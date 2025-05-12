Shams Charania reports Donovan Mitchell is expected to be a "game-time decision for Game 5" against the Pacers after a reaggravation of his ankle injury. (1:22)

Open Extended Reactions

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is expected to be a game-time decision for Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers after an MRI showed he aggravated a previous left ankle injury, a source told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

Mitchell missed the second half of the Cavaliers' 129-109 loss in Game 4 on Sunday night. After coming out on the court to warm up during halftime, Mitchell felt discomfort in his left ankle and stopped midway through a shot attempt, bending over at the waist before the team's training staff came onto the court to examine him.

He went back to the locker room before the third quarter began and did not begin the second half on the floor with the team. He was listed as doubtful to return but never made it back to the court.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night.

Mitchell scored 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting (1-of-5 from 3) in 20 minutes during the first half of Game 4. He had recorded back-to-back 40-point games entering Sunday, the first Cavs players since LeBron James to do so in consecutive playoff games.

ESPN's Jamal Collier contributed to this report.