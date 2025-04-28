The 2025 NBA draft is less than two months away (June 25-26) and now that we know who might be hearing their names called out, it's time to look at how the top 30 prospects project statistically.

To no surprise, Duke's Cooper Flagg is the top-ranked prospect by my model, which combines translated statistical performance in the NCAA or non-NBA professional leagues with age and a player's rank in ESPN's top 100 prospects to estimate their long-term value.

It's not just Flagg who excels, however. Three other freshmen, including his teammate Kon Knueppel, rank in the top 10 of the stats-only version of my projections as well as the top 100. When there's that kind of consensus on the top prospects, players typically translate well to the NBA. For more on how my model works, click here.

With that, let's get to the top 30 projections among players currently ranked in ESPN's top 100 after the deadline for early entrants to declare, including a few unexpected names.

NBA draft coverage:

Kawhi? Pippen? NBA comps for Flagg

Latest mock draft | Class of 2026 mock

More draft news