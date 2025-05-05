Tyrese Haliburton splashes a big step-back 3 for the Pacers down the stretch vs. the Cavaliers. (0:23)

The second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs is here, and our NBA insiders have you covered for every game of the Eastern and Western Conference semifinals.

The No. 4 Indiana Pacers began the second round by taking home court from the No. 1-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers with a 121-112 victory in Game 1. The Cavaliers will try to bounce back Tuesday (7 p.m. ET, TNT).

On Monday, the No. 3 New York Knicks will travel to the No. 2 Boston Celtics for Game 1, and in the West, the No. 4 Denver Nuggets will take on the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder.

As teams continue to chase the Larry O'Brien Trophy, here's what matters most in both conferences and what to watch for in all four series.

Game 1: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 112

What we learned in Game 1:

Indiana threw the first punch and stole home-court advantage in the series after outscoring Cleveland 29-22 in the fourth quarter. The Pacers entered as the underdogs in this series against the top-seeded Cavs, but it was Indiana that raced out to a first-quarter advantage and dictated the flow of the game while handing Cleveland its first loss of the playoffs. The Pacers made 19 3-pointers, the second most in a playoff game in franchise history, and had six players finish with double figures in scoring. Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton finished with 22 points, 13 assists, 3 blocks and a steal while Indiana shot 7 for 12 from 3 (58%) on his passes.

What to watch in Game 2:

Darius Garland's status is very important in this series. Cleveland got away with being less than 100% in the first round against the Miami Heat, but it was evident from the opening quarter Sunday that the Pacers are a level up in competition. Indiana consistently generated open shots and knocked them down. The Cavaliers will need Garland, who has missed the past three playoff games because of a sprained big toe, to provide some offensive help to Donovan Mitchell, who finished with 33 points. -- Jamal Collier

Game 2: Pacers at Cavaliers (Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET, TNT)