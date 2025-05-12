Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell doesn't come out for the second half after injuring his ankle while warming up for the third quarter. (0:28)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell missed the second half of the team's 129-109 loss in Game 4 on Sunday night due to a left ankle injury.

Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said Mitchell will receive an MRI on Monday; he had "no idea" about Mitchell's availability for Game 5 on Tuesday.

After coming out on the court to warm up during halftime, Mitchell felt discomfort in his left ankle and stopped midway through a shot attempt, bending over at the waist before the team's training staff came onto the court to examine him.

He went back to the locker room before the third quarter began and did not begin the second half on the floor with the team. He was listed as doubtful to return but never made it back to the court.

Mitchell scored 12 points on 3 of 11 shooting (1 of 5 from 3) in 20 minutes during the first half. Indiana trailed at halftime 80-39.

Mitchell had recorded back-to-back 40-point games entering Sunday, the first Cavs players since LeBron James to do so in consecutive playoff games.