-5¼

Intel and fit: The Nets might not be the team selecting here, which would make these picks in the late 20s interesting swing spots.

Fleming didn't participate in 5-on-5 scrimmages at the combine, but had impressive measurements. His excellent size and how effectively he scored this season for Saint Joseph's give him some attractive role-player qualities.

As a late-blooming player who is still lacking in ball skills and overall awareness at times, Fleming is more of a developmental addition than a true plug-and-play option in the late first round. -- Woo

Noah Penda, SF/PF, Le Mans

France | TS%: 55.5

Intel and fit: Rival teams expected changes to the Celtics' roster next season because of their massive payroll, even before Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury. Boston appears headed toward an active summer to reposition the franchise for more sustainable success. Though a full-on teardown isn't likely, the Celtics control their first-round pick in 2026 and 2027, giving them a runway to rethink things depending on the state of their roster and the course of Tatum's recovery.

Penda's strong feel for the game and two-way impact, after a productive and well-rounded season in France, would make him an interesting sleeper target in this part of the draft. He offers excellent role-player traits as a smart decision-maker and defensive playmaker if he can make enough shots to earn NBA minutes. It remains to be seen what his availability will be for stateside workouts, with the Pro A season still ongoing. -- Woo

Walter Clayton Jr., PG, Florida

Senior | TS%: 61.1

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-2 | Weight: 199

Standing reach: 8-1½ | Wingspan: 6-4

The Suns last year drafted two ready-made contributors in Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro and plugged them in their rotation, and would have an opportunity to do the same with Clayton, the NCAA tournament's most outstanding player after helping Florida win a national championship.

Despite measuring smaller than expected at the combine, Clayton brings tremendous shotmaking prowess and all-around scoring talent, making big plays in clutch moments all season while creating chaos for opposing defenses with his speed and unpredictability. The fact he can play on or off the ball, alongside Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, could be attractive. -- Givony

play 1:19 Walter Clayton Jr. explains the last play against Houston and his draft stock Walter Clayton Jr. joins "First Take" to discuss Florida winning the national championship and his NBA draft stock.

30. LA Clippers (via Oklahoma City)

Cedric Coward, SF, Washington State/Duke

Junior | TS%: 71.0

Combine measurements:

Height without shoes: 6-5¼ | Weight: 213

Standing reach: 8-10 | Wingspan: 7-2¼

Intel and fit: The Clippers won't control their draft for the next four seasons, with picks and swaps outgoing until 2030 and the team in win-now mode. Taking a gamble on a relatively unproven prospect such as Coward would be a high-risk, high-reward approach.

There has been plenty of buzz around Coward of late, with signs out of Chicago pointing to him remaining in the draft, despite a transfer commitment to Duke for next season. Many NBA teams we spoke with are hesitant about his surprising rise, given the fact that he played six games at Washington State before a shoulder injury ended his season. But his unusual trajectory from Division III to Eastern Washington to what appears to be guaranteed-contract territory is fascinating.

Though his lack of film against high-level college competition is a concern for NBA teams, Coward is the type of wing teams love draft, and it matters that he was efficient and productive at Eastern Washington. Still not cleared for contact as of last week, Coward measured with a 7-2¼ wingspan at the combine, shot the ball well in drills, and looked the part as he made his case to NBA teams. Despite not having played competitively since November, his draft projection seems to be moving in his favor. -- Woo

Second round

play 0:13 Drake Powell gets the and-1 to fall Drake Powell gets the and-1 to fall

31. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Utah)

Drake Powell, SG/SF, North Carolina, freshman

32. Boston Celtics (via Washington)

Ben Saraf, PG/SG, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

33. Charlotte Hornets

Labaron Philon, PG/SG, Alabama, freshman

34. Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans)

Adou Thiero, PF, Arkansas

35. Philadelphia 76ers

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton, super senior

36. Brooklyn Nets

Yanic Konan Niederhauser, C, Penn State, junior

37. Detroit Pistons (via Toronto)

Tahaad Pettiford, PG, Auburn, freshman

38. San Antonio Spurs

Alex Condon, C, Florida, sophomore

39. Toronto Raptors (via Portland)

Alex Toohey, SF/PF, Sydney (Australia)

40. Washington Wizards (via Phoenix)

Chaz Lanier, SG, Tennessee, super senior

41. Golden State Warriors (via Miami)

Hansen Yang, C, Qingdao (China)

42. Sacramento Kings (via Chicago)

Bogoljub Markovic, PF/C, Mega Superbet (Adriatic)

43. Utah Jazz (via Dallas)

Miles Byrd, SG, San Diego State, sophomore

44. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Atlanta)

Jamir Watkins, SG/SF, Florida State, senior

45. Chicago Bulls (via Sacramento)

Johni Broome, C, Auburn, super senior

46. Orlando Magic

Rocco Zikarsky, C, Brisbane (Australia)

47. Milwaukee Bucks (via Detroit)

Darrion Williams, SF/PF, Texas Tech, junior

48. Memphis Grizzlies (via Golden State)

John Tonje, SF, Wisconsin, super senior

49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Milwaukee)

Michael Ruzic, PF/C, Joventut (ACB)

50. New York Knicks (via Memphis)

Eric Dixon, PF, Villanova, super senior

51. LA Clippers (via Minnesota)

Tyrese Proctor, PG, Duke, junior

52. Phoenix Suns (via Denver)

Sion James, SF, Duke, super senior

53. Utah Jazz (via LA Clippers)

Kam Jones, PG/SG, Marquette, senior

54. Indiana Pacers

Koby Brea, SG/SF, Kentucky, super senior

55. Los Angeles Lakers

Vladislav Goldin, C, Michigan, super senior

56. Memphis Grizzlies (via Houston)

Javon Small, PG, West Virginia, senior

57. Orlando Magic (via Boston)

Neoklis Avdalas, SF, Peristeri (Greece)

58. Cleveland Cavaliers

Mackenzie Mgbako, SF/PF, Indiana, sophomore

59. Houston Rockets (via Oklahoma City)

Viktor Lakhin, C, Clemson, super senior

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service used by NBA, NCAA and international teams.

Jeremy Woo is an NBA analyst specializing in prospect evaluation and the draft. He was previously a staff writer and draft insider at Sports Illustrated.