2025 NFL draft: How to watch, stream each round on ESPN

The marquee event of the NFL offseason is heading to Green Bay, Wisconsin.

All seven rounds of the 2025 NFL draft will take place at historic Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers, and ESPN and Disney will deliver wall-to-wall draft coverage for the 46th consecutive year.

ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and ESPN's social media platforms will feature unique breakdowns of every pick, with NFL Network providing complementary coverage.

Recaps of all three days of the draft will be available each night on ESPN+.

Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Miami signal-caller Cam Ward headline the group of 2025 draft hopefuls.

The Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the No. 1 pick.

Here are key facts about the event:

When Is the 2025 NFL draft?

The draft will take place April 24-26.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

April 24

7 p.m. - "NFL Draft Countdown" on ESPN

8 p.m. - Round 1 on ESPN and ABC

April 25

6 p.m. - Rounds 2-3 on ESPN

7 p.m. - Rounds 2-3 on ABC

8 p.m. - Rounds 2-3 on ESPN2

April 26

Noon - Rounds 4-7 on ESPN

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action in the NFL streaming hub.

How can fans access more NFL draft coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NFL draft hub page for the latest news, features, draft order, draftcast, best available and more.