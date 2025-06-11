Open Extended Reactions

Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Wednesday, and the team said he is expected to be available when training camp starts "without limitation."

The Celtics said Brown had a minimally invasive procedure to clean out his knee.

The surgery comes after sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne in May that Brown finished the season with a partially torn right meniscus. He played through the injury for the last month of the regular season and through the postseason.

Brown had received pain injections in his knee beginning in March, sources said.

A four-time All-Star and the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, Brown averaged 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season, his ninth in the NBA. His importance for next season has been magnified with co-star Jayson Tatum expected to miss most of 2025-26 while recovering from the ruptured Achilles tendon that knocked him out of the playoffs and doomed the Celtics' hopes to repeat as NBA champions.

Brown is scheduled to make $53 million in 2025-26, the second season of a five-year, $304 million deal that at the time was the richest in NBA history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.