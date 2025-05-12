Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was ejected in the first quarter of Sunday's Game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers after being given a flagrant foul 2 for striking Cavs forward De'Andre Hunter in his midsection with a closed fist.

Hunter shoved Mathurin to the floor in response, which prompted Pacers center Myles Turner to push Hunter. Both Hunter and Turner were issued technical fouls.

But after an official review, Mathurin was given a more severe penalty for starting the altercation with his punch to Hunter to create space as the Pacers inbounded the ball. Hunter began waving his finger as he walked up to Mathurin on the court and then shoved him in the chest.

Mathurin played one minute and did not score.

Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson had taken note of what he called an excessive foul in Game 1 of the series when Mathurin's block on Hunter's layup at the rim resulted in Hunter spraining his right thumb, which kept him out of Game 2.

The Pacers built a 38-23 first-quarter lead.