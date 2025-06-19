Take a look at highlights from Rutgers freshman Ace Bailey ahead of the 2025 NBA draft. (1:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Rutgers star Ace Bailey has canceled a visit to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN.

Bailey, the No. 3 prospect on ESPN's big board, was slated to fly to Philadelphia, owners of the No. 3 pick in the draft, Friday, for dinner with the team's front office and a private workout, but elected to cancel on Wednesday, sources told ESPN.

The first round of the 2025 NBA draft will take place on Wednesday, June 25, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Bailey's pre-draft strategy has perplexed NBA teams over the past month, as he is currently the only US-based prospect yet to visit any NBA teams. He has declined invitations from multiple teams in his draft range, which is considered to be anywhere from 3 to 8.

Projected top-2 picks Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper have each visited the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs, owners of the draft's first two selections. VJ Edgecombe, ESPN's No. 4 prospect, has worked out for the 76ers and the Washington Wizards (picking No. 6), and is currently scheduled to visit the Charlotte Hornets (No. 4).

The Sixers have not ruled out selecting Bailey, despite his refusal to visit Philadelphia, sources told ESPN. The team has scouted him extensively throughout the season, as he plays his college basketball at nearby Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, and interviewed him in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine. The team will have final discussions on who to select in the coming week and is unlikely to move down in the draft order next Wednesday, sources said.

President of basketball operations Daryl Morey has selected several players in the past without the benefit of a private workout, including Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.

Sources say Bailey's camp has informed interested teams that they believe he is a top-3 player in the draft, but also seeks a clear pathway to stardom, hoping to find a situation with ample minutes and usage to maximize his chances of reaching his full potential. Should the 76ers, at 3, and Charlotte at 4, elect not to draft him, Bailey's camp has expressed the belief that teams like the Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, or Brooklyn Nets, picking 6, 7, and 8, will be aggressive looking to move up in the draft and select him.

Bailey is currently slated to be selected No. 6 in ESPN's latest mock draft, released Tuesday, by the Wizards, after being projected second or third for the past 12 months.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA Draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service utilized by NBA, NCAA and International teams.